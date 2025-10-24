Global site navigation

The Terrace @ D'Aria menu with updated 2025 prices and dishes
The Terrace @ D'Aria menu with updated 2025 prices and dishes

The Terrace @ D’Aria menu features a broad selection of dishes, including tapas, salads, pizzas, and sushi. Located within the D’Aria Winery estate in Durbanville, Cape Town, the restaurant specialises in meals suitable for both casual and group dining. It has become a well-known spot for visitors exploring the Durbanville Wine Valley.

The Terrace @ D’Aria restaurant (L). The Terrace @ D’Aria menu option (R).
The Terrace @ D’Aria restaurant (L). The Terrace @ D’Aria menu option (R). Photo: @theterraceatdaria on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • The Terrace @ D’Aria menu in Durbanville, Cape Town, features a mix of tapas, salads, pizzas, sushi, and mains.
  • The restaurant offers a kids' menu featuring smaller portions and simple meals for children under 12.
  • It is recognised for offering a relaxed dining setting suitable for both casual visits and group gatherings.

The Terrace @ D'Aria menu and prices

The Terrace at D'Aria restaurant is renowned for its extensive, family-friendly menu, which features a variety of dishes including tapas, salads, wood-fired pizzas, sushi, and grilled mains. Its 2025 menu update reflects moderate price adjustments and a mix of new seasonal dishes. One satisfied customer left a review on Google, which states,

The food here is incredible—every dish bursts with flavour, and the wine pairings are impeccable....A must-visit for anyone seeking a perfect blend of exquisite cuisine and heartfelt hospitality.

Starters and tapas menu

Starters and Tapas menu options.
The Terrace @ D’Aria's starters and tapas menu options. Photo: @theterraceatdaria on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

The starters and tapas menu at The Terrace @ D’Aria offers simple, shareable dishes suitable for both small and group meals. It includes options such as crispy fried calamari, crumbed mushrooms, mozzarella sticks, and tempura prawns.

Item

Description

Price (R)

Crispy Fried Calamari

Asian peanut dressing

135

Grilled Calamari

Smoked paprika butter and lemon

135

Calamari Strips (Fried)

Tartar sauce

130

Carpaccio

Parmesan, rocket, pine nuts, and extra olive oil

140

Tempura Prawns (3)

Ponzu sauce

115

Tuna Tataki

Tuna sashimi, Asian peanut dressing, and yuzu mayo

130

Terrace Bombs

Triple Cheese

95

Terrace Bombs

Chorizo & Jalapeño

95

New Style Sashimi

Salmon, ginger, garlic, and yuzu dressing

140

Oven Baked Prawns (5)

Wood-fired, paprika butter, and lemon

145

Loaded Fries

Cheese sauce, bacon, jalapeño, and peppadew aioli

90

Crumbed Mushrooms

Panko crumb and tartar sauce

95

Mozzarella Sticks

Panko crumb and sweet chilli

95

Beef Trinchado (120g)

Cream, white wine, and Cajun sauce

155

Sesame-Crusted Tuna

Sesame, yuzu mayo, chilli bean, and rocket

140

Salad menu

Salad menu options.
The Terrace @ D'Aria's salad menu options. Photo: @theterraceatdaria on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

The salad menu includes a range of options, including seared tuna, Asian chicken, seared salmon, and steak strips. Below are some of the items provided in The Terrace @ D’Aria's salad menu.

Item

Description

Price (R)

House Greek

Mixed lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, feta, olives, and honey mustard dressing

115 (60 for side)

Seared Tuna

Mixed lettuce, avocado, cucumber, and Asian peanut dressing

185

Seared Salmon

Mixed lettuce, avocado, cucumber, and Asian peanut dressing

195

Asian Chicken

Chilli, coriander, toasted cashews, and peanut dressing

150

Creamy Rock Shrimp Salad

Mixed lettuce, cucumber strips, and spicy mayo

165

Blue Cheese and Fig

Figs, blue cheese, and honey mustard dressing

160

Additions

Steak strips

90

Pizza menu

Pizza menu options
The Terrace @ D'Aria's pizza menu options. Photo: @theterraceatdaria on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

The pizza menu at The Terrace @ D’Aria offers a selection of classic and popular choices. Some of the options include bacon and feta, mozzarella and mushrooms, and pepperoni.

Item

Price (R)

Focaccia (V) – Feta Herb

95

Focaccia (V) – Herb Oil

80

Bacon, Feta, Avo

180

Mozzarella, Tomato Base

125

Ham, Mushroom

155

Salami, Red Onion, Hot Honey, Feta

175

BBQ Chicken, Peppadew, Feta, Rocket

175

Bacon, Peppadew, Sundried Tomatoes, Basil

170

Butter Chicken, Coriander, Red Onion, Mint Dressing

175

Mexicana Mince, Onion, Peppers, Jalapeño, Avo, Sour Cream

175

Pepperoni, Pineapple, Onion

160

Pepperoni, Bacon, Ham

180

Mushroom, Baby Marrow, Mixed Peppers, Feta, Rocket (V)

170

Add Avo

35

Mains menu

Mains menu options.
The Terrace @ D'Aria's mains menu options. Photo: @theterraceatdaria on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

The restaurant offers various mains items, including sirloin steak, grilled chicken, beef burger, and calamari tubes. Below are some of the items provided in The Terrace @ D’Aria's mains menu and their prices.

Item

Description

Price (R)

Sirloin Steak (300g)

Served with chimichurri

260

Fillet Steak (220g)

Served with Café de Paris butter

260

Fish and Chips

Grilled or fried, served with lemon and tartar sauce

170

Norwegian Salmon (220g)

Grilled, served with lemon velouté

265

Calamari Tubes

Grilled, smoked paprika, butter-fried, Asian peanut dressing

230

Calamari Strips (Fried)

Served with tartar sauce

220

Oven-Baked Prawns (12)

Wood-fired, with garlic paprika or lemon herb butter

260

Oven-Baked Prawns (24)

Wood-fired, with garlic paprika or lemon herb butter

480

Beef Trinchado (250g)

Cooked in cream, white wine, and Cajun sauce

200

Double Smash

Two smash patties with Swiss cheese

180

Burger

Beef (180g)

170

Burger

Grilled Chicken (150g)

160

Burger

Crumbed Chicken

160

Toppings

Bacon and cheese

40

Toppings

Mexican (habanero, salsa, avocado, sour cream)

50

Toppings

Monkey gland, bacon, and avocado

40

Chicken Prego

Paprika butter and caramelised onions

130

Pork Ribs and Chips

BBQ basting

280

Sides and sauces

The restaurants' sides and sauces menu offers a range of add-ons to complement main dishes. Common options include fries, roasted vegetables and side salads. Sauces such as mushroom, pepper, and cheese are also available to pair with meats or other mains.

Item

Price (R)

Fries

45

Sweet Potato Fries

40

Roasted vegetables

50

Side Salad

45

Pepper Sauce

40

Mushroom Sauce

50

Cheese Sauce

40

Monkey Gland

40

Chimichurri

40

Sushi platters (20 pcs) menu

Sushi platter menu option.
The Terrace @ D'Aria's sushi platter menu option. Photo: @theterraceatdaria on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

The sushi platter menu at The Terrace @ D’Aria includes assorted 20-piece selections suitable for sharing or as a full meal. The platters combine a variety of sushi types, such as nigiri, maki, and California rolls.

Item

Description

Price (R)

Tiger Platter

Salmon roses, salmon sashimi, tuna sashimi, and tuna nigiri tiger roll (salmon, avocado, tuna, mayo)

460

Volcano Platter

Prawn nigiri, salmon roses, salmon sashimi, and volcano roll (tempura prawn, avocado, teriyaki)

460

Firecracker Platter

Salmon nigiri, salmon roses, rainbow roll, and firecracker roll (salmon, avocado, prawn, 7 spice)

470

Samurai Platter

Prawn nigiri, salmon on top roses, seared tuna sashimi, salmon sashimi, and samurai roll (prawn, avocado, salmon, creamy prawn)

470

Rainbow Platter

Spicy tuna on top roll, salmon roses, and rainbow roll (prawn, tuna, avocado, salmon)

480

Vegetarian Platter

Avo maki, bean curd, veg sandwich, and vegetarian roll (avocado, cucumber, bean curd)

290

Crunch Platter (22 pcs)

Avo, prawn, salmon, sweet and sour, chilli bean sauce

470

Sushi plates menu

The sushi plates menu at The Terrace @ D’Aria offers smaller portions for individual servings. Options include items like salmon roses, rainbow rolls, and California rolls. Here is a breakdown of their sushi plates menu:

Item

Description

Price (R)

Tiger Roll (10)

Salmon and tuna avocado roll, wrapped in salmon, mayo, and caviar

210

Samurai Roll (10)

Tempura prawn avocado roll, topped with spicy creamy prawn

210

Tuna or Salmon Crunch Roll (10)

Salmon or tuna avocado roll, fried with sweet chilli sauce and mayo

190

Rainbow Roll (10)

Salmon, tuna, prawn, and avocado, topped with seared salmon, mayo, and caviar

240

Firecracker Roll (10)

Salmon, avocado, tempura prawn, seven spice, and caviar

240

Terrace Roll (10)

Tempura crab and avocado, wrapped with salmon and topped with crab salad

185

Salmon Roses (4)

Salmon, mayo, and caviar

150

California Roll (10)

Prawn, salmon or tuna, and avocado

175

Spicy Tuna & Tempura Prawn California Roll (10)

Mayo, seven spice, and sweet chilli sauce

230

Snow Rolls (10)

Salmon, tempura crab stick, cream cheese, and spring onion

190

Bean Curd Nigiri (4)

Bean curd, creamy prawn, seven spice, and mayo

120

Sushi bites menu

Sushi menu options.
The Terrace @ D'Aria's sushi menu options. Photo: @theterraceatdaria on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

The sushi bites menu features single or smaller sushi portions ideal for sampling. Options often include nigiri, maki rolls, and inari.

Item

Price (R)

Roses (2) Salmon

60

Roses (2) Tuna

55

Sashimi (2) Salmon

55

Sashimi (2) Tuna

50

Sashimi (2) Salmon & Tuna

55

Nigiri (2) Salmon

55

Nigiri (2) Tuna

50

Nigiri (2) Prawn

50

Maki (4) Salmon

40

Maki (4) Tuna

35

Maki (4) Prawn

35

California Roll (4) Salmon

60

California Roll (4) Tuna

55

California Roll (4) Prawn

55

Fashion sandwich (4) Salmon

60

Fashion sandwich (4) Tuna

55

Fashion sandwich (4) Prawn

55

Crunch Bites (4) Tuna

70

Crunch Bites (4) Salmon

75

Rainbow Roll (4) Salmon

85

Rainbow Roll (4) Tuna

80

Sushi Salad: Crab stick salad, cucumber, pickled ginger, QP mayo, sesame seeds

95

Vegetarian Bean Curd (2)

30

Vegetarian Avo Maki (4)

35

Vegetarian Cucumber Maki (4)

30

Vegetarian Cucumber California Roll (4)

45

Vegetarian Cucumber Fashion Sandwich (4)

50

Poke bowls menu

The poke bowls menu offers a selection of rice-based bowls topped with fresh ingredients. Some popular options include salmon, tuna, and vegetarian bowls.

Item

Description

Price (R)

Tuna Sashimi

Cucumber, edamame beans, pickled ginger, avocado, wasabi, kewpie mayo, shredded nori, spicy chilli sauce

215

Salmon Sashimi

Cucumber, edamame beans, pickled ginger, avocado, wasabi, kewpie mayo, shredded nori, spicy chilli sauce

235

Rock Shrimp

Cucumber, edamame beans, pickled ginger, avocado, wasabi, kewpie mayo, shredded nori, spicy chilli sauce

235

Vegetarian

Cucumber, edamame beans, pickled ginger, avocado, wasabi, kewpie mayo, shredded nori, spicy chilli sauce, cos lettuce, raddish

170

Desserts menu

Desserts menu options
The Terrace @ D'Aria's desserts menu options. Photo: @theterraceatdaria on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

The desserts menu at The Terrace @ D’Aria features options such as baked cheesecake, chocolate brownie, and ice cream. Below is a look at their menu.

Item

Price (R)

Chocolate Banana Turons

95

Chocolate Brownie

85

Crème Brûlée

85

Baked Cheesecake

100

Malva Pudding

90

Peppermint Tart

85

Milkshakes menu

The milkshakes menu includes a variety of classic flavours such as chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla.

Item

Price (R)

Bar One

75

Vanilla

55

Iced Coffee

65

Strawberry

65

Bubble-gum

65

Oreo

65

Kids menu

Kids menu options.
The Terrace @ D'Aria's kids' menu options. Photo: @theterraceatdaria on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

The kids' menu is designed for children under 12 years of age. It includes smaller portions of popular meals such as chicken strips, mini burgers, and margherita pizza.

Item

Price (R)

Hawaiian Pizza

85

Margherita Pizza

70

Chicken Strips & Chips

85

Beef Burger & Chips

95

Calamari & Chips

85

Ice Cream & Choc Sauce

50

Choc Brownie

50

Soft drinks menu

The Terrace @ D'Aria drinks menu lists a range of non-alcoholic beverages, including bottled water, fruit juices, and popular carbonated drinks. Below is the menu with prices.

Item

Price (R)

Schweppes Soda, Tonic Water, Pink Tonic, Ginger Ale, Lemonade, Dry Lemon (200ml)

32

Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite Zero, Cream Soda, Fanta (300ml)

36

Appletizer/Red Grapetizer

48

Red Bull

50

Still / Sparkling Water (750ml)

45

Bos Iced Tea: Lemon / Peach

40

Cocktails menu

Cocktails menu options.
The Terrace @ D'Aria's cocktails menu options. Photo: @theterraceatdaria on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

The cocktails menu offers a mix of classic and modern drink options. Some of the popular choices are mojito, margarita, and espresso martini.

Item

Description

Price (R)

Cîroc Appletini

Cîroc vodka, apple, lemon twist

100

Watermelon Gin Bull

Red Bull Watermelon, Tanqueray gin, fresh lime

100

Strawberry Daiquiri

Bacardi rum, strawberry liqueur, grenadine

95

Grapefruit Fizz

Tanqueray gin, grapefruit juice, grapefruit tonic, botanicals

100

Mint Berry GST

Woodstock gin, strawberry, mint, pink tonic

95

Margarita

José Cuervo tequila, triple sec, lemon juice

90

Granadilla Collins

Smirnoff 1818 vodka, passion fruit pulp, cassis

95

Mojito

Bacardi rum, mint, lime

90

Long Island/Cranberry

Five white spirits, lemon juice, Coke or cranberry

90

Gin Lollypop

Tanqueray gin, citrus, cranberry, orange

100

Espresso Martini

Vodka, Kahlúa, espresso

95

Amaretto Sours

Disaronno Amaretto, bourbon, lemon

105

Mimosa

Cointreau, bubbly, orange juice

95

Grant's Old Fashioned

Grant's 12-year whisky, bitters, sugar syrup, and orange

95

Berry Bramble

Tanqueray Royale gin, mixed berries, cassis, pink tonic

100

Buffalo Trace Highlander

Buffalo Trace bourbon, amaretto, ginger ale, lime

95

Bacardi Apple Highball

Bacardi 4yr, apple, soda

105

Po Star Martini

Vanilla vodka, passion fruit, lime, bubbly

115

Whiskey Sours

Whiskey, triple sec, lemon juice, aquafaba


95

Does The Terrace @ D’Aria offer vegetarian or vegan options?

The Cape Town restaurant includes several vegetarian options on its menu, such as salads, pizzas, and selected sushi items.

Where is The Terrace @ D’Aria located?

The Terrace @ D’Aria is located on Tygerberg Valley Road within the D’Aria Winery estate in Durbanville, Cape Town, South Africa.

Wrapping up

The Terrace @ D’Aria menu for 2025 includes a variety of dishes ranging from starters and salads to pizzas, sushi, and mains. Located within the D’Aria Winery estate in Durbanville, Cape Town, the restaurant continues to serve both locals and visitors.

