Soya Soul menu with latest prices: Main menu and sushi buffet menu

Soya Soul’s menu is built around Asian flavours, ranging from their signature sushi platters to wok-fried Thai curries. Located in Johannesburg, the eatery has built a reputation for its all-you-can-eat buffet and weekday cocktail specials.

The family-run Cape Town restaurant group, The Big Mouth Group , reportedly owns Soya Soul.

, reportedly owns Soya Soul. Its physical address is Riverside Shopping Centre, Shop G003, 319 Bryanston Drive & 4 Cambridge Road, Bryanston, Johannesburg, 2191, South Africa.

is Riverside Shopping Centre, Shop G003, 319 Bryanston Drive & 4 Cambridge Road, Bryanston, Johannesburg, 2191, South Africa. The restaurant has a delivery system, where you can order online, and the meal is delivered to your doorstep at a fee.

Soya Soul menu and prices

The menu for Soya Soul caters to various tastes, including handcrafted small plates and Asian buns. Below are the delicacies offered at the eatery and their prices, per the website:

Main menu

This section includes offerings such as dim sum, spring rolls, ramen and sushi platters. Note that most dishes may contain traces of dairy, soy, wheat, nuts or fish if you have any food allergies.

Small plates

This selection is for you if you prefer ordering multiple dishes of small portions instead of the traditional large entrée.

Item Description Price Edamame beans Japanese edamame beans garnished with sea salt, sesame seeds and nori slices R69 Crispy chicken bites Chicken bites marinated in Asian style, fried crispy, topped with Japanese spices R77 Asian fries Potato fries topped with wok-fried marinated beef strips, mozzarella, sriracha, QP mayo, spring onion and sesame seeds R79 Tofu samurai Crispy fried tofu with perfect nori skin, coated with sriracha and homemade Japanese-style sauce, wakami salad, spring onion, sesame seeds R79 Korean fried chicken wings (5) Crispy chicken wings, coated with Gochujiang (Korean chilli sauce), toasted sesame seeds, sweet and spicy flavoured (Mild) R81 Pork and chives - R82 Pork, prawn and bamboo - R97 Pot stickers (4) Pan-fried dumplings with a perfect crispy bottom R97 Prawn tempura (3) Large fresh prawns coated with Japanese tempura flour-fried crispy. Served with secret Japanese tempura sauce R98

Nori tacos

This fusion dish is made using sushi-inspired ingredients. You can order this for a late lunch:

Item Description Price Salmon/ prawn tempura Fried crispy nori topped with sushi rice, avo, cucumber, pickled ginger, creamy sauce, sesame seeds R115

Spring rolls

Some of the items served under Soya Soul’s spring rolls menu include:

Item Price Vegetable (2) R40 Cheese and crab (2) R49 Prawn, mozzarella (2) R79

Soup

Order soups at the restaurant to wrap up that long day. However, note that both options contain corn starch.

Item Price Miso soup R44 Chicken sweet corn soup R49

Asian buns

Soya Soul breakfast options include buns made of either beef or chicken.

Item Price Crunchy tofu (2) R91 Crispy chicken (2) R98 Gochu chicken (2) R105 Beef teriyaki R105

Pad Thai

This Thai dish is primarily based on rice noodles. The best part is that there is a vegetarian option for vegans.

Item Price Tofu (Veg) R152 Chicken R167 Prawn R190

Dim sum

If you are looking for a shared meal with family on the menu, then the dim sum section is for you.

Item Price Spinach cream cheese gao (4) R71 Siu mai (4) R82 Pork steamed dumplings R85 Beef steamed dumplings (4) R90 Pork and prawn steamed dumplings R99 Prawn gao (4) R102 Assorted platter (Prawn gao, beef steamed dumpling, spinach cream cheese gao, chicken siu mai and pork steamed dumpling) R167

Poke bowls

This Japanese-inspired dish is mainly prepared using either fish or chicken.

Item Price Shiawase chicken with jasmine rice R152 Prawn with jasmine rice R175 Salmon with sushi rice R178

Ramen

Below are the prices for dishes in this section that can be ordered for breakfast, lunch or dinner:

Item Price Tonkotsu soup (chicken) R159 Cha siu R159 Spicy beef R165

Thai curries

Items on Soya Soul’s Thai curry section include:

Item Price Chicken R156 Prawn R176 Mushroom and vegetable R137

Wokked noddles

In this section, you can choose either the Singapore sauce (coconut cream, mild curry), the Chinese sauce (soya sauce, oyster sauce), or the Thai green sauce (coconut, Thai curry sauce) for your dish.

Item Price Base R42 Egg noodles R42 Rice noodles R49 Japanese Udan noodles R55 Chicken R55 Beef R66 Prawn R77 Mushroom R42

Wokked rice

Consider ordering this meal if you do not have much time to spare. It is mainly made by frying rice with ingredients such as eggs and meat.

Item Price Base R75 Chicken R55 Beef R66 Prawn R77 Mushroom R42

Classic sushi

This menu includes prawns, salmon, sushi and sashimi. Discover what to order in this selection during your next visit.

Item Description Price California rolls Vegetable Salmon/tuna/ prawn R44 (4), R86 (8) R54 (4), R105 (8) Rainbow roll Vegetables Salmon/tuna/ prawn R47 (4), R91 (8) R57 (4), R105 (8) Fashion sandwiches Vegetables Salmon/tuna/ prawn R53 (4), R102 (8) R66 (4), R130 (8) Sashimi Salmon/tuna R83 (4), R219 (8) Roses Salmon/tuna (3) R69 Nigiri Salmon/tuna (2) R49 Maki Salmon/tuna (6) R58 Tofu boat Salmon/tuna (2) R57

Signature sushi

At the Johannesburg eatery, sushi is a must-have. Here is what to order if you want options beyond the classic.

Item Description Price Dragon roll Prawn, tempura, avo (In) Salmon, yummy sauce, crunches, avo, caviar (Out) R75 (4), R146 (8) Hot rock n’ roll Prawn, tempura, avo, kiri, cheese (In) 7 spices, mayo, sweet chilli sauce, spring onion, sesame seeds (Out) R72 (4), R142 (8) Jumble roll Salmon, cucumber, avo (In) Prawn tempura, beanyonaise, sesame seeds, spring onion, lettuce (Out) R97 (4), R189 (8) Rose lover Salmon roses topped with spring onion salad, tempura prawn rose, mayo and caviar rose and crunches rose R87 (4), R170 (8) Tokyo roll Crab salad, pickle radish, sweet bean curd, avo (In) Salmon, caviar, spring onion, cheddar cheese, mayo (flamed), Teriyaki sauce (Out) R82 (4), R159 (8) Deluxe Nigiri 2 salmon nigiri and 2 prawn nigiri topped with cedar cheese and mayo (flamed) (In) Teriyaki sauce, caviar, spring onion, sesame seeds and sesame oil (Out) R98 (4)

Sushi platters

Soya Soul platter options are perfect for sharing, featuring sashimi and salmon. The prices are:

Item Description Price Green platter vegetarian (17) Avo maki, vegetable fashion sandwiches, Tofu boat, vegetable hand roll, vegetable California R163 Summer platter (15) Salmon rose, salmon California, salmon rainbow, salmon fashion sandwiches R190 Soya platter (20) Salmon California, salmon rainbow, salmon spring California. Prawn mayo roll, tempura prawn roll R208 Salmon platter (20) Salmon maki, salmon tofu boat, salmon sashimi, salmon rose, salmon California, salmon hand roll R372 Signature platter (20) Dragon roll, rose lover, oishi nigiri, deluxe roll, jumble roll R383 Party platter Assorted maki, assorted sandwiches, assorted California, assorted rainbow, salmon rose and assorted nigiri R1,045

Desserts

Desserts include:

Item Description Price Deep-fried ice cream 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream, fried with a crispy ski, served with chocolate sauce R66 Delight Strawberry, Nutella and nuts spring roll with vanilla ice cream R79 Gai Daan Zai (Bubble waffle) Hong Kong-style waffle made in the shape of a bubble wrap, filled with two scoops of ice cream, seasoned fruits and drizzled with chocolate sauce R96

Buffet menu

For R268 per person, enjoy all meals in the buffet to your heart’s content.

Item Description Starters Spring rolls (2), fried dumplings (3), veg, crab & cheese, prawn & potato, pork Soup Miso soup, chicken soup Bao Crispy chicken bao Rice & noodles Fried noodles, chicken, veg, fried rice, chicken, veg Dessert Vanilla ice cream with chocolate, sauce, bowtie

NB: The sushi buffet cannot be cancelled once ordered.

Signature sushi

Dishes in this section include Soya Soul’s tempura prawn and flamed salmon.

Item Description Yummy rolls (4) Avo, cucumber (In) Prawn, tempura, yummy sauce, sesame seeds (Out) Crazy tiger (4) Marinated, salmon, cucumber (In) Prawn, avo, Japanese thousand island sauce, Teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds, sesame oil, spring onion, caviar, sriracha (Out) Tempura prawn roll (4) Tempura prawn, cucumber (In) Yummy sauce, Teriyaki sauce, spring onion, sesame oil, sesame seeds (Out) Fried salmon roll (4) Salmon], avo (In) Deep fried, mayo, sweet chilli, spring onion (Out) Flamed salmon roll (4) Avo, cucumber (In) Seaweed, salmon, mayo, spring onion, Teriyaki sauce (Out) Salmon Tokyo (2) Avo, sandwich (In) Salmon, sweet bean curd, spring onion salad (Out) Soya boat (2) Crab caviar salad with soya bean curd

Classic sushi

The restaurant’s signature sushi dishes feature items like tuna, crab, prawn and salmon.

Item Description California rolls (4) Salmon, tuna, prawn, avo, tempura prawn Fashion sandwiches (2) Salmon, tuna, prawn, avo Nigiri (2) Salmon, tuna Rainbow roll (4) Salmon, tuna, prawn Hand roll (1) Salmon, tuna, prawn, avo Maki (6) Salmon, tuna, crab, tempura prawn, avo, cucumber

Drinks menu

The menu is complemented by a curated drink list featuring signature cocktails and South African wine options.

Beer

Enjoy a cold beer after your meal for as low as R38.

Item Price Black Label R38 Castle Light R39 Heineken 0.0 R41 Flying Fish R42 Heineken R43 Savanna Dry/ Light/ Non-alcoholic R43 Hunter’s Gold/ Dry R45 Corona R45 Windhoek Draught R48

Rum

Soya Soul’s rum options include:

Item Price Captain Morgan R27 Spiced Gold R27 Bacardi Carta Blanca R28 Malibu R30

Brandy

Are you looking to have a good time with the girls tonight? Here are some drinks to enjoy after your shared platter.

Item Price Richlieu R34 Klipdrift Premium R37

Gin

The options in this category include Malfy and Inverroche:

Item Price Gordons R30 Tanqueray R37 Bombay Sapphire R38 Malfy (Rosa/ lemon/ con aracia) R42 Inverroche (Amber/classic, verdant) R45

Whisky

Soya Soul’s whisky selection includes:

Item Price Chivas regal 12YO R41 Jack Daniels R43 Johnnie Walker Black R47 Jameson R48 Glenfiddich 12 YO R64

Cold beverages

Order your favourite cold drink on a sunny day as you wait for your food to be prepared for as low as R16.

Item Price Cordials R16 Soda (200ml) R27 Aloe juice (Mango, blueberry, pomegranate) R40 Coconut milk R40 Rock Shandy R46 Red Bull R48 La Vie sparkling water R25 (250 ml), R59 (750 ml)

Milkshake

Soya Soul’s milkshake selection ranges from R25 to R60, with various other options in between:

Item Price American iced coffee R25 Chocolate/ vanilla/ strawberry R55 Oreo milkshake R60

Hot beverages

Order any of the following hot drinks to warm you up during the Winter season:

Item Price Irish coffee R25 Decaffeinated coffee R28 Five Roses R28 Chinese green tea R29 Jasmine tea R29 Espresso single R28 Espresso double R34 Café mocha R36 Café latte R36 Red cappuccino R39 Cappuccino (with cream) R39

Wines

Here is a look at the restaurant’s wine options:

Item Price Spier Signature R73, R205 Neil Ellis West Coast R99, R287 La Motte R308 Springfield Life from Stone R399 Stellenzicht Thunderstone R89, R257 Warwick the First Lady Unoaked R295 Kleine Zalze Vineyard Selection R336 Leeuwenkuil R77, R221 Allesverloren R260

Signature cocktails

If you are a cocktail lover, here are the different options you can order depending on your preference:

Item Price Classic Mojito R66 Mixed Berry Mojito R66 Blossom Up R70 Orange milk candy R78 Coconut sea R78 So Berry Cosmo R85 Cherry Blossom Wine Spritz R85 Soul Margarita’s R92 Frozen Margarita R95

Cocktail special

Buy a cocktail from these options from Monday to Friday (12:00 pm to 5:00 pm) and get one free.

Item Price Blossom Up R70 Gin Jasmine R70 Orange Milk Candy R78 Coconut sea R78 Candy poison R85 So Berry Cosmo R85 Cherry blossom Wine Spritiz R85 Classic Mojito R90 Mixed Berry Mojito R90

If you want to make a booking, contact the Soya Soul via 065 512 3456. The dining establishment opens from 10:30 am to 9:00 pm daily. Follow Soya Soul on Instagram and Facebook for their daily discount updates.

Wrapping up

Soya Soul’s menu features a wide selection of Asian fusion cuisine. There is something for everyone, from their signature sushi to their Thai curries and stir-fried rice noodles.

