Next Chapter Restaurant menu and updated prices for 2025
The Next Chapter Restaurant menu features a wide range of dishes, including breakfasts, burgers, grills, seafood, and light meals. Located at 167 Florida Road in Morningside, Durban, the restaurant is known for its casual dining setup and consistent menu that appeals to both locals and visitors.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Next Chapter Restaurant menu and prices in 2025
- Frequently asked questions
- Wrapping up
Key takeaways
- Next Chapter Restaurant is located at 167 Florida Road, Durban, and holds an average rating of 4.4 stars from visitors.
- The 2025 menu features various dishes such as burgers, grills, and seafood.
- Meals are priced between R47 and R227, covering a range of breakfast, lunch, and dinner options.
- The restaurant also hosts private functions, including birthdays, baby showers, hen parties, engagement parties, wedding receptions, graduations, and corporate events.
Next Chapter Restaurant menu and prices in 2025
Next Chapter Restaurant is recognised for its balanced mix of casual and contemporary dining. It features a variety of dishes, including burgers, seafood, grills, and breakfast options. Its 2025 menu update reflects moderate price adjustments to match current ingredient costs. One satisfied customer left a review on Google, which states,
A lovely, affordable place with good food and wonderful service!!! A picturesque dining area with a wacky menu, so much to choose from! The drinks were lovely as well. Perfect for a brunch date, meeting, chillers, you name it!!
OOH LA LA! menu
The OOH LA LA! menu features light breakfast options, including croissants, oats, and fruit-based dishes. It is designed for guests looking for a simple, quick, and easy start to the day.
Item description
Price
Croissant with butter and preserves
R50
Croissant with scrambled egg, bacon, and tomato
R93
Croissant with cheese
R69
Croissant with ham and cheese
R80
Health toast with mashed avocado (add bacon)
R46/52
Jungle oats
R39
Seasonal fruit salad – add muesli (R40), thick Greek yoghurt (R30), or the full bundle (R105)
R60
Eggstravert menu
The Eggstravert menu focuses on traditional breakfast dishes prepared with eggs, bacon, sausages, and toast. It includes omelettes, Benedict options, and larger breakfast plates that form part of the restaurant’s core morning offerings.
Item description
Price
1 egg, 2 bacon, grilled tomato, toast, and preserves
R59
2 eggs, 3 bacon, grilled tomato, toast, and preserves
R77
2 eggs, 3 bacon, grilled tomato, mushrooms, chips, beef or pork sausage, toast, and preserves
R115
3-egg omelette with ham, mozzarella, tomato, and toast
R113
3-egg omelette with mozzarella, roasted peppers, onion, mushrooms, Napoli sauce, and toast
R113
Bacon Benedict with 2 poached eggs under Hollandaise sauce on an English muffin
R117
Salmon Benedict with 2 poached eggs under Hollandaise sauce on an English muffin
R143
Big Boss Breakfast with 90g steak, 2 eggs, bacon, French fries, beef or pork sausage, tomato, mushrooms, toast, and preserves
R149
Sautéed potato in a creamy Napoletana sauce with bacon, poached egg, basil pesto, and fresh rocket
R71
Veg Benedict Stack with black mushrooms, tomato slices, and 2 poached eggs, topped with basil Hollandaise sauce on an English muffin
R97
2 slices of grilled halloumi with brown mushrooms, tomato/onion/avocado salsa, and sliced toast topped with a poached egg
R102
Another one bites the crust!! menu
This menu features a selection of ciabatta and open-bread meals served with side salad or coleslaw. It includes options such as grilled chicken, halloumi, and rump strips.
Item description
Price
Grilled chicken breast with tomato, avocado, rocket, and lemon mayo
R125
Sweet chilli-naise chicken with lettuce, sundried tomatoes, crispy bacon, avocado, and parmesan shavings
R125
Crumbed halloumi with tomato, avocado, lettuce, and lemon mayo dressing
R125
Club sandwich with grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, lettuce, and Dijon mustard mayo
R125
Saucy rump strips with mushrooms, onions, and cream, with a dash of Chardonnay on lettuce and tomato
R132
Three's a crowd menu
The three's a crowd menu offers tramezzini made with melted mozzarella and various fillings, served with a choice of salad or French fries. Below is a look at their menu.
Item
Description
Price
Vegetarian
Mushrooms, mixed peppers, asparagus, and onion in a splash of Napoletana sauce
R123
Steak strips
Sliced mushrooms, cubed feta, grilled onions, and onion chilli marmalade
R152
Chicken
Mayo, avocado, and tomato
R140
Mozzarella
Feta, pine nuts, baby spinach, rocket, basil pesto, and mayo
R140
Gangsta Wrap menu
The gangsta wrap menu features a selection of wraps served with French fries or a side salad. Options include chicken, halloumi, and steak fillings with vegetables and light sauces.
Item description
Price
Spicy chicken strips with blended peppadew and feta spread, avocado, lettuce, and cherry tomatoes
R122
Crumbed halloumi with rocket, sundried tomatoes, peppadew, avocado, and lettuce drizzled with chillinaise
R122
Steak strips with avocado, feta, cherry tomatoes, grated carrots, celery, and lettuce with a chilli mayo spread
R128
Buns menu
The Next Chapter Restaurant's buns menu includes a range of burgers served with French fries, zucchini chips, or a side salad. It features beef, chicken, and halloumi options with fillings.
Item description
Price
Juicy beef patty with lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, and house burger sauce
R127
The Big Stack Burger with bacon, cheddar, fried egg, fried onion, lettuce, and tomato
R144
The Designer Chicken Burger with avocado, bacon, mozzarella, tomato, lettuce, and mayo
R144
The Halloumi Burger with crumbed halloumi, lettuce, sliced tomato, avocado, and chillinaise sauce
R124
Tossers menu
The tossers menu at Next Chapter Restaurant in Durban features simple salad options made with chicken, calamari, or halloumi, served with vegetables, toasted ciabatta, and light dressings.
Item
Description
Price
Spicy grilled chicken breast
Avocado, parmesan shavings, green beans, mixed lettuce, cherry tomatoes, and croutons with a honey mustard dressing
R138
Crispy crumbed calamari
Tubes, chopped baby spinach, mixed lettuce, corn, avocado, and roasted cherry tomatoes with toasted ciabatta fingers and a soy, sweet chilli, and lime dressing
R138
Crumbed Halloumi
Mixed lettuce, cherry tomatoes, and grilled Mediterranean vegetables with couscous, lemon, and olive oil dressing
R138
Steakout menu
The steakout menu at Next Chapter Restaurant features classic grilled cuts served with chips or baby potatoes and roasted Mediterranean vegetables. Here is a breakdown of their steakout plates menu:
Item
Price
350g T-bone (cuts)
R234
240g fillet (cuts)
R234
270g rump (cuts)
R204
Mushroom (saucy minx)
R40
Pepper (saucy minx)
R40
Cheese (saucy minx)
R40
Brown mushrooms with melted mozzarella
R46
Crispy bacon with melted mozzarella and mushroom sauce
R51
Zucchini chips (side lines)
R46
French fries
R46
Side salad
R46
Sautéed baby potatoes
R46
Onion rings
R36
Team player platter menu
The team player platter menu includes shareable options featuring a mix of seafood, meats, and sides, suitable for groups or family dining.
Item
Description
Price
Fishy
Prawns, calamari tubes and tentacles, hake bites with garlic ciabatta, lemon butter, and tartar sauces
R517
Meaty
Basted lamb chops, barbecue or peri peri wings, BBQ pork ribs, chips, and onion rings
R685
Combo
Chicken kebabs, lamb meatballs, boerewors bites, steak strips, tramezzini, and chips
R544
The in-betweeners menu
The In-Betweeners menu offers a variety of light snacks and small meals, ideal for a quick bite. Each item is served with dips or sides for added flavour.
Item
Description
Price
Crispy Crumbed Chicken Strips
Served with sweet chillinaise dip
R112
Cheese and Garlic Roll
Warm roll with melted cheese and garlic butter
R76
Piccante Chicken Livers
Served with crostini
R74
Crumbed Halloumi
Served with crostini and sweet chillinaise sauce
R91
Pepper, Lemon and Herb Calamari
Served with tartar sauce
R78
Med Tapas Board
Zucchini chips, olives, artichokes, rocket, halloumi, feta, ciabatta fingers, and lemon mayo
R145
Crumbed Jalapeño Poppers
Served with garlic mayo dip
R70
Barbeque or Peri Peri Wings
Served with chips
R124
Prawn Nibble
Pan-tossed peeled prawns on a bed of lettuce and avocado, drizzled with chillinaise
R67
Fowl play menu
The Fowl Play menu includes grilled and fried chicken dishes, each served with chips and a side salad, for a balanced and simple meal option.
Item
Description
Price
Half Spatchcock Peri Peri Chicken
Grilled in a pizza oven, served with chips and salad
R130
Chicken Limoné
Shallow-fried in butter, olive oil, chardonnay, and lemon juice, served with roasted Mediterranean vegetables and chips
R149
Chicken Schnitzel
Served with chips and a side salad
R149
Chicken Breast
Stuffed with mozzarella, spinach, feta, and sundried tomatoes, served with a side salad.
R137
The hook-up menu
The hook-up menu features a selection of seafood dishes, served with sides such as chips, vegetables, or salad.
Item
Description
Price
Butter-fried Kingklip
Served on a bed of Mediterranean vegetables with flaked almonds and lemon asparagus butter sauce
R266
Easy Grilled Salmon (150g)
Served with steamed broccoli, baby potatoes, garlic, parsley, and lemon butter sauce
R265
Battered Fish and Chips
Served with a side salad and tartar sauce
R135
Fresh Platter
Hake bites, 4 queen prawns, calamari, and chips
R288
Prawn Plate
8 queen prawns served with chips, garlic, lemon butter, or peri peri sauce
R204
Cocktails menu
The cocktail menu features a mix of classic and house favourites such as the Long Island iced tea, mojito, strawberry daiquiri, and pina colada.
Item
Description
Price
Long Island Iced Tea
Rum, Smirnoff vodka, gin, cane, Coke, lemon juice
R108
Mojito or Mixed Berry Mojito
Crushed limes, white rum, fresh mint, crushed ice and soda water
R87
Strawberry Daiquiri
White rum, strawberry puree, strawberry juice and squeezed lime
R81
Blue Lady
2 x Smirnoff vodka, Blue Curacao, apple sours, lime cordial and lemon juice
R86
Espresso Martini
2x Smirnoff, 1x Kahlua, single espresso, simple syrup
R88
Sunset Beach
2x Smirnoff vodka, red berry raspberry puree, fresh mint, lemon, orange juice, fresh strawberry
R79
Pina Colada
2x White rum, coconut milk, pineapple
R85
Blue Berry Hawaiian
2x whisky, lemonade, blue curacao, pineapple
R85
Call Me A Cab
2x white rum, vodka, Gordon's gin, lime, grenadine, lemonade and pineapple wheel
R108
Kiwinger
2x Smirnoff vodka, kiwi, apple juice, fresh lemon and ginger ale
R79
Purple Heart
2x Tanqueray, grenadine, strawberry syrup, dash of blue, tonic, mint, rosemary and cucumber
R105
Aperol
2x Aperol, Cinzano Prosecco, soda, cherry and orange wheel
R89
No Impastas menu
The No Impastas menu at Next Chapter Restaurant offers a range of pasta dishes with chicken, seafood, beef, and vegetarian options.
Item
Description
Price
Chicken Strips
Bacon and mushrooms in a creamy Napoletana sauce
R140
Calamari
Fried calamari tubes and tentacles, tossed with cherry tomatoes, a squeeze of lemon, and a touch of chilli.
R129
Grilled Chicken
Spinach and bacon with a garlic and cream sauce
R129
Summer Pasta
Grilled chicken strips, cherry tomatoes, olives, a dash of dry white wine, fresh basil pesto, and olive oil
R129
Spaghetti Bolognese
Lean beef mince and tomatoes
R129
Vegetarian
Mixed peppers, white mushrooms, basil pesto, Napoletana sauce, a dash of cream, and a touch of chilli
R109
Alfredo
Chicken and ham with brown mushrooms, cream, and parmesan
R136
Seafood
Prawns, hake, calamari, and Napoletana sauce with a hint of chilli
R217
Beef Lasagne
Napoli beef mince, cream, mozzarella, and parmesan
R136
Pizza menu
This menu focuses on thin-based pizzas made with a range of toppings, from simple garlic focaccia to meat and seafood options.
Item
Description
Price
Focaccia
Garlic and herbs
R62
Focaccia
Mozzarella and herbs
R75
Margherita
Mozzarella, tomato, and herbs
R88
Costanzo
Mozzarella, tomato, grilled chicken, mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, bacon, avocado, and sweet chilli
R172
Peperoncino
Mozzarella, tomato, Cajun chicken strips, jalapenos, and peppadews
R141
Eliana
Mozzarella, tomato, bacon, avocado, and feta
R141
Prawn Passione
Mozzarella, tomato, chilli and garlic prawns, cherry tomatoes, and fresh coriander
R160
Regina
Mozzarella, tomato, ham, and mushrooms
R124
Manzo
Mozzarella, tomato, strips of beef rump in a sweet chilli sauce with red onion, roasted red pepper, garlic, and feta
R162
Vegetarian
Mozzarella, tomato, button mushrooms, olives, artichokes, grilled baby marrow, grilled brinjal, roasted peppers, capers, and cherry tomatoes
R135
Baltic Pizza
Mozzarella, tomato, salmon trout, calamari, garlic prawns, avocado, and rocket
R252
Scatterlings menu
The scatterlings menu features a range of toppings to customise your meal, including vegetables, cheeses, and meats.
Item description
Price
Pineapple, onion, garlic, fresh basil, rocket, jalapeno, peppers
R19
Cherry tomatoes, olives, mushrooms, asparagus, pepperdews
R24
Mozzarella, Gouda, feta, avocado, bacon, ham, bolognese
R32
Gorgonzola, salame, sweet chilli chicken, sundried tomatoes, chicken strips
R38
Dessert menu
The dessert menu features a variety of classic options such as chocolate lava pudding, malva pudding, and brownies. All desserts are served with cream or soft serve.
Item
Price
Chocolate Lava Pudding
R71
Malva Pudding
R71
Chocolate Brownies
R71
Seasonal Fruit Salad
R71
Vanilla Soft Serve and Chocolate Sauce
R55
Decadent Cakes by the slice
SQ
Coffee menu
The coffee menu offers a mix of hot beverages, including espresso, Americano and Cappuccino. Below are some of the items provided in Next Chapter Restaurant's coffee menu.
Item
Price
Dom Pedro
R68
Irish Coffee
R68
Kahlúa Coffee
R68
Amarula Coffee
R68
Espresso
R29
Double Espresso
R36
Macchiato
R36
Americano
R35
Cappuccino
R38
Cappuccino with Cream
R43
Caffe Latte
R39
Ciococcino
R50
Hot Chocolate (White/Brown)
R47
Milo
R47
Flavoured Latte (Hazelnut, Vanilla, Caramel)
R48
Chai Latte
R47
Red Cappuccino
R47
Lemon and Honey
R23
Teas Local
R30
Gingerbread Crunch
R48
Chocolate Dulce de Leche Latte
R48
Frequently asked questions
Does Next Chapter Restaurant offer vegetarian options?
The Durban restaurant offers several vegetarian items, including croissants, salads, and light breakfast dishes.
Where is Next Chapter Restaurant located?
Next Chapter Restaurant is located at 167 Florida Road, Morningside, Durban. It is one of the most popular Florida Road restaurants.
Wrapping up
The Next Chapter Restaurant menu for 2025 includes a range of options such as breakfasts, burgers, grills, and seafood. Located on Florida Road in Morningside, Durban, the restaurant continues to attract both locals and visitors with its straightforward and consistent menu offerings.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.
READ ALSO: Doppio Zero menu and prices in South Africa (updated)
Briefly.co.za published an article about Doppio Zero's menu and prices. Doppio Zero is a popular restaurant chain in South Africa known for its delicious cuisine and diverse drink selection.
Doppio Zero's menu caters to those seeking delicious Italian-inspired cuisine in South Africa. It offers a warm and inviting ambience and friendly services. Discover the menu and the latest updated prices in South Africa.
Source: Briefly News
Rodah Mogeni (Lifestyle writer) She is a content creator with more than 4 years of experience. She graduated from Chuka University with a BA degree in Journalism and Mass Communication (2023). She joined Briefly in 2019. Rodah has been working as a health/fitness writer at BetterMe (since 2020), London Brokers, The Hoth, and Ardor Content. In 2023, Rodah finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. Her email is rodahmugeni998@gmail.com