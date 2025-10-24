The Terrace @ D'Aria menu with updated 2025 prices and dishes

The Terrace @ D’Aria menu features a broad selection of dishes, including tapas, salads, pizzas, and sushi. Located within the D’Aria Winery estate in Durbanville, Cape Town, the restaurant specialises in meals suitable for both casual and group dining. It has become a well-known spot for visitors exploring the Durbanville Wine Valley.

Key takeaways

The Terrace @ D’Aria menu in Durbanville, Cape Town, features a mix of tapas, salads, pizzas, sushi, and mains.

and The restaurant offers a kids' menu featuring smaller portions and simple meals for children under 12.

It is recognised for offering a relaxed dining setting suitable for both casual visits and group gatherings.

The Terrace @ D'Aria menu and prices

The Terrace at D'Aria restaurant is renowned for its extensive, family-friendly menu, which features a variety of dishes including tapas, salads, wood-fired pizzas, sushi, and grilled mains. Its 2025 menu update reflects moderate price adjustments and a mix of new seasonal dishes. One satisfied customer left a review on Google, which states,

The food here is incredible—every dish bursts with flavour, and the wine pairings are impeccable....A must-visit for anyone seeking a perfect blend of exquisite cuisine and heartfelt hospitality.

Starters and tapas menu

The starters and tapas menu at The Terrace @ D’Aria offers simple, shareable dishes suitable for both small and group meals. It includes options such as crispy fried calamari, crumbed mushrooms, mozzarella sticks, and tempura prawns.

Item Description Price (R) Crispy Fried Calamari Asian peanut dressing 135 Grilled Calamari Smoked paprika butter and lemon 135 Calamari Strips (Fried) Tartar sauce 130 Carpaccio Parmesan, rocket, pine nuts, and extra olive oil 140 Tempura Prawns (3) Ponzu sauce 115 Tuna Tataki Tuna sashimi, Asian peanut dressing, and yuzu mayo 130 Terrace Bombs Triple Cheese 95 Terrace Bombs Chorizo & Jalapeño 95 New Style Sashimi Salmon, ginger, garlic, and yuzu dressing 140 Oven Baked Prawns (5) Wood-fired, paprika butter, and lemon 145 Loaded Fries Cheese sauce, bacon, jalapeño, and peppadew aioli 90 Crumbed Mushrooms Panko crumb and tartar sauce 95 Mozzarella Sticks Panko crumb and sweet chilli 95 Beef Trinchado (120g) Cream, white wine, and Cajun sauce 155 Sesame-Crusted Tuna Sesame, yuzu mayo, chilli bean, and rocket 140

Salad menu

The salad menu includes a range of options, including seared tuna, Asian chicken, seared salmon, and steak strips. Below are some of the items provided in The Terrace @ D’Aria's salad menu.

Item Description Price (R) House Greek Mixed lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, feta, olives, and honey mustard dressing 115 (60 for side) Seared Tuna Mixed lettuce, avocado, cucumber, and Asian peanut dressing 185 Seared Salmon Mixed lettuce, avocado, cucumber, and Asian peanut dressing 195 Asian Chicken Chilli, coriander, toasted cashews, and peanut dressing 150 Creamy Rock Shrimp Salad Mixed lettuce, cucumber strips, and spicy mayo 165 Blue Cheese and Fig Figs, blue cheese, and honey mustard dressing 160 Additions Steak strips 90

Pizza menu

The pizza menu at The Terrace @ D’Aria offers a selection of classic and popular choices. Some of the options include bacon and feta, mozzarella and mushrooms, and pepperoni.

Item Price (R) Focaccia (V) – Feta Herb 95 Focaccia (V) – Herb Oil 80 Bacon, Feta, Avo 180 Mozzarella, Tomato Base 125 Ham, Mushroom 155 Salami, Red Onion, Hot Honey, Feta 175 BBQ Chicken, Peppadew, Feta, Rocket 175 Bacon, Peppadew, Sundried Tomatoes, Basil 170 Butter Chicken, Coriander, Red Onion, Mint Dressing 175 Mexicana Mince, Onion, Peppers, Jalapeño, Avo, Sour Cream 175 Pepperoni, Pineapple, Onion 160 Pepperoni, Bacon, Ham 180 Mushroom, Baby Marrow, Mixed Peppers, Feta, Rocket (V) 170 Add Avo 35

Mains menu

The restaurant offers various mains items, including sirloin steak, grilled chicken, beef burger, and calamari tubes. Below are some of the items provided in The Terrace @ D’Aria's mains menu and their prices.

Item Description Price (R) Sirloin Steak (300g) Served with chimichurri 260 Fillet Steak (220g) Served with Café de Paris butter 260 Fish and Chips Grilled or fried, served with lemon and tartar sauce 170 Norwegian Salmon (220g) Grilled, served with lemon velouté 265 Calamari Tubes Grilled, smoked paprika, butter-fried, Asian peanut dressing 230 Calamari Strips (Fried) Served with tartar sauce 220 Oven-Baked Prawns (12) Wood-fired, with garlic paprika or lemon herb butter 260 Oven-Baked Prawns (24) Wood-fired, with garlic paprika or lemon herb butter 480 Beef Trinchado (250g) Cooked in cream, white wine, and Cajun sauce 200 Double Smash Two smash patties with Swiss cheese 180 Burger Beef (180g) 170 Burger Grilled Chicken (150g) 160 Burger Crumbed Chicken 160 Toppings Bacon and cheese 40 Toppings Mexican (habanero, salsa, avocado, sour cream) 50 Toppings Monkey gland, bacon, and avocado 40 Chicken Prego Paprika butter and caramelised onions 130 Pork Ribs and Chips BBQ basting 280

Sides and sauces

The restaurants' sides and sauces menu offers a range of add-ons to complement main dishes. Common options include fries, roasted vegetables and side salads. Sauces such as mushroom, pepper, and cheese are also available to pair with meats or other mains.

Item Price (R) Fries 45 Sweet Potato Fries 40 Roasted vegetables 50 Side Salad 45 Pepper Sauce 40 Mushroom Sauce 50 Cheese Sauce 40 Monkey Gland 40 Chimichurri 40

Sushi platters (20 pcs) menu

The sushi platter menu at The Terrace @ D’Aria includes assorted 20-piece selections suitable for sharing or as a full meal. The platters combine a variety of sushi types, such as nigiri, maki, and California rolls.

Item Description Price (R) Tiger Platter Salmon roses, salmon sashimi, tuna sashimi, and tuna nigiri tiger roll (salmon, avocado, tuna, mayo) 460 Volcano Platter Prawn nigiri, salmon roses, salmon sashimi, and volcano roll (tempura prawn, avocado, teriyaki) 460 Firecracker Platter Salmon nigiri, salmon roses, rainbow roll, and firecracker roll (salmon, avocado, prawn, 7 spice) 470 Samurai Platter Prawn nigiri, salmon on top roses, seared tuna sashimi, salmon sashimi, and samurai roll (prawn, avocado, salmon, creamy prawn) 470 Rainbow Platter Spicy tuna on top roll, salmon roses, and rainbow roll (prawn, tuna, avocado, salmon) 480 Vegetarian Platter Avo maki, bean curd, veg sandwich, and vegetarian roll (avocado, cucumber, bean curd) 290 Crunch Platter (22 pcs) Avo, prawn, salmon, sweet and sour, chilli bean sauce 470

Sushi plates menu

The sushi plates menu at The Terrace @ D’Aria offers smaller portions for individual servings. Options include items like salmon roses, rainbow rolls, and California rolls. Here is a breakdown of their sushi plates menu:

Item Description Price (R) Tiger Roll (10) Salmon and tuna avocado roll, wrapped in salmon, mayo, and caviar 210 Samurai Roll (10) Tempura prawn avocado roll, topped with spicy creamy prawn 210 Tuna or Salmon Crunch Roll (10) Salmon or tuna avocado roll, fried with sweet chilli sauce and mayo 190 Rainbow Roll (10) Salmon, tuna, prawn, and avocado, topped with seared salmon, mayo, and caviar 240 Firecracker Roll (10) Salmon, avocado, tempura prawn, seven spice, and caviar 240 Terrace Roll (10) Tempura crab and avocado, wrapped with salmon and topped with crab salad 185 Salmon Roses (4) Salmon, mayo, and caviar 150 California Roll (10) Prawn, salmon or tuna, and avocado 175 Spicy Tuna & Tempura Prawn California Roll (10) Mayo, seven spice, and sweet chilli sauce 230 Snow Rolls (10) Salmon, tempura crab stick, cream cheese, and spring onion 190 Bean Curd Nigiri (4) Bean curd, creamy prawn, seven spice, and mayo 120

Sushi bites menu

The sushi bites menu features single or smaller sushi portions ideal for sampling. Options often include nigiri, maki rolls, and inari.

Item Price (R) Roses (2) Salmon 60 Roses (2) Tuna 55 Sashimi (2) Salmon 55 Sashimi (2) Tuna 50 Sashimi (2) Salmon & Tuna 55 Nigiri (2) Salmon 55 Nigiri (2) Tuna 50 Nigiri (2) Prawn 50 Maki (4) Salmon 40 Maki (4) Tuna 35 Maki (4) Prawn 35 California Roll (4) Salmon 60 California Roll (4) Tuna 55 California Roll (4) Prawn 55 Fashion sandwich (4) Salmon 60 Fashion sandwich (4) Tuna 55 Fashion sandwich (4) Prawn 55 Crunch Bites (4) Tuna 70 Crunch Bites (4) Salmon 75 Rainbow Roll (4) Salmon 85 Rainbow Roll (4) Tuna 80 Sushi Salad: Crab stick salad, cucumber, pickled ginger, QP mayo, sesame seeds 95 Vegetarian Bean Curd (2) 30 Vegetarian Avo Maki (4) 35 Vegetarian Cucumber Maki (4) 30 Vegetarian Cucumber California Roll (4) 45 Vegetarian Cucumber Fashion Sandwich (4) 50

Poke bowls menu

The poke bowls menu offers a selection of rice-based bowls topped with fresh ingredients. Some popular options include salmon, tuna, and vegetarian bowls.

Item Description Price (R) Tuna Sashimi Cucumber, edamame beans, pickled ginger, avocado, wasabi, kewpie mayo, shredded nori, spicy chilli sauce 215 Salmon Sashimi Cucumber, edamame beans, pickled ginger, avocado, wasabi, kewpie mayo, shredded nori, spicy chilli sauce 235 Rock Shrimp Cucumber, edamame beans, pickled ginger, avocado, wasabi, kewpie mayo, shredded nori, spicy chilli sauce 235 Vegetarian Cucumber, edamame beans, pickled ginger, avocado, wasabi, kewpie mayo, shredded nori, spicy chilli sauce, cos lettuce, raddish 170

Desserts menu

The desserts menu at The Terrace @ D’Aria features options such as baked cheesecake, chocolate brownie, and ice cream. Below is a look at their menu.

Item Price (R) Chocolate Banana Turons 95 Chocolate Brownie 85 Crème Brûlée 85 Baked Cheesecake 100 Malva Pudding 90 Peppermint Tart 85

Milkshakes menu

The milkshakes menu includes a variety of classic flavours such as chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla.

Item Price (R) Bar One 75 Vanilla 55 Iced Coffee 65 Strawberry 65 Bubble-gum 65 Oreo 65

Kids menu

The kids' menu is designed for children under 12 years of age. It includes smaller portions of popular meals such as chicken strips, mini burgers, and margherita pizza.

Item Price (R) Hawaiian Pizza 85 Margherita Pizza 70 Chicken Strips & Chips 85 Beef Burger & Chips 95 Calamari & Chips 85 Ice Cream & Choc Sauce 50 Choc Brownie 50

Soft drinks menu

The Terrace @ D'Aria drinks menu lists a range of non-alcoholic beverages, including bottled water, fruit juices, and popular carbonated drinks. Below is the menu with prices.

Item Price (R) Schweppes Soda, Tonic Water, Pink Tonic, Ginger Ale, Lemonade, Dry Lemon (200ml) 32 Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite Zero, Cream Soda, Fanta (300ml) 36 Appletizer/Red Grapetizer 48 Red Bull 50 Still / Sparkling Water (750ml) 45 Bos Iced Tea: Lemon / Peach 40

Cocktails menu

The cocktails menu offers a mix of classic and modern drink options. Some of the popular choices are mojito, margarita, and espresso martini.

Item Description Price (R) Cîroc Appletini Cîroc vodka, apple, lemon twist 100 Watermelon Gin Bull Red Bull Watermelon, Tanqueray gin, fresh lime 100 Strawberry Daiquiri Bacardi rum, strawberry liqueur, grenadine 95 Grapefruit Fizz Tanqueray gin, grapefruit juice, grapefruit tonic, botanicals 100 Mint Berry GST Woodstock gin, strawberry, mint, pink tonic 95 Margarita José Cuervo tequila, triple sec, lemon juice 90 Granadilla Collins Smirnoff 1818 vodka, passion fruit pulp, cassis 95 Mojito Bacardi rum, mint, lime 90 Long Island/Cranberry Five white spirits, lemon juice, Coke or cranberry 90 Gin Lollypop Tanqueray gin, citrus, cranberry, orange 100 Espresso Martini Vodka, Kahlúa, espresso 95 Amaretto Sours Disaronno Amaretto, bourbon, lemon 105 Mimosa Cointreau, bubbly, orange juice 95 Grant's Old Fashioned Grant's 12-year whisky, bitters, sugar syrup, and orange 95 Berry Bramble Tanqueray Royale gin, mixed berries, cassis, pink tonic 100 Buffalo Trace Highlander Buffalo Trace bourbon, amaretto, ginger ale, lime 95 Bacardi Apple Highball Bacardi 4yr, apple, soda 105 Po Star Martini Vanilla vodka, passion fruit, lime, bubbly 115 Whiskey Sours Whiskey, triple sec, lemon juice, aquafaba

95

Does The Terrace @ D’Aria offer vegetarian or vegan options?

The Cape Town restaurant includes several vegetarian options on its menu, such as salads, pizzas, and selected sushi items.

Where is The Terrace @ D’Aria located?

The Terrace @ D’Aria is located on Tygerberg Valley Road within the D’Aria Winery estate in Durbanville, Cape Town, South Africa.

Wrapping up

The Terrace @ D’Aria menu for 2025 includes a variety of dishes ranging from starters and salads to pizzas, sushi, and mains. Located within the D’Aria Winery estate in Durbanville, Cape Town, the restaurant continues to serve both locals and visitors.

