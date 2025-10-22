Global site navigation

Soya Soul menu with latest prices: Main menu and sushi buffet menu
Soya Soul menu with latest prices: Main menu and sushi buffet menu

by  Ruth Gitonga
10 min read

Soya Soul’s menu is built around Asian flavours, ranging from their signature sushi platters to wok-fried Thai curries. Located in Johannesburg, the eatery has built a reputation for its all-you-can-eat buffet and weekday cocktail specials.

Bubble waffle (L). Beef Teriyaki Bao (R)
Bubble waffle (L). Beef Teriyaki Bao (R). Photo: @soyasoul.riverside
Source: Instagram

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • The family-run Cape Town restaurant group, The Big Mouth Group, reportedly owns Soya Soul.
  • Its physical address is Riverside Shopping Centre, Shop G003, 319 Bryanston Drive & 4 Cambridge Road, Bryanston, Johannesburg, 2191, South Africa.
  • The restaurant has a delivery system, where you can order online, and the meal is delivered to your doorstep at a fee.

Soya Soul menu and prices

The menu for Soya Soul caters to various tastes, including handcrafted small plates and Asian buns. Below are the delicacies offered at the eatery and their prices, per the website:

Main menu

This section includes offerings such as dim sum, spring rolls, ramen and sushi platters. Note that most dishes may contain traces of dairy, soy, wheat, nuts or fish if you have any food allergies.

Soya Soul sushi (L). Chicken wings coated in Korean Gochujang chilli sauce (R)
Soya Soul sushi (L). Chicken wings coated in Korean Gochujang chilli sauce (R). Photo: @Soya Soul
Source: Facebook

Small plates

This selection is for you if you prefer ordering multiple dishes of small portions instead of the traditional large entrée.

Item

Description

Price

Edamame beans

Japanese edamame beans garnished with sea salt, sesame seeds and nori slices

R69

Crispy chicken bites

Chicken bites marinated in Asian style, fried crispy, topped with Japanese spices

R77

Asian fries

Potato fries topped with wok-fried marinated beef strips, mozzarella, sriracha, QP mayo, spring onion and sesame seeds

R79

Tofu samurai

Crispy fried tofu with perfect nori skin, coated with sriracha and homemade Japanese-style sauce, wakami salad, spring onion, sesame seeds

R79

Korean fried chicken wings (5)

Crispy chicken wings, coated with Gochujiang (Korean chilli sauce), toasted sesame seeds, sweet and spicy flavoured (Mild)

R81

Pork and chives

-

R82

Pork, prawn and bamboo

-

R97

Pot stickers (4)

Pan-fried dumplings with a perfect crispy bottom

R97

Prawn tempura (3)

Large fresh prawns coated with Japanese tempura flour-fried crispy. Served with secret Japanese tempura sauce

R98

Nori tacos

This fusion dish is made using sushi-inspired ingredients. You can order this for a late lunch:

Item

Description

Price

Salmon/ prawn tempura

Fried crispy nori topped with sushi rice, avo, cucumber, pickled ginger, creamy sauce, sesame seeds

R115

Spring rolls

Salmon and veggies (L). Jumble rolls (R)
Salmon and veggies (L). Jumble rolls (R). Photo: @soyasoul.riverside
Source: Instagram

Some of the items served under Soya Soul’s spring rolls menu include:

Item

Price

Vegetable (2)

R40

Cheese and crab (2)

R49

Prawn, mozzarella (2)

R79

Soup

Order soups at the restaurant to wrap up that long day. However, note that both options contain corn starch.

Item

Price

Miso soup

R44

Chicken sweet corn soup

R49

Asian buns

Soya Soul breakfast options include buns made of either beef or chicken.

Item

Price

Crunchy tofu (2)

R91

Crispy chicken (2)

R98

Gochu chicken (2)

R105

Beef teriyaki

R105

Pad Thai

Nori Tacos (L). Cha Siu Ramen (R)
Nori Tacos (L). Cha Siu Ramen (R). Photo: @soyasoul.riverside
Source: Instagram

This Thai dish is primarily based on rice noodles. The best part is that there is a vegetarian option for vegans.

Item

Price

Tofu (Veg)

R152

Chicken

R167

Prawn

R190

Dim sum

If you are looking for a shared meal with family on the menu, then the dim sum section is for you.

Item

Price

Spinach cream cheese gao (4)

R71

Siu mai (4)

R82

Pork steamed dumplings

R85

Beef steamed dumplings (4)

R90

Pork and prawn steamed dumplings

R99

Prawn gao (4)

R102

Assorted platter (Prawn gao, beef steamed dumpling, spinach cream cheese gao, chicken siu mai and pork steamed dumpling)

R167

Poke bowls

This Japanese-inspired dish is mainly prepared using either fish or chicken.

Dim Sum (L). Prawn tempura (R)
Dim Sum (L). Prawn tempura (R). Photo: @soyasoul.riverside
Source: Instagram

Item

Price

Shiawase chicken with jasmine rice

R152

Prawn with jasmine rice

R175

Salmon with sushi rice

R178

Ramen

Below are the prices for dishes in this section that can be ordered for breakfast, lunch or dinner:

Item

Price

Tonkotsu soup (chicken)

R159

Cha siu

R159

Spicy beef

R165

Thai curries

Items on Soya Soul’s Thai curry section include:

Item

Price

Chicken

R156

Prawn

R176

Mushroom and vegetable

R137

Wokked noddles

In this section, you can choose either the Singapore sauce (coconut cream, mild curry), the Chinese sauce (soya sauce, oyster sauce), or the Thai green sauce (coconut, Thai curry sauce) for your dish.

Item

Price

Base

R42

Egg noodles

R42

Rice noodles

R49

Japanese Udan noodles

R55

Chicken

R55

Beef

R66

Prawn

R77

Mushroom

R42

Wokked rice

Wokked rice (L). Soya Soul platter (R)
Wokked rice (L). Soya Soul platter (R). Photo: @soyasoul.riverside
Source: Instagram

Consider ordering this meal if you do not have much time to spare. It is mainly made by frying rice with ingredients such as eggs and meat.

Item

Price

Base

R75

Chicken

R55

Beef

R66

Prawn

R77

Mushroom

R42

Classic sushi

This menu includes prawns, salmon, sushi and sashimi. Discover what to order in this selection during your next visit.

Item

Description

Price

California rolls

Vegetable

Salmon/tuna/ prawn

R44 (4), R86 (8)

R54 (4), R105 (8)

Rainbow roll

Vegetables

Salmon/tuna/ prawn

R47 (4), R91 (8)

R57 (4), R105 (8)

Fashion sandwiches

Vegetables

Salmon/tuna/ prawn

R53 (4), R102 (8)

R66 (4), R130 (8)

Sashimi

Salmon/tuna

R83 (4), R219 (8)

Roses

Salmon/tuna (3)

R69

Nigiri

Salmon/tuna (2)

R49

Maki

Salmon/tuna (6)

R58

Tofu boat

Salmon/tuna (2)

R57

Signature sushi

Prawn Pad Thai (L). Poke Bowls (R)
Prawn Pad Thai (L). Poke Bowls (R). Photo: @soyasoul.riverside
Source: Instagram

At the Johannesburg eatery, sushi is a must-have. Here is what to order if you want options beyond the classic.

Item

Description

Price

Dragon roll

Prawn, tempura, avo (In)

Salmon, yummy sauce, crunches, avo, caviar (Out)

R75 (4), R146 (8)

Hot rock n’ roll

Prawn, tempura, avo, kiri, cheese (In)

7 spices, mayo, sweet chilli sauce, spring onion, sesame seeds (Out)

R72 (4), R142 (8)

Jumble roll

Salmon, cucumber, avo (In)

Prawn tempura, beanyonaise, sesame seeds, spring onion, lettuce (Out)

R97 (4), R189 (8)

Rose lover

Salmon roses topped with spring onion salad, tempura prawn rose, mayo and caviar rose and crunches rose

R87 (4), R170 (8)

Tokyo roll

Crab salad, pickle radish, sweet bean curd, avo (In)

Salmon, caviar, spring onion, cheddar cheese, mayo (flamed), Teriyaki sauce (Out)

R82 (4), R159 (8)

Deluxe Nigiri

2 salmon nigiri and 2 prawn nigiri topped with cedar cheese and mayo (flamed) (In)

Teriyaki sauce, caviar, spring onion, sesame seeds and sesame oil (Out)

R98 (4)

Sushi platters

Soya Soul platter options are perfect for sharing, featuring sashimi and salmon. The prices are:

Item

Description

Price

Green platter vegetarian (17)

Avo maki, vegetable fashion sandwiches, Tofu boat, vegetable hand roll, vegetable California

R163

Summer platter (15)

Salmon rose, salmon California, salmon rainbow, salmon fashion sandwiches

R190

Soya platter (20)

Salmon California, salmon rainbow, salmon spring California. Prawn mayo roll, tempura prawn roll

R208

Salmon platter (20)

Salmon maki, salmon tofu boat, salmon sashimi, salmon rose, salmon California, salmon hand roll

R372

Signature platter (20)

Dragon roll, rose lover, oishi nigiri, deluxe roll, jumble roll

R383

Party platter

Assorted maki, assorted sandwiches, assorted California, assorted rainbow, salmon rose and assorted nigiri

R1,045

Desserts

Rock n' roll (L). Bao (R)
Rock n' roll (L). Bao (R). Photo: @soyasoul.riverside
Source: Instagram

Desserts include:

Item

Description

Price

Deep-fried ice cream

2 scoops of vanilla ice cream, fried with a crispy ski, served with chocolate sauce

R66

Delight

Strawberry, Nutella and nuts spring roll with vanilla ice cream

R79

Gai Daan Zai (Bubble waffle)

Hong Kong-style waffle made in the shape of a bubble wrap, filled with two scoops of ice cream, seasoned fruits and drizzled with chocolate sauce

R96

Buffet menu

For R268 per person, enjoy all meals in the buffet to your hearts content.

Item

Description

Starters

Spring rolls (2), fried dumplings (3), veg, crab & cheese, prawn & potato, pork

Soup

Miso soup, chicken soup

Bao

Crispy chicken bao

Rice & noodles

Fried noodles, chicken, veg, fried rice, chicken, veg

Dessert

Vanilla ice cream with chocolate, sauce, bowtie

NB: The sushi buffet cannot be cancelled once ordered.

Signature sushi

Dishes in this section include Soya Soul’s tempura prawn and flamed salmon.

Item

Description

Yummy rolls (4)

Avo, cucumber (In)

Prawn, tempura, yummy sauce, sesame seeds (Out)

Crazy tiger (4)

Marinated, salmon, cucumber (In)

Prawn, avo, Japanese thousand island sauce, Teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds, sesame oil, spring onion, caviar, sriracha (Out)

Tempura prawn roll (4)

Tempura prawn, cucumber (In)

Yummy sauce, Teriyaki sauce, spring onion, sesame oil, sesame seeds (Out)

Fried salmon roll (4)

Salmon], avo (In)

Deep fried, mayo, sweet chilli, spring onion (Out)

Flamed salmon roll (4)

Avo, cucumber (In)

Seaweed, salmon, mayo, spring onion, Teriyaki sauce (Out)

Salmon Tokyo (2)

Avo, sandwich (In)

Salmon, sweet bean curd, spring onion salad (Out)

Soya boat (2)

Crab caviar salad with soya bean curd

Classic sushi

Cocktail (L). Chicken sweet corn soup (R)
Cocktail (L). Chicken sweet corn soup (R). Photo: @soyasoul.riverside
Source: Instagram

The restaurant’s signature sushi dishes feature items like tuna, crab, prawn and salmon.

Item

Description

California rolls (4)

Salmon, tuna, prawn, avo, tempura prawn

Fashion sandwiches (2)

Salmon, tuna, prawn, avo

Nigiri (2)

Salmon, tuna

Rainbow roll (4)

Salmon, tuna, prawn

Hand roll (1)

Salmon, tuna, prawn, avo

Maki (6)

Salmon, tuna, crab, tempura prawn, avo, cucumber

Drinks menu

The menu is complemented by a curated drink list featuring signature cocktails and South African wine options.

Beer

Enjoy a cold beer after your meal for as low as R38.

Item

Price

Black Label

R38

Castle Light

R39

Heineken 0.0

R41

Flying Fish

R42

Heineken

R43

Savanna Dry/ Light/ Non-alcoholic

R43

Hunter’s Gold/ Dry

R45

Corona

R45

Windhoek Draught

R48

Rum

Udon noodles (L). Rose lover (R)
Udon noodles (L). Rose lover (R). Photo: @soyasoul.riverside
Source: Instagram

Soya Soul’s rum options include:

Item

Price

Captain Morgan

R27

Spiced Gold

R27

Bacardi Carta Blanca

R28

Malibu

R30

Brandy

Are you looking to have a good time with the girls tonight? Here are some drinks to enjoy after your shared platter.

Item

Price

Richlieu

R34

Klipdrift Premium

R37

Gin

The options in this category include Malfy and Inverroche:

Item

Price

Gordons

R30

Tanqueray

R37

Bombay Sapphire

R38

Malfy (Rosa/ lemon/ con aracia)

R42

Inverroche (Amber/classic, verdant)

R45

Whisky

Soya Soul’s whisky selection includes:

Item

Price

Chivas regal 12YO

R41

Jack Daniels

R43

Johnnie Walker Black

R47

Jameson

R48

Glenfiddich 12 YO

R64

Cold beverages

Order your favourite cold drink on a sunny day as you wait for your food to be prepared for as low as R16.

Item

Price

Cordials

R16

Soda (200ml)

R27

Aloe juice (Mango, blueberry, pomegranate)

R40

Coconut milk

R40

Rock Shandy

R46

Red Bull

R48

La Vie sparkling water

R25 (250 ml), R59 (750 ml)

Milkshake

Summer platter (L). Ramen (R)
Summer platter (L). Ramen (R). Photo: @soyasoul.riverside
Source: Instagram

Soya Soul’s milkshake selection ranges from R25 to R60, with various other options in between:

Item

Price

American iced coffee

R25

Chocolate/ vanilla/ strawberry

R55

Oreo milkshake

R60

Hot beverages

Order any of the following hot drinks to warm you up during the Winter season:

Item

Price

Irish coffee

R25

Decaffeinated coffee

R28

Five Roses

R28

Chinese green tea

R29

Jasmine tea

R29

Espresso single

R28

Espresso double

R34

Café mocha

R36

Café latte

R36

Red cappuccino

R39

Cappuccino (with cream)

R39

Wines

Here is a look at the restaurant’s wine options:

Item

Price

Spier Signature

R73, R205

Neil Ellis West Coast

R99, R287

La Motte

R308

Springfield Life from Stone

R399

Stellenzicht Thunderstone

R89, R257

Warwick the First Lady Unoaked

R295

Kleine Zalze Vineyard Selection

R336

Leeuwenkuil

R77, R221

Allesverloren

R260

Signature cocktails

If you are a cocktail lover, here are the different options you can order depending on your preference:

Item

Price

Classic Mojito

R66

Mixed Berry Mojito

R66

Blossom Up

R70

Orange milk candy

R78

Coconut sea

R78

So Berry Cosmo

R85

Cherry Blossom Wine Spritz

R85

Soul Margarita’s

R92

Frozen Margarita

R95

Cocktail special

Soya Soul cocktails
Soya Soul cocktails. Photo: @Soya Soul
Source: Facebook

Buy a cocktail from these options from Monday to Friday (12:00 pm to 5:00 pm) and get one free.

Item

Price

Blossom Up

R70

Gin Jasmine

R70

Orange Milk Candy

R78

Coconut sea

R78

Candy poison

R85

So Berry Cosmo

R85

Cherry blossom Wine Spritiz

R85

Classic Mojito

R90

Mixed Berry Mojito

R90

Soya Soul contact details

If you want to make a booking, contact the Soya Soul via 065 512 3456. The dining establishment opens from 10:30 am to 9:00 pm daily. Follow Soya Soul on Instagram and Facebook for their daily discount updates.

Wrapping up

Soya Soul’s menu features a wide selection of Asian fusion cuisine. There is something for everyone, from their signature sushi to their Thai curries and stir-fried rice noodles.

