Next Chapter Restaurant menu and updated prices for 2025
Next Chapter Restaurant menu and updated prices for 2025

by  Rodah Mogeni
11 min read

The Next Chapter Restaurant menu features a wide range of dishes, including breakfasts, burgers, grills, seafood, and light meals. Located at 167 Florida Road in Morningside, Durban, the restaurant is known for its casual dining setup and consistent menu that appeals to both locals and visitors.

Next Chapter Restaurant building (L), Next Chapter Restaurant food menu option (C), Next Chapter Restaurant cocktail menu option (R).
Next Chapter Restaurant building (L), Next Chapter Restaurant food menu option (C), Next Chapter Restaurant cocktail menu option (R). Photo: @nextchapterflorida on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Next Chapter Restaurant is located at 167 Florida Road, Durban, and holds an average rating of 4.4 stars from visitors.
  • The 2025 menu features various dishes such as burgers, grills, and seafood.
  • Meals are priced between R47 and R227, covering a range of breakfast, lunch, and dinner options.
  • The restaurant also hosts private functions, including birthdays, baby showers, hen parties, engagement parties, wedding receptions, graduations, and corporate events.

Next Chapter Restaurant menu and prices in 2025

Next Chapter Restaurant is recognised for its balanced mix of casual and contemporary dining. It features a variety of dishes, including burgers, seafood, grills, and breakfast options. Its 2025 menu update reflects moderate price adjustments to match current ingredient costs. One satisfied customer left a review on Google, which states,

A lovely, affordable place with good food and wonderful service!!! A picturesque dining area with a wacky menu, so much to choose from! The drinks were lovely as well. Perfect for a brunch date, meeting, chillers, you name it!!

OOH LA LA! menu

OOH LA LA! menu options.
Next Chapter Restaurant's OOH LA LA! menu options. Photo: @nextchapterflorida on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

The OOH LA LA! menu features light breakfast options, including croissants, oats, and fruit-based dishes. It is designed for guests looking for a simple, quick, and easy start to the day.

Item description

Price

Croissant with butter and preserves

R50

Croissant with scrambled egg, bacon, and tomato

R93

Croissant with cheese

R69

Croissant with ham and cheese

R80

Health toast with mashed avocado (add bacon)

R46/52

Jungle oats

R39

Seasonal fruit salad – add muesli (R40), thick Greek yoghurt (R30), or the full bundle (R105)

R60

Eggstravert menu

The Eggstravert menu focuses on traditional breakfast dishes prepared with eggs, bacon, sausages, and toast. It includes omelettes, Benedict options, and larger breakfast plates that form part of the restaurant’s core morning offerings.

Item description

Price

1 egg, 2 bacon, grilled tomato, toast, and preserves

R59

2 eggs, 3 bacon, grilled tomato, toast, and preserves

R77

2 eggs, 3 bacon, grilled tomato, mushrooms, chips, beef or pork sausage, toast, and preserves

R115

3-egg omelette with ham, mozzarella, tomato, and toast

R113

3-egg omelette with mozzarella, roasted peppers, onion, mushrooms, Napoli sauce, and toast

R113

Bacon Benedict with 2 poached eggs under Hollandaise sauce on an English muffin

R117

Salmon Benedict with 2 poached eggs under Hollandaise sauce on an English muffin

R143

Big Boss Breakfast with 90g steak, 2 eggs, bacon, French fries, beef or pork sausage, tomato, mushrooms, toast, and preserves

R149

Sautéed potato in a creamy Napoletana sauce with bacon, poached egg, basil pesto, and fresh rocket

R71

Veg Benedict Stack with black mushrooms, tomato slices, and 2 poached eggs, topped with basil Hollandaise sauce on an English muffin

R97

2 slices of grilled halloumi with brown mushrooms, tomato/onion/avocado salsa, and sliced toast topped with a poached egg

R102

Another one bites the crust!! menu

This menu features a selection of ciabatta and open-bread meals served with side salad or coleslaw. It includes options such as grilled chicken, halloumi, and rump strips.

Item description

Price

Grilled chicken breast with tomato, avocado, rocket, and lemon mayo

R125

Sweet chilli-naise chicken with lettuce, sundried tomatoes, crispy bacon, avocado, and parmesan shavings

R125

Crumbed halloumi with tomato, avocado, lettuce, and lemon mayo dressing

R125

Club sandwich with grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, lettuce, and Dijon mustard mayo

R125

Saucy rump strips with mushrooms, onions, and cream, with a dash of Chardonnay on lettuce and tomato

R132

Three's a crowd menu

The three's a crowd menu options.
Next Chapter Restaurant's three's a crowd menu options. Photo: @nextchapterflorida on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

The three's a crowd menu offers tramezzini made with melted mozzarella and various fillings, served with a choice of salad or French fries. Below is a look at their menu.

Item

Description

Price

Vegetarian

Mushrooms, mixed peppers, asparagus, and onion in a splash of Napoletana sauce

R123

Steak strips

Sliced mushrooms, cubed feta, grilled onions, and onion chilli marmalade

R152

Chicken

Mayo, avocado, and tomato

R140

Mozzarella

Feta, pine nuts, baby spinach, rocket, basil pesto, and mayo

R140

Gangsta Wrap menu

The gangsta wrap menu features a selection of wraps served with French fries or a side salad. Options include chicken, halloumi, and steak fillings with vegetables and light sauces.

Item description

Price

Spicy chicken strips with blended peppadew and feta spread, avocado, lettuce, and cherry tomatoes

R122

Crumbed halloumi with rocket, sundried tomatoes, peppadew, avocado, and lettuce drizzled with chillinaise

R122

Steak strips with avocado, feta, cherry tomatoes, grated carrots, celery, and lettuce with a chilli mayo spread

R128

Buns menu

Next Chapter Restaurant's buns menu options.
Next Chapter Restaurant's buns menu options. Photo: @nextchapterflorida on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

The Next Chapter Restaurant's buns menu includes a range of burgers served with French fries, zucchini chips, or a side salad. It features beef, chicken, and halloumi options with fillings.

Item description

Price

Juicy beef patty with lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, and house burger sauce

R127

The Big Stack Burger with bacon, cheddar, fried egg, fried onion, lettuce, and tomato

R144

The Designer Chicken Burger with avocado, bacon, mozzarella, tomato, lettuce, and mayo

R144

The Halloumi Burger with crumbed halloumi, lettuce, sliced tomato, avocado, and chillinaise sauce

R124

Tossers menu

The tossers menu at Next Chapter Restaurant in Durban features simple salad options made with chicken, calamari, or halloumi, served with vegetables, toasted ciabatta, and light dressings.

Item

Description

Price

Spicy grilled chicken breast

Avocado, parmesan shavings, green beans, mixed lettuce, cherry tomatoes, and croutons with a honey mustard dressing

R138

Crispy crumbed calamari

Tubes, chopped baby spinach, mixed lettuce, corn, avocado, and roasted cherry tomatoes with toasted ciabatta fingers and a soy, sweet chilli, and lime dressing

R138

Crumbed Halloumi

Mixed lettuce, cherry tomatoes, and grilled Mediterranean vegetables with couscous, lemon, and olive oil dressing

R138

Steakout menu

The steakout menu at Next Chapter Restaurant features classic grilled cuts served with chips or baby potatoes and roasted Mediterranean vegetables. Here is a breakdown of their steakout plates menu:

Item

Price

350g T-bone (cuts)

R234

240g fillet (cuts)

R234

270g rump (cuts)

R204

Mushroom (saucy minx)

R40

Pepper (saucy minx)

R40

Cheese (saucy minx)

R40

Brown mushrooms with melted mozzarella

R46

Crispy bacon with melted mozzarella and mushroom sauce

R51

Zucchini chips (side lines)

R46

French fries

R46

Side salad

R46

Sautéed baby potatoes

R46

Onion rings

R36

Team player platter menu

Team player platter menu options.
Next Chapter Restaurant's team player platter menu options. Photo: @nextchapterflorida on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

The team player platter menu includes shareable options featuring a mix of seafood, meats, and sides, suitable for groups or family dining.

Item

Description

Price

Fishy

Prawns, calamari tubes and tentacles, hake bites with garlic ciabatta, lemon butter, and tartar sauces

R517

Meaty

Basted lamb chops, barbecue or peri peri wings, BBQ pork ribs, chips, and onion rings

R685

Combo

Chicken kebabs, lamb meatballs, boerewors bites, steak strips, tramezzini, and chips

R544

The in-betweeners menu

The In-Betweeners menu offers a variety of light snacks and small meals, ideal for a quick bite. Each item is served with dips or sides for added flavour.

Item

Description

Price

Crispy Crumbed Chicken Strips

Served with sweet chillinaise dip

R112

Cheese and Garlic Roll

Warm roll with melted cheese and garlic butter

R76

Piccante Chicken Livers

Served with crostini

R74

Crumbed Halloumi

Served with crostini and sweet chillinaise sauce

R91

Pepper, Lemon and Herb Calamari

Served with tartar sauce

R78

Med Tapas Board

Zucchini chips, olives, artichokes, rocket, halloumi, feta, ciabatta fingers, and lemon mayo

R145

Crumbed Jalapeño Poppers

Served with garlic mayo dip

R70

Barbeque or Peri Peri Wings

Served with chips

R124

Prawn Nibble

Pan-tossed peeled prawns on a bed of lettuce and avocado, drizzled with chillinaise

R67

Fowl play menu

The Fowl Play menu includes grilled and fried chicken dishes, each served with chips and a side salad, for a balanced and simple meal option.

Item

Description

Price

Half Spatchcock Peri Peri Chicken

Grilled in a pizza oven, served with chips and salad

R130

Chicken Limoné

Shallow-fried in butter, olive oil, chardonnay, and lemon juice, served with roasted Mediterranean vegetables and chips

R149

Chicken Schnitzel

Served with chips and a side salad

R149

Chicken Breast

Stuffed with mozzarella, spinach, feta, and sundried tomatoes, served with a side salad.

R137

The hook-up menu

The hook-up menu features a selection of seafood dishes, served with sides such as chips, vegetables, or salad.

Item

Description

Price

Butter-fried Kingklip

Served on a bed of Mediterranean vegetables with flaked almonds and lemon asparagus butter sauce

R266

Easy Grilled Salmon (150g)

Served with steamed broccoli, baby potatoes, garlic, parsley, and lemon butter sauce

R265

Battered Fish and Chips

Served with a side salad and tartar sauce

R135

Fresh Platter

Hake bites, 4 queen prawns, calamari, and chips

R288

Prawn Plate

8 queen prawns served with chips, garlic, lemon butter, or peri peri sauce

R204

Cocktails menu

Cocktail menu options.
Next Chapter Restaurant's cocktail menu options. Photo: @nextchapterflorida on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

The cocktail menu features a mix of classic and house favourites such as the Long Island iced tea, mojito, strawberry daiquiri, and pina colada.

Item

Description

Price

Long Island Iced Tea

Rum, Smirnoff vodka, gin, cane, Coke, lemon juice

R108

Mojito or Mixed Berry Mojito

Crushed limes, white rum, fresh mint, crushed ice and soda water

R87

Strawberry Daiquiri

White rum, strawberry puree, strawberry juice and squeezed lime

R81

Blue Lady

2 x Smirnoff vodka, Blue Curacao, apple sours, lime cordial and lemon juice

R86

Espresso Martini

2x Smirnoff, 1x Kahlua, single espresso, simple syrup

R88

Sunset Beach

2x Smirnoff vodka, red berry raspberry puree, fresh mint, lemon, orange juice, fresh strawberry

R79

Pina Colada

2x White rum, coconut milk, pineapple

R85

Blue Berry Hawaiian

2x whisky, lemonade, blue curacao, pineapple

R85

Call Me A Cab

2x white rum, vodka, Gordon's gin, lime, grenadine, lemonade and pineapple wheel

R108

Kiwinger

2x Smirnoff vodka, kiwi, apple juice, fresh lemon and ginger ale

R79

Purple Heart

2x Tanqueray, grenadine, strawberry syrup, dash of blue, tonic, mint, rosemary and cucumber

R105

Aperol

2x Aperol, Cinzano Prosecco, soda, cherry and orange wheel

R89

No Impastas menu

The No Impastas menu at Next Chapter Restaurant offers a range of pasta dishes with chicken, seafood, beef, and vegetarian options.

Item

Description

Price

Chicken Strips

Bacon and mushrooms in a creamy Napoletana sauce

R140

Calamari

Fried calamari tubes and tentacles, tossed with cherry tomatoes, a squeeze of lemon, and a touch of chilli.

R129

Grilled Chicken

Spinach and bacon with a garlic and cream sauce

R129

Summer Pasta

Grilled chicken strips, cherry tomatoes, olives, a dash of dry white wine, fresh basil pesto, and olive oil

R129

Spaghetti Bolognese

Lean beef mince and tomatoes

R129

Vegetarian

Mixed peppers, white mushrooms, basil pesto, Napoletana sauce, a dash of cream, and a touch of chilli

R109

Alfredo

Chicken and ham with brown mushrooms, cream, and parmesan

R136

Seafood

Prawns, hake, calamari, and Napoletana sauce with a hint of chilli

R217

Beef Lasagne

Napoli beef mince, cream, mozzarella, and parmesan

R136

Pizza menu

Next Chapter Restaurant's pizza menu options.
Next Chapter Restaurant's pizza menu options. Photo: @nextchapterflorida on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

This menu focuses on thin-based pizzas made with a range of toppings, from simple garlic focaccia to meat and seafood options.

Item

Description

Price

Focaccia

Garlic and herbs

R62

Focaccia

Mozzarella and herbs

R75

Margherita

Mozzarella, tomato, and herbs

R88

Costanzo

Mozzarella, tomato, grilled chicken, mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, bacon, avocado, and sweet chilli

R172

Peperoncino

Mozzarella, tomato, Cajun chicken strips, jalapenos, and peppadews

R141

Eliana

Mozzarella, tomato, bacon, avocado, and feta

R141

Prawn Passione

Mozzarella, tomato, chilli and garlic prawns, cherry tomatoes, and fresh coriander

R160

Regina

Mozzarella, tomato, ham, and mushrooms

R124

Manzo

Mozzarella, tomato, strips of beef rump in a sweet chilli sauce with red onion, roasted red pepper, garlic, and feta

R162

Vegetarian

Mozzarella, tomato, button mushrooms, olives, artichokes, grilled baby marrow, grilled brinjal, roasted peppers, capers, and cherry tomatoes

R135

Baltic Pizza

Mozzarella, tomato, salmon trout, calamari, garlic prawns, avocado, and rocket

R252

Scatterlings menu

The scatterlings menu features a range of toppings to customise your meal, including vegetables, cheeses, and meats.

Item description

Price

Pineapple, onion, garlic, fresh basil, rocket, jalapeno, peppers

R19

Cherry tomatoes, olives, mushrooms, asparagus, pepperdews

R24

Mozzarella, Gouda, feta, avocado, bacon, ham, bolognese

R32

Gorgonzola, salame, sweet chilli chicken, sundried tomatoes, chicken strips

R38

Dessert menu

The dessert menu features a variety of classic options such as chocolate lava pudding, malva pudding, and brownies. All desserts are served with cream or soft serve.

Item

Price

Chocolate Lava Pudding

R71

Malva Pudding

R71

Chocolate Brownies

R71

Seasonal Fruit Salad

R71

Vanilla Soft Serve and Chocolate Sauce

R55

Decadent Cakes by the slice

SQ

Coffee menu

Coffee menu options.
Next Chapter Restaurant's coffee menu options. Photo: @nextchapterflorida on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

The coffee menu offers a mix of hot beverages, including espresso, Americano and Cappuccino. Below are some of the items provided in Next Chapter Restaurant's coffee menu.

Item

Price

Dom Pedro

R68

Irish Coffee

R68

Kahlúa Coffee

R68

Amarula Coffee

R68

Espresso

R29

Double Espresso

R36

Macchiato

R36

Americano

R35

Cappuccino

R38

Cappuccino with Cream

R43

Caffe Latte

R39

Ciococcino

R50

Hot Chocolate (White/Brown)

R47

Milo

R47

Flavoured Latte (Hazelnut, Vanilla, Caramel)

R48

Chai Latte

R47

Red Cappuccino

R47

Lemon and Honey

R23

Teas Local

R30

Gingerbread Crunch

R48

Chocolate Dulce de Leche Latte

R48

Frequently asked questions

Does Next Chapter Restaurant offer vegetarian options?

The Durban restaurant offers several vegetarian items, including croissants, salads, and light breakfast dishes.

Where is Next Chapter Restaurant located?

Next Chapter Restaurant is located at 167 Florida Road, Morningside, Durban. It is one of the most popular Florida Road restaurants.

Wrapping up

The Next Chapter Restaurant menu for 2025 includes a range of options such as breakfasts, burgers, grills, and seafood. Located on Florida Road in Morningside, Durban, the restaurant continues to attract both locals and visitors with its straightforward and consistent menu offerings.

