Soya Soul menu with latest prices: Main menu and sushi buffet menu
Soya Soul’s menu is built around Asian flavours, ranging from their signature sushi platters to wok-fried Thai curries. Located in Johannesburg, the eatery has built a reputation for its all-you-can-eat buffet and weekday cocktail specials.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Soya Soul menu and prices
- Main menu
- Buffet menu
- Drinks menu
- Soya Soul contact details
- Wrapping up
Key takeaways
- The family-run Cape Town restaurant group, The Big Mouth Group, reportedly owns Soya Soul.
- Its physical address is Riverside Shopping Centre, Shop G003, 319 Bryanston Drive & 4 Cambridge Road, Bryanston, Johannesburg, 2191, South Africa.
- The restaurant has a delivery system, where you can order online, and the meal is delivered to your doorstep at a fee.
Soya Soul menu and prices
The menu for Soya Soul caters to various tastes, including handcrafted small plates and Asian buns. Below are the delicacies offered at the eatery and their prices, per the website:
Main menu
This section includes offerings such as dim sum, spring rolls, ramen and sushi platters. Note that most dishes may contain traces of dairy, soy, wheat, nuts or fish if you have any food allergies.
Small plates
This selection is for you if you prefer ordering multiple dishes of small portions instead of the traditional large entrée.
Item
Description
Price
Edamame beans
Japanese edamame beans garnished with sea salt, sesame seeds and nori slices
R69
Crispy chicken bites
Chicken bites marinated in Asian style, fried crispy, topped with Japanese spices
R77
Asian fries
Potato fries topped with wok-fried marinated beef strips, mozzarella, sriracha, QP mayo, spring onion and sesame seeds
R79
Tofu samurai
Crispy fried tofu with perfect nori skin, coated with sriracha and homemade Japanese-style sauce, wakami salad, spring onion, sesame seeds
R79
Korean fried chicken wings (5)
Crispy chicken wings, coated with Gochujiang (Korean chilli sauce), toasted sesame seeds, sweet and spicy flavoured (Mild)
R81
Pork and chives
-
R82
Pork, prawn and bamboo
-
R97
Pot stickers (4)
Pan-fried dumplings with a perfect crispy bottom
R97
Prawn tempura (3)
Large fresh prawns coated with Japanese tempura flour-fried crispy. Served with secret Japanese tempura sauce
R98
Nori tacos
This fusion dish is made using sushi-inspired ingredients. You can order this for a late lunch:
Item
Description
Price
Salmon/ prawn tempura
Fried crispy nori topped with sushi rice, avo, cucumber, pickled ginger, creamy sauce, sesame seeds
R115
Spring rolls
Some of the items served under Soya Soul’s spring rolls menu include:
Item
Price
Vegetable (2)
R40
Cheese and crab (2)
R49
Prawn, mozzarella (2)
R79
Soup
Order soups at the restaurant to wrap up that long day. However, note that both options contain corn starch.
Item
Price
Miso soup
R44
Chicken sweet corn soup
R49
Asian buns
Soya Soul breakfast options include buns made of either beef or chicken.
Item
Price
Crunchy tofu (2)
R91
Crispy chicken (2)
R98
Gochu chicken (2)
R105
Beef teriyaki
R105
Pad Thai
This Thai dish is primarily based on rice noodles. The best part is that there is a vegetarian option for vegans.
Item
Price
Tofu (Veg)
R152
Chicken
R167
Prawn
R190
Dim sum
If you are looking for a shared meal with family on the menu, then the dim sum section is for you.
Item
Price
Spinach cream cheese gao (4)
R71
Siu mai (4)
R82
Pork steamed dumplings
R85
Beef steamed dumplings (4)
R90
Pork and prawn steamed dumplings
R99
Prawn gao (4)
R102
Assorted platter (Prawn gao, beef steamed dumpling, spinach cream cheese gao, chicken siu mai and pork steamed dumpling)
R167
Poke bowls
This Japanese-inspired dish is mainly prepared using either fish or chicken.
Item
Price
Shiawase chicken with jasmine rice
R152
Prawn with jasmine rice
R175
Salmon with sushi rice
R178
Ramen
Below are the prices for dishes in this section that can be ordered for breakfast, lunch or dinner:
Item
Price
Tonkotsu soup (chicken)
R159
Cha siu
R159
Spicy beef
R165
Thai curries
Items on Soya Soul’s Thai curry section include:
Item
Price
Chicken
R156
Prawn
R176
Mushroom and vegetable
R137
Wokked noddles
In this section, you can choose either the Singapore sauce (coconut cream, mild curry), the Chinese sauce (soya sauce, oyster sauce), or the Thai green sauce (coconut, Thai curry sauce) for your dish.
Item
Price
Base
R42
Egg noodles
R42
Rice noodles
R49
Japanese Udan noodles
R55
Chicken
R55
Beef
R66
Prawn
R77
Mushroom
R42
Wokked rice
Consider ordering this meal if you do not have much time to spare. It is mainly made by frying rice with ingredients such as eggs and meat.
Item
Price
Base
R75
Chicken
R55
Beef
R66
Prawn
R77
Mushroom
R42
Classic sushi
This menu includes prawns, salmon, sushi and sashimi. Discover what to order in this selection during your next visit.
Item
Description
Price
California rolls
Vegetable
Salmon/tuna/ prawn
R44 (4), R86 (8)
R54 (4), R105 (8)
Rainbow roll
Vegetables
Salmon/tuna/ prawn
R47 (4), R91 (8)
R57 (4), R105 (8)
Fashion sandwiches
Vegetables
Salmon/tuna/ prawn
R53 (4), R102 (8)
R66 (4), R130 (8)
Sashimi
Salmon/tuna
R83 (4), R219 (8)
Roses
Salmon/tuna (3)
R69
Nigiri
Salmon/tuna (2)
R49
Maki
Salmon/tuna (6)
R58
Tofu boat
Salmon/tuna (2)
R57
Signature sushi
At the Johannesburg eatery, sushi is a must-have. Here is what to order if you want options beyond the classic.
Item
Description
Price
Dragon roll
Prawn, tempura, avo (In)
Salmon, yummy sauce, crunches, avo, caviar (Out)
R75 (4), R146 (8)
Hot rock n’ roll
Prawn, tempura, avo, kiri, cheese (In)
7 spices, mayo, sweet chilli sauce, spring onion, sesame seeds (Out)
R72 (4), R142 (8)
Jumble roll
Salmon, cucumber, avo (In)
Prawn tempura, beanyonaise, sesame seeds, spring onion, lettuce (Out)
R97 (4), R189 (8)
Rose lover
Salmon roses topped with spring onion salad, tempura prawn rose, mayo and caviar rose and crunches rose
R87 (4), R170 (8)
Tokyo roll
Crab salad, pickle radish, sweet bean curd, avo (In)
Salmon, caviar, spring onion, cheddar cheese, mayo (flamed), Teriyaki sauce (Out)
R82 (4), R159 (8)
Deluxe Nigiri
2 salmon nigiri and 2 prawn nigiri topped with cedar cheese and mayo (flamed) (In)
Teriyaki sauce, caviar, spring onion, sesame seeds and sesame oil (Out)
R98 (4)
Sushi platters
Soya Soul platter options are perfect for sharing, featuring sashimi and salmon. The prices are:
Item
Description
Price
Green platter vegetarian (17)
Avo maki, vegetable fashion sandwiches, Tofu boat, vegetable hand roll, vegetable California
R163
Summer platter (15)
Salmon rose, salmon California, salmon rainbow, salmon fashion sandwiches
R190
Soya platter (20)
Salmon California, salmon rainbow, salmon spring California. Prawn mayo roll, tempura prawn roll
R208
Salmon platter (20)
Salmon maki, salmon tofu boat, salmon sashimi, salmon rose, salmon California, salmon hand roll
R372
Signature platter (20)
Dragon roll, rose lover, oishi nigiri, deluxe roll, jumble roll
R383
Party platter
Assorted maki, assorted sandwiches, assorted California, assorted rainbow, salmon rose and assorted nigiri
R1,045
Desserts
Desserts include:
Item
Description
Price
Deep-fried ice cream
2 scoops of vanilla ice cream, fried with a crispy ski, served with chocolate sauce
R66
Delight
Strawberry, Nutella and nuts spring roll with vanilla ice cream
R79
Gai Daan Zai (Bubble waffle)
Hong Kong-style waffle made in the shape of a bubble wrap, filled with two scoops of ice cream, seasoned fruits and drizzled with chocolate sauce
R96
Buffet menu
For R268 per person, enjoy all meals in the buffet to your heart’s content.
Item
Description
Starters
Spring rolls (2), fried dumplings (3), veg, crab & cheese, prawn & potato, pork
Soup
Miso soup, chicken soup
Bao
Crispy chicken bao
Rice & noodles
Fried noodles, chicken, veg, fried rice, chicken, veg
Dessert
Vanilla ice cream with chocolate, sauce, bowtie
NB: The sushi buffet cannot be cancelled once ordered.
Signature sushi
Dishes in this section include Soya Soul’s tempura prawn and flamed salmon.
Item
Description
Yummy rolls (4)
Avo, cucumber (In)
Prawn, tempura, yummy sauce, sesame seeds (Out)
Crazy tiger (4)
Marinated, salmon, cucumber (In)
Prawn, avo, Japanese thousand island sauce, Teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds, sesame oil, spring onion, caviar, sriracha (Out)
Tempura prawn roll (4)
Tempura prawn, cucumber (In)
Yummy sauce, Teriyaki sauce, spring onion, sesame oil, sesame seeds (Out)
Fried salmon roll (4)
Salmon], avo (In)
Deep fried, mayo, sweet chilli, spring onion (Out)
Flamed salmon roll (4)
Avo, cucumber (In)
Seaweed, salmon, mayo, spring onion, Teriyaki sauce (Out)
Salmon Tokyo (2)
Avo, sandwich (In)
Salmon, sweet bean curd, spring onion salad (Out)
Soya boat (2)
Crab caviar salad with soya bean curd
Classic sushi
The restaurant’s signature sushi dishes feature items like tuna, crab, prawn and salmon.
Item
Description
California rolls (4)
Salmon, tuna, prawn, avo, tempura prawn
Fashion sandwiches (2)
Salmon, tuna, prawn, avo
Nigiri (2)
Salmon, tuna
Rainbow roll (4)
Salmon, tuna, prawn
Hand roll (1)
Salmon, tuna, prawn, avo
Maki (6)
Salmon, tuna, crab, tempura prawn, avo, cucumber
Drinks menu
The menu is complemented by a curated drink list featuring signature cocktails and South African wine options.
Beer
Enjoy a cold beer after your meal for as low as R38.
Item
Price
Black Label
R38
Castle Light
R39
Heineken 0.0
R41
Flying Fish
R42
Heineken
R43
Savanna Dry/ Light/ Non-alcoholic
R43
Hunter’s Gold/ Dry
R45
Corona
R45
Windhoek Draught
R48
Rum
Soya Soul’s rum options include:
Item
Price
Captain Morgan
R27
Spiced Gold
R27
Bacardi Carta Blanca
R28
Malibu
R30
Brandy
Are you looking to have a good time with the girls tonight? Here are some drinks to enjoy after your shared platter.
Item
Price
Richlieu
R34
Klipdrift Premium
R37
Gin
The options in this category include Malfy and Inverroche:
Item
Price
Gordons
R30
Tanqueray
R37
Bombay Sapphire
R38
Malfy (Rosa/ lemon/ con aracia)
R42
Inverroche (Amber/classic, verdant)
R45
Whisky
Soya Soul’s whisky selection includes:
Item
Price
Chivas regal 12YO
R41
Jack Daniels
R43
Johnnie Walker Black
R47
Jameson
R48
Glenfiddich 12 YO
R64
Cold beverages
Order your favourite cold drink on a sunny day as you wait for your food to be prepared for as low as R16.
Item
Price
Cordials
R16
Soda (200ml)
R27
Aloe juice (Mango, blueberry, pomegranate)
R40
Coconut milk
R40
Rock Shandy
R46
Red Bull
R48
La Vie sparkling water
R25 (250 ml), R59 (750 ml)
Milkshake
Soya Soul’s milkshake selection ranges from R25 to R60, with various other options in between:
Item
Price
American iced coffee
R25
Chocolate/ vanilla/ strawberry
R55
Oreo milkshake
R60
Hot beverages
Order any of the following hot drinks to warm you up during the Winter season:
Item
Price
Irish coffee
R25
Decaffeinated coffee
R28
Five Roses
R28
Chinese green tea
R29
Jasmine tea
R29
Espresso single
R28
Espresso double
R34
Café mocha
R36
Café latte
R36
Red cappuccino
R39
Cappuccino (with cream)
R39
Wines
Here is a look at the restaurant’s wine options:
Item
Price
Spier Signature
R73, R205
Neil Ellis West Coast
R99, R287
La Motte
R308
Springfield Life from Stone
R399
Stellenzicht Thunderstone
R89, R257
Warwick the First Lady Unoaked
R295
Kleine Zalze Vineyard Selection
R336
Leeuwenkuil
R77, R221
Allesverloren
R260
Signature cocktails
If you are a cocktail lover, here are the different options you can order depending on your preference:
Item
Price
Classic Mojito
R66
Mixed Berry Mojito
R66
Blossom Up
R70
Orange milk candy
R78
Coconut sea
R78
So Berry Cosmo
R85
Cherry Blossom Wine Spritz
R85
Soul Margarita’s
R92
Frozen Margarita
R95
Cocktail special
Buy a cocktail from these options from Monday to Friday (12:00 pm to 5:00 pm) and get one free.
Item
Price
Blossom Up
R70
Gin Jasmine
R70
Orange Milk Candy
R78
Coconut sea
R78
Candy poison
R85
So Berry Cosmo
R85
Cherry blossom Wine Spritiz
R85
Classic Mojito
R90
Mixed Berry Mojito
R90
Soya Soul contact details
If you want to make a booking, contact the Soya Soul via 065 512 3456. The dining establishment opens from 10:30 am to 9:00 pm daily. Follow Soya Soul on Instagram and Facebook for their daily discount updates.
Wrapping up
Soya Soul’s menu features a wide selection of Asian fusion cuisine. There is something for everyone, from their signature sushi to their Thai curries and stir-fried rice noodles.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.
