The Terrace @ D'Aria menu with updated 2025 prices and dishes
The Terrace @ D’Aria menu features a broad selection of dishes, including tapas, salads, pizzas, and sushi. Located within the D’Aria Winery estate in Durbanville, Cape Town, the restaurant specialises in meals suitable for both casual and group dining. It has become a well-known spot for visitors exploring the Durbanville Wine Valley.
Key takeaways
- The Terrace @ D’Aria menu in Durbanville, Cape Town, features a mix of tapas, salads, pizzas, sushi, and mains.
- The restaurant offers a kids' menu featuring smaller portions and simple meals for children under 12.
- It is recognised for offering a relaxed dining setting suitable for both casual visits and group gatherings.
The Terrace @ D'Aria menu and prices
The Terrace at D'Aria restaurant is renowned for its extensive, family-friendly menu, which features a variety of dishes including tapas, salads, wood-fired pizzas, sushi, and grilled mains. Its 2025 menu update reflects moderate price adjustments and a mix of new seasonal dishes. One satisfied customer left a review on Google, which states,
The food here is incredible—every dish bursts with flavour, and the wine pairings are impeccable....A must-visit for anyone seeking a perfect blend of exquisite cuisine and heartfelt hospitality.
Starters and tapas menu
The starters and tapas menu at The Terrace @ D’Aria offers simple, shareable dishes suitable for both small and group meals. It includes options such as crispy fried calamari, crumbed mushrooms, mozzarella sticks, and tempura prawns.
Item
Description
Price (R)
Crispy Fried Calamari
Asian peanut dressing
135
Grilled Calamari
Smoked paprika butter and lemon
135
Calamari Strips (Fried)
Tartar sauce
130
Carpaccio
Parmesan, rocket, pine nuts, and extra olive oil
140
Tempura Prawns (3)
Ponzu sauce
115
Tuna Tataki
Tuna sashimi, Asian peanut dressing, and yuzu mayo
130
Terrace Bombs
Triple Cheese
95
Terrace Bombs
Chorizo & Jalapeño
95
New Style Sashimi
Salmon, ginger, garlic, and yuzu dressing
140
Oven Baked Prawns (5)
Wood-fired, paprika butter, and lemon
145
Loaded Fries
Cheese sauce, bacon, jalapeño, and peppadew aioli
90
Crumbed Mushrooms
Panko crumb and tartar sauce
95
Mozzarella Sticks
Panko crumb and sweet chilli
95
Beef Trinchado (120g)
Cream, white wine, and Cajun sauce
155
Sesame-Crusted Tuna
Sesame, yuzu mayo, chilli bean, and rocket
140
Salad menu
The salad menu includes a range of options, including seared tuna, Asian chicken, seared salmon, and steak strips. Below are some of the items provided in The Terrace @ D’Aria's salad menu.
Item
Description
Price (R)
House Greek
Mixed lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, feta, olives, and honey mustard dressing
115 (60 for side)
Seared Tuna
Mixed lettuce, avocado, cucumber, and Asian peanut dressing
185
Seared Salmon
Mixed lettuce, avocado, cucumber, and Asian peanut dressing
195
Asian Chicken
Chilli, coriander, toasted cashews, and peanut dressing
150
Creamy Rock Shrimp Salad
Mixed lettuce, cucumber strips, and spicy mayo
165
Blue Cheese and Fig
Figs, blue cheese, and honey mustard dressing
160
Additions
Steak strips
90
Pizza menu
The pizza menu at The Terrace @ D’Aria offers a selection of classic and popular choices. Some of the options include bacon and feta, mozzarella and mushrooms, and pepperoni.
Item
Price (R)
Focaccia (V) – Feta Herb
95
Focaccia (V) – Herb Oil
80
Bacon, Feta, Avo
180
Mozzarella, Tomato Base
125
Ham, Mushroom
155
Salami, Red Onion, Hot Honey, Feta
175
BBQ Chicken, Peppadew, Feta, Rocket
175
Bacon, Peppadew, Sundried Tomatoes, Basil
170
Butter Chicken, Coriander, Red Onion, Mint Dressing
175
Mexicana Mince, Onion, Peppers, Jalapeño, Avo, Sour Cream
175
Pepperoni, Pineapple, Onion
160
Pepperoni, Bacon, Ham
180
Mushroom, Baby Marrow, Mixed Peppers, Feta, Rocket (V)
170
Add Avo
35
Mains menu
The restaurant offers various mains items, including sirloin steak, grilled chicken, beef burger, and calamari tubes. Below are some of the items provided in The Terrace @ D’Aria's mains menu and their prices.
Item
Description
Price (R)
Sirloin Steak (300g)
Served with chimichurri
260
Fillet Steak (220g)
Served with Café de Paris butter
260
Fish and Chips
Grilled or fried, served with lemon and tartar sauce
170
Norwegian Salmon (220g)
Grilled, served with lemon velouté
265
Calamari Tubes
Grilled, smoked paprika, butter-fried, Asian peanut dressing
230
Calamari Strips (Fried)
Served with tartar sauce
220
Oven-Baked Prawns (12)
Wood-fired, with garlic paprika or lemon herb butter
260
Oven-Baked Prawns (24)
Wood-fired, with garlic paprika or lemon herb butter
480
Beef Trinchado (250g)
Cooked in cream, white wine, and Cajun sauce
200
Double Smash
Two smash patties with Swiss cheese
180
Burger
Beef (180g)
170
Burger
Grilled Chicken (150g)
160
Burger
Crumbed Chicken
160
Toppings
Bacon and cheese
40
Toppings
Mexican (habanero, salsa, avocado, sour cream)
50
Toppings
Monkey gland, bacon, and avocado
40
Chicken Prego
Paprika butter and caramelised onions
130
Pork Ribs and Chips
BBQ basting
280
Sides and sauces
The restaurants' sides and sauces menu offers a range of add-ons to complement main dishes. Common options include fries, roasted vegetables and side salads. Sauces such as mushroom, pepper, and cheese are also available to pair with meats or other mains.
Item
Price (R)
Fries
45
Sweet Potato Fries
40
Roasted vegetables
50
Side Salad
45
Pepper Sauce
40
Mushroom Sauce
50
Cheese Sauce
40
Monkey Gland
40
Chimichurri
40
Sushi platters (20 pcs) menu
The sushi platter menu at The Terrace @ D’Aria includes assorted 20-piece selections suitable for sharing or as a full meal. The platters combine a variety of sushi types, such as nigiri, maki, and California rolls.
Item
Description
Price (R)
Tiger Platter
Salmon roses, salmon sashimi, tuna sashimi, and tuna nigiri tiger roll (salmon, avocado, tuna, mayo)
460
Volcano Platter
Prawn nigiri, salmon roses, salmon sashimi, and volcano roll (tempura prawn, avocado, teriyaki)
460
Firecracker Platter
Salmon nigiri, salmon roses, rainbow roll, and firecracker roll (salmon, avocado, prawn, 7 spice)
470
Samurai Platter
Prawn nigiri, salmon on top roses, seared tuna sashimi, salmon sashimi, and samurai roll (prawn, avocado, salmon, creamy prawn)
470
Rainbow Platter
Spicy tuna on top roll, salmon roses, and rainbow roll (prawn, tuna, avocado, salmon)
480
Vegetarian Platter
Avo maki, bean curd, veg sandwich, and vegetarian roll (avocado, cucumber, bean curd)
290
Crunch Platter (22 pcs)
Avo, prawn, salmon, sweet and sour, chilli bean sauce
470
Sushi plates menu
The sushi plates menu at The Terrace @ D’Aria offers smaller portions for individual servings. Options include items like salmon roses, rainbow rolls, and California rolls. Here is a breakdown of their sushi plates menu:
Item
Description
Price (R)
Tiger Roll (10)
Salmon and tuna avocado roll, wrapped in salmon, mayo, and caviar
210
Samurai Roll (10)
Tempura prawn avocado roll, topped with spicy creamy prawn
210
Tuna or Salmon Crunch Roll (10)
Salmon or tuna avocado roll, fried with sweet chilli sauce and mayo
190
Rainbow Roll (10)
Salmon, tuna, prawn, and avocado, topped with seared salmon, mayo, and caviar
240
Firecracker Roll (10)
Salmon, avocado, tempura prawn, seven spice, and caviar
240
Terrace Roll (10)
Tempura crab and avocado, wrapped with salmon and topped with crab salad
185
Salmon Roses (4)
Salmon, mayo, and caviar
150
California Roll (10)
Prawn, salmon or tuna, and avocado
175
Spicy Tuna & Tempura Prawn California Roll (10)
Mayo, seven spice, and sweet chilli sauce
230
Snow Rolls (10)
Salmon, tempura crab stick, cream cheese, and spring onion
190
Bean Curd Nigiri (4)
Bean curd, creamy prawn, seven spice, and mayo
120
Sushi bites menu
The sushi bites menu features single or smaller sushi portions ideal for sampling. Options often include nigiri, maki rolls, and inari.
Item
Price (R)
Roses (2) Salmon
60
Roses (2) Tuna
55
Sashimi (2) Salmon
55
Sashimi (2) Tuna
50
Sashimi (2) Salmon & Tuna
55
Nigiri (2) Salmon
55
Nigiri (2) Tuna
50
Nigiri (2) Prawn
50
Maki (4) Salmon
40
Maki (4) Tuna
35
Maki (4) Prawn
35
California Roll (4) Salmon
60
California Roll (4) Tuna
55
California Roll (4) Prawn
55
Fashion sandwich (4) Salmon
60
Fashion sandwich (4) Tuna
55
Fashion sandwich (4) Prawn
55
Crunch Bites (4) Tuna
70
Crunch Bites (4) Salmon
75
Rainbow Roll (4) Salmon
85
Rainbow Roll (4) Tuna
80
Sushi Salad: Crab stick salad, cucumber, pickled ginger, QP mayo, sesame seeds
95
Vegetarian Bean Curd (2)
30
Vegetarian Avo Maki (4)
35
Vegetarian Cucumber Maki (4)
30
Vegetarian Cucumber California Roll (4)
45
Vegetarian Cucumber Fashion Sandwich (4)
50
Poke bowls menu
The poke bowls menu offers a selection of rice-based bowls topped with fresh ingredients. Some popular options include salmon, tuna, and vegetarian bowls.
Item
Description
Price (R)
Tuna Sashimi
Cucumber, edamame beans, pickled ginger, avocado, wasabi, kewpie mayo, shredded nori, spicy chilli sauce
215
Salmon Sashimi
Cucumber, edamame beans, pickled ginger, avocado, wasabi, kewpie mayo, shredded nori, spicy chilli sauce
235
Rock Shrimp
Cucumber, edamame beans, pickled ginger, avocado, wasabi, kewpie mayo, shredded nori, spicy chilli sauce
235
Vegetarian
Cucumber, edamame beans, pickled ginger, avocado, wasabi, kewpie mayo, shredded nori, spicy chilli sauce, cos lettuce, raddish
170
Desserts menu
The desserts menu at The Terrace @ D’Aria features options such as baked cheesecake, chocolate brownie, and ice cream. Below is a look at their menu.
Item
Price (R)
Chocolate Banana Turons
95
Chocolate Brownie
85
Crème Brûlée
85
Baked Cheesecake
100
Malva Pudding
90
Peppermint Tart
85
Milkshakes menu
The milkshakes menu includes a variety of classic flavours such as chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla.
Item
Price (R)
Bar One
75
Vanilla
55
Iced Coffee
65
Strawberry
65
Bubble-gum
65
Oreo
65
Kids menu
The kids' menu is designed for children under 12 years of age. It includes smaller portions of popular meals such as chicken strips, mini burgers, and margherita pizza.
Item
Price (R)
Hawaiian Pizza
85
Margherita Pizza
70
Chicken Strips & Chips
85
Beef Burger & Chips
95
Calamari & Chips
85
Ice Cream & Choc Sauce
50
Choc Brownie
50
Soft drinks menu
The Terrace @ D'Aria drinks menu lists a range of non-alcoholic beverages, including bottled water, fruit juices, and popular carbonated drinks. Below is the menu with prices.
Item
Price (R)
Schweppes Soda, Tonic Water, Pink Tonic, Ginger Ale, Lemonade, Dry Lemon (200ml)
32
Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite Zero, Cream Soda, Fanta (300ml)
36
Appletizer/Red Grapetizer
48
Red Bull
50
Still / Sparkling Water (750ml)
45
Bos Iced Tea: Lemon / Peach
40
Cocktails menu
The cocktails menu offers a mix of classic and modern drink options. Some of the popular choices are mojito, margarita, and espresso martini.
Item
Description
Price (R)
Cîroc Appletini
Cîroc vodka, apple, lemon twist
100
Watermelon Gin Bull
Red Bull Watermelon, Tanqueray gin, fresh lime
100
Strawberry Daiquiri
Bacardi rum, strawberry liqueur, grenadine
95
Grapefruit Fizz
Tanqueray gin, grapefruit juice, grapefruit tonic, botanicals
100
Mint Berry GST
Woodstock gin, strawberry, mint, pink tonic
95
Margarita
José Cuervo tequila, triple sec, lemon juice
90
Granadilla Collins
Smirnoff 1818 vodka, passion fruit pulp, cassis
95
Mojito
Bacardi rum, mint, lime
90
Long Island/Cranberry
Five white spirits, lemon juice, Coke or cranberry
90
Gin Lollypop
Tanqueray gin, citrus, cranberry, orange
100
Espresso Martini
Vodka, Kahlúa, espresso
95
Amaretto Sours
Disaronno Amaretto, bourbon, lemon
105
Mimosa
Cointreau, bubbly, orange juice
95
Grant's Old Fashioned
Grant's 12-year whisky, bitters, sugar syrup, and orange
95
Berry Bramble
Tanqueray Royale gin, mixed berries, cassis, pink tonic
100
Buffalo Trace Highlander
Buffalo Trace bourbon, amaretto, ginger ale, lime
95
Bacardi Apple Highball
Bacardi 4yr, apple, soda
105
Po Star Martini
Vanilla vodka, passion fruit, lime, bubbly
115
Whiskey Sours
Whiskey, triple sec, lemon juice, aquafaba
Does The Terrace @ D’Aria offer vegetarian or vegan options?
The Cape Town restaurant includes several vegetarian options on its menu, such as salads, pizzas, and selected sushi items.
Where is The Terrace @ D’Aria located?
The Terrace @ D’Aria is located on Tygerberg Valley Road within the D’Aria Winery estate in Durbanville, Cape Town, South Africa.
Wrapping up
The Terrace @ D’Aria menu for 2025 includes a variety of dishes ranging from starters and salads to pizzas, sushi, and mains. Located within the D’Aria Winery estate in Durbanville, Cape Town, the restaurant continues to serve both locals and visitors.
