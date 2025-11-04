Next Chapter Restaurant menu and updated prices for 2025

The Next Chapter Restaurant menu features a wide range of dishes, including breakfasts, burgers, grills, seafood, and light meals. Located at 167 Florida Road in Morningside, Durban, the restaurant is known for its casual dining setup and consistent menu that appeals to both locals and visitors.

Next Chapter Restaurant building (L), Next Chapter Restaurant food menu option (C), Next Chapter Restaurant cocktail menu option (R). Photo: @nextchapterflorida on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Next Chapter Restaurant is located at 167 Florida Road, Durban, and holds an average rating of 4.4 stars from visitors.

from visitors. The 2025 menu features various dishes such as burgers, grills, and seafood.

and Meals are priced between R47 and R227 , covering a range of breakfast, lunch, and dinner options.

, covering a range of breakfast, lunch, and dinner options. The restaurant also hosts private functions, including birthdays, baby showers, hen parties, engagement parties, wedding receptions, graduations, and corporate events.

Next Chapter Restaurant menu and prices in 2025

Next Chapter Restaurant is recognised for its balanced mix of casual and contemporary dining. It features a variety of dishes, including burgers, seafood, grills, and breakfast options. Its 2025 menu update reflects moderate price adjustments to match current ingredient costs. One satisfied customer left a review on Google, which states,

A lovely, affordable place with good food and wonderful service!!! A picturesque dining area with a wacky menu, so much to choose from! The drinks were lovely as well. Perfect for a brunch date, meeting, chillers, you name it!!

OOH LA LA! menu

Next Chapter Restaurant's OOH LA LA! menu options. Photo: @nextchapterflorida on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The OOH LA LA! menu features light breakfast options, including croissants, oats, and fruit-based dishes. It is designed for guests looking for a simple, quick, and easy start to the day.

Item description Price Croissant with butter and preserves R50 Croissant with scrambled egg, bacon, and tomato R93 Croissant with cheese R69 Croissant with ham and cheese R80 Health toast with mashed avocado (add bacon) R46/52 Jungle oats R39 Seasonal fruit salad – add muesli (R40), thick Greek yoghurt (R30), or the full bundle (R105) R60

Eggstravert menu

The Eggstravert menu focuses on traditional breakfast dishes prepared with eggs, bacon, sausages, and toast. It includes omelettes, Benedict options, and larger breakfast plates that form part of the restaurant’s core morning offerings.

Item description Price 1 egg, 2 bacon, grilled tomato, toast, and preserves R59 2 eggs, 3 bacon, grilled tomato, toast, and preserves R77 2 eggs, 3 bacon, grilled tomato, mushrooms, chips, beef or pork sausage, toast, and preserves R115 3-egg omelette with ham, mozzarella, tomato, and toast R113 3-egg omelette with mozzarella, roasted peppers, onion, mushrooms, Napoli sauce, and toast R113 Bacon Benedict with 2 poached eggs under Hollandaise sauce on an English muffin R117 Salmon Benedict with 2 poached eggs under Hollandaise sauce on an English muffin R143 Big Boss Breakfast with 90g steak, 2 eggs, bacon, French fries, beef or pork sausage, tomato, mushrooms, toast, and preserves R149 Sautéed potato in a creamy Napoletana sauce with bacon, poached egg, basil pesto, and fresh rocket R71 Veg Benedict Stack with black mushrooms, tomato slices, and 2 poached eggs, topped with basil Hollandaise sauce on an English muffin R97 2 slices of grilled halloumi with brown mushrooms, tomato/onion/avocado salsa, and sliced toast topped with a poached egg R102

Another one bites the crust!! menu

This menu features a selection of ciabatta and open-bread meals served with side salad or coleslaw. It includes options such as grilled chicken, halloumi, and rump strips.

Item description Price Grilled chicken breast with tomato, avocado, rocket, and lemon mayo R125 Sweet chilli-naise chicken with lettuce, sundried tomatoes, crispy bacon, avocado, and parmesan shavings R125 Crumbed halloumi with tomato, avocado, lettuce, and lemon mayo dressing R125 Club sandwich with grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, lettuce, and Dijon mustard mayo R125 Saucy rump strips with mushrooms, onions, and cream, with a dash of Chardonnay on lettuce and tomato R132

Three's a crowd menu

Next Chapter Restaurant's three's a crowd menu options. Photo: @nextchapterflorida on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The three's a crowd menu offers tramezzini made with melted mozzarella and various fillings, served with a choice of salad or French fries. Below is a look at their menu.

Item Description Price Vegetarian Mushrooms, mixed peppers, asparagus, and onion in a splash of Napoletana sauce R123 Steak strips Sliced mushrooms, cubed feta, grilled onions, and onion chilli marmalade R152 Chicken Mayo, avocado, and tomato R140 Mozzarella Feta, pine nuts, baby spinach, rocket, basil pesto, and mayo R140

Gangsta Wrap menu

The gangsta wrap menu features a selection of wraps served with French fries or a side salad. Options include chicken, halloumi, and steak fillings with vegetables and light sauces.

Item description Price Spicy chicken strips with blended peppadew and feta spread, avocado, lettuce, and cherry tomatoes R122 Crumbed halloumi with rocket, sundried tomatoes, peppadew, avocado, and lettuce drizzled with chillinaise R122 Steak strips with avocado, feta, cherry tomatoes, grated carrots, celery, and lettuce with a chilli mayo spread R128

Buns menu

Next Chapter Restaurant's buns menu options. Photo: @nextchapterflorida on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The Next Chapter Restaurant's buns menu includes a range of burgers served with French fries, zucchini chips, or a side salad. It features beef, chicken, and halloumi options with fillings.

Item description Price Juicy beef patty with lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, and house burger sauce R127 The Big Stack Burger with bacon, cheddar, fried egg, fried onion, lettuce, and tomato R144 The Designer Chicken Burger with avocado, bacon, mozzarella, tomato, lettuce, and mayo R144 The Halloumi Burger with crumbed halloumi, lettuce, sliced tomato, avocado, and chillinaise sauce R124

Tossers menu

The tossers menu at Next Chapter Restaurant in Durban features simple salad options made with chicken, calamari, or halloumi, served with vegetables, toasted ciabatta, and light dressings.

Item Description Price Spicy grilled chicken breast Avocado, parmesan shavings, green beans, mixed lettuce, cherry tomatoes, and croutons with a honey mustard dressing R138 Crispy crumbed calamari Tubes, chopped baby spinach, mixed lettuce, corn, avocado, and roasted cherry tomatoes with toasted ciabatta fingers and a soy, sweet chilli, and lime dressing R138 Crumbed Halloumi Mixed lettuce, cherry tomatoes, and grilled Mediterranean vegetables with couscous, lemon, and olive oil dressing R138

Steakout menu

The steakout menu at Next Chapter Restaurant features classic grilled cuts served with chips or baby potatoes and roasted Mediterranean vegetables. Here is a breakdown of their steakout plates menu:

Item Price 350g T-bone (cuts) R234 240g fillet (cuts) R234 270g rump (cuts) R204 Mushroom (saucy minx) R40 Pepper (saucy minx) R40 Cheese (saucy minx) R40 Brown mushrooms with melted mozzarella R46 Crispy bacon with melted mozzarella and mushroom sauce R51 Zucchini chips (side lines) R46 French fries R46 Side salad R46 Sautéed baby potatoes R46 Onion rings R36

Team player platter menu

Next Chapter Restaurant's team player platter menu options. Photo: @nextchapterflorida on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The team player platter menu includes shareable options featuring a mix of seafood, meats, and sides, suitable for groups or family dining.

Item Description Price Fishy Prawns, calamari tubes and tentacles, hake bites with garlic ciabatta, lemon butter, and tartar sauces R517 Meaty Basted lamb chops, barbecue or peri peri wings, BBQ pork ribs, chips, and onion rings R685 Combo Chicken kebabs, lamb meatballs, boerewors bites, steak strips, tramezzini, and chips R544

The in-betweeners menu

The In-Betweeners menu offers a variety of light snacks and small meals, ideal for a quick bite. Each item is served with dips or sides for added flavour.

Item Description Price Crispy Crumbed Chicken Strips Served with sweet chillinaise dip R112 Cheese and Garlic Roll Warm roll with melted cheese and garlic butter R76 Piccante Chicken Livers Served with crostini R74 Crumbed Halloumi Served with crostini and sweet chillinaise sauce R91 Pepper, Lemon and Herb Calamari Served with tartar sauce R78 Med Tapas Board Zucchini chips, olives, artichokes, rocket, halloumi, feta, ciabatta fingers, and lemon mayo R145 Crumbed Jalapeño Poppers Served with garlic mayo dip R70 Barbeque or Peri Peri Wings Served with chips R124 Prawn Nibble Pan-tossed peeled prawns on a bed of lettuce and avocado, drizzled with chillinaise R67

Fowl play menu

The Fowl Play menu includes grilled and fried chicken dishes, each served with chips and a side salad, for a balanced and simple meal option.

Item Description Price Half Spatchcock Peri Peri Chicken Grilled in a pizza oven, served with chips and salad R130 Chicken Limoné Shallow-fried in butter, olive oil, chardonnay, and lemon juice, served with roasted Mediterranean vegetables and chips R149 Chicken Schnitzel Served with chips and a side salad R149 Chicken Breast Stuffed with mozzarella, spinach, feta, and sundried tomatoes, served with a side salad. R137

The hook-up menu

The hook-up menu features a selection of seafood dishes, served with sides such as chips, vegetables, or salad.

Item Description Price Butter-fried Kingklip Served on a bed of Mediterranean vegetables with flaked almonds and lemon asparagus butter sauce R266 Easy Grilled Salmon (150g) Served with steamed broccoli, baby potatoes, garlic, parsley, and lemon butter sauce R265 Battered Fish and Chips Served with a side salad and tartar sauce R135 Fresh Platter Hake bites, 4 queen prawns, calamari, and chips R288 Prawn Plate 8 queen prawns served with chips, garlic, lemon butter, or peri peri sauce R204

Cocktails menu

Next Chapter Restaurant's cocktail menu options. Photo: @nextchapterflorida on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The cocktail menu features a mix of classic and house favourites such as the Long Island iced tea, mojito, strawberry daiquiri, and pina colada.

Item Description Price Long Island Iced Tea Rum, Smirnoff vodka, gin, cane, Coke, lemon juice R108 Mojito or Mixed Berry Mojito Crushed limes, white rum, fresh mint, crushed ice and soda water R87 Strawberry Daiquiri White rum, strawberry puree, strawberry juice and squeezed lime R81 Blue Lady 2 x Smirnoff vodka, Blue Curacao, apple sours, lime cordial and lemon juice R86 Espresso Martini 2x Smirnoff, 1x Kahlua, single espresso, simple syrup R88 Sunset Beach 2x Smirnoff vodka, red berry raspberry puree, fresh mint, lemon, orange juice, fresh strawberry R79 Pina Colada 2x White rum, coconut milk, pineapple R85 Blue Berry Hawaiian 2x whisky, lemonade, blue curacao, pineapple R85 Call Me A Cab 2x white rum, vodka, Gordon's gin, lime, grenadine, lemonade and pineapple wheel R108 Kiwinger 2x Smirnoff vodka, kiwi, apple juice, fresh lemon and ginger ale R79 Purple Heart 2x Tanqueray, grenadine, strawberry syrup, dash of blue, tonic, mint, rosemary and cucumber R105 Aperol 2x Aperol, Cinzano Prosecco, soda, cherry and orange wheel R89

No Impastas menu

The No Impastas menu at Next Chapter Restaurant offers a range of pasta dishes with chicken, seafood, beef, and vegetarian options.

Item Description Price Chicken Strips Bacon and mushrooms in a creamy Napoletana sauce R140 Calamari Fried calamari tubes and tentacles, tossed with cherry tomatoes, a squeeze of lemon, and a touch of chilli. R129 Grilled Chicken Spinach and bacon with a garlic and cream sauce R129 Summer Pasta Grilled chicken strips, cherry tomatoes, olives, a dash of dry white wine, fresh basil pesto, and olive oil R129 Spaghetti Bolognese Lean beef mince and tomatoes R129 Vegetarian Mixed peppers, white mushrooms, basil pesto, Napoletana sauce, a dash of cream, and a touch of chilli R109 Alfredo Chicken and ham with brown mushrooms, cream, and parmesan R136 Seafood Prawns, hake, calamari, and Napoletana sauce with a hint of chilli R217 Beef Lasagne Napoli beef mince, cream, mozzarella, and parmesan R136

Pizza menu

Next Chapter Restaurant's pizza menu options. Photo: @nextchapterflorida on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

This menu focuses on thin-based pizzas made with a range of toppings, from simple garlic focaccia to meat and seafood options.

Item Description Price Focaccia Garlic and herbs R62 Focaccia Mozzarella and herbs R75 Margherita Mozzarella, tomato, and herbs R88 Costanzo Mozzarella, tomato, grilled chicken, mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, bacon, avocado, and sweet chilli R172 Peperoncino Mozzarella, tomato, Cajun chicken strips, jalapenos, and peppadews R141 Eliana Mozzarella, tomato, bacon, avocado, and feta R141 Prawn Passione Mozzarella, tomato, chilli and garlic prawns, cherry tomatoes, and fresh coriander R160 Regina Mozzarella, tomato, ham, and mushrooms R124 Manzo Mozzarella, tomato, strips of beef rump in a sweet chilli sauce with red onion, roasted red pepper, garlic, and feta R162 Vegetarian Mozzarella, tomato, button mushrooms, olives, artichokes, grilled baby marrow, grilled brinjal, roasted peppers, capers, and cherry tomatoes R135 Baltic Pizza Mozzarella, tomato, salmon trout, calamari, garlic prawns, avocado, and rocket R252

Scatterlings menu

The scatterlings menu features a range of toppings to customise your meal, including vegetables, cheeses, and meats.

Item description Price Pineapple, onion, garlic, fresh basil, rocket, jalapeno, peppers R19 Cherry tomatoes, olives, mushrooms, asparagus, pepperdews R24 Mozzarella, Gouda, feta, avocado, bacon, ham, bolognese R32 Gorgonzola, salame, sweet chilli chicken, sundried tomatoes, chicken strips R38

Dessert menu

The dessert menu features a variety of classic options such as chocolate lava pudding, malva pudding, and brownies. All desserts are served with cream or soft serve.

Item Price Chocolate Lava Pudding R71 Malva Pudding R71 Chocolate Brownies R71 Seasonal Fruit Salad R71 Vanilla Soft Serve and Chocolate Sauce R55 Decadent Cakes by the slice SQ

Coffee menu

Next Chapter Restaurant's coffee menu options. Photo: @nextchapterflorida on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The coffee menu offers a mix of hot beverages, including espresso, Americano and Cappuccino. Below are some of the items provided in Next Chapter Restaurant's coffee menu.

Item Price Dom Pedro R68 Irish Coffee R68 Kahlúa Coffee R68 Amarula Coffee R68 Espresso R29 Double Espresso R36 Macchiato R36 Americano R35 Cappuccino R38 Cappuccino with Cream R43 Caffe Latte R39 Ciococcino R50 Hot Chocolate (White/Brown) R47 Milo R47 Flavoured Latte (Hazelnut, Vanilla, Caramel) R48 Chai Latte R47 Red Cappuccino R47 Lemon and Honey R23 Teas Local R30 Gingerbread Crunch R48 Chocolate Dulce de Leche Latte R48

Frequently asked questions

Does Next Chapter Restaurant offer vegetarian options?

The Durban restaurant offers several vegetarian items, including croissants, salads, and light breakfast dishes.

Where is Next Chapter Restaurant located?

Next Chapter Restaurant is located at 167 Florida Road, Morningside, Durban. It is one of the most popular Florida Road restaurants.

Wrapping up

The Next Chapter Restaurant menu for 2025 includes a range of options such as breakfasts, burgers, grills, and seafood. Located on Florida Road in Morningside, Durban, the restaurant continues to attract both locals and visitors with its straightforward and consistent menu offerings.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

READ ALSO: Doppio Zero menu and prices in South Africa (updated)

Briefly.co.za published an article about Doppio Zero's menu and prices. Doppio Zero is a popular restaurant chain in South Africa known for its delicious cuisine and diverse drink selection.

Doppio Zero's menu caters to those seeking delicious Italian-inspired cuisine in South Africa. It offers a warm and inviting ambience and friendly services. Discover the menu and the latest updated prices in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News