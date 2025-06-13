Bobo's menu in Cape Town: Pricing guide for food and drinks (2025)

Bobo’s in Cape Town offers a vibrant dining experience with a diverse menu featuring fresh seafood, hearty meats, and flavourful vegetarian options. Located along the scenic Mouille Point promenade, it combines stunning ocean views with a lively atmosphere. Discover Bobo's in Cape Town's menu and prices in 2025.

Bobo’s in Cape Town is a stylish restaurant known for its ocean views and relaxed dining atmosphere.

Bobo’s 2025 menu offers a diverse range of food and drink options, catering to every budget and taste.

The restaurant's food menu has a mix of meat, vegetarian, and vegan dishes .

. The drink menu features a variety of cocktails and wines, as well as more affordable non-alcoholic options for everyone to enjoy.

Bobo's menu in Cape Town with prices

Below is a detailed breakdown of Bobo's menu with prices for customers. Bobo's restaurant menu features a diverse selection of local and international dishes, including seafood, burgers, salads, and desserts, as well as a wide range of wines, cocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages. One devoted customer left a review on TripAdvisor, which states,

Bobo’s is a regular haunt of ours, and it never disappoints. We once again had an excellent steak with friendly service on the first night of our holiday. The prices are reasonable both for the food and the wine. We highly recommend it.

Bobo's food menu

Bobo’s food menu offers a variety of delicious dishes made with fresh, high-quality ingredients. Below is a compilation of Bobo's food menu options, along with their prices.

To Start

Bobo's restaurant in Cape Town is a stylish but relaxed place to eat. Their start menu has something for everyone, including tasty chicken wings, juicy meats, and fresh veggie meals.

Item Description Price Oysters Shucked and served on the half shell, with lemon-lime vinaigrette SQ (Seasonal) Pot-Steamed Black Mussels Cooked with shallots, garlic, white wine, crème, and served with toasted bread R155 Butter-Basted Garlic Prawns Flavoured with chilli and lemon, served with toasted ciabatta R175 Crispy Curly Baby Squid Served with lemon caper salsa Verde R145 Beef Carpaccio Thinly sliced beef with olive oil, black pepper, Grana Padano, rocket, and lemon R145 Signature Chicken Wings Baked wings glazed with a sweet and spicy sauce R165 Coated and Fried Halloumi (V) Fried cheese with lemon, parsley, black pepper, and dressed baby leaves R135 Rip and Dip Hummus (V) Chickpea hummus with toasted spiced nuts and house flatbread R125

Salads menu

Bobo’s offers a fresh and colourful selection of salads made with high-quality ingredients and bold flavours. Many of these can be enjoyed as they are or upgraded with add-ons like grilled chicken (R55) or bacon (R35) for extra protein and taste.

Item Description Price Bobo’s House (V) Mixed greens, cucumber, red cabbage, tomato, feta, soft-boiled egg, seed crunch, and herb vinaigrette R135 Classic Caesar Gem lettuce, anchovy dressing, shaved Parmesan, soft-boiled egg, and croutons R145 Ultimate Caprese (V) Mozzarella, tomato, basil, olive oil, and vinaigrette R155 The New Greek (V) Roasted peppers, tomato, baby cucumber, red onion, olives, marinated feta, caramelised lemon slices, vinaigrette R135

Bobo’s Between the Bread menu

Bobo’s Between the Bread menu offers a tasty selection of burgers and rolls, made with fresh ingredients and bold flavours. Each sandwich is served with a side of crispy fries for a complete and comforting meal.

Item Description Price Spiced Fried Chicken Burger Buttermilk chicken breast with aioli, tomato, pickles, and slaw on a bun R165 The Classic Burger 200g beef patty on a sesame bun with cheddar, pickles, onion, lettuce, tomato, and secret sauce R175 Crispy Bacon and Cheeseburger 200g beef patty with cheese, bacon, Pickles and secret sauce on a sesame bun R195 Poor Boy Prawn Roll Poached prawns, avocado, citrus crème fraîche, and lime in a soft roll R225

Pasta vibes menu

Bobo’s pasta dishes are tasty and comforting, with plenty of choices for meat lovers and veggie fans.

Item Description Price Spaghetti Aglio e Olio (V) Olive oil, chilli, garlic, Grana Padano R165 Spinach Ricotta Ravioli (V) Filled pasta with olive oil, baby spinach, basil, cherry tomato, Grana Padano R195 Carbonara Linguine Guanciale, bacon, crème, Grana Padano R185 Chicken Pesto Tagliatelle Basil pesto sauce and Grana Padano R195 Rigatoni Beef ragu and Grana Padano R225 Seafood Linguine Calamari, mussels, prawns, and pomodoro sauce R325

Vegetarian and Vegan

Bobo's Cape Town also features great vegetarian and vegan options for those looking for something plant-based dishes crafted with creative twists.

Item Description Price Cauliflower Steaks (V)(VG) Served with ginger turmeric relish, coconut yoghurt, sultanas, toasted coconut, and crispy garlic R195 The Vegan Burger (V)(VG) Vegan patty on a sesame bun with vegan cheddar, pickles, onion, lettuce, tomato, and secret vegan sauce R225

Meat menu

Bobo’s Cape Town’s meat ideas feature expertly prepared dishes, including juicy steaks, tender lamb, and spiced chicken. Here are the options and prices:

Item Description Price D.I.Y. Steak (Sirloin, 300g) Choice of sauce: pepper, mustard, béarnaise, or mushroom R295 D.I.Y. Steak (Rump 300g) Choice of sauce: pepper, mustard, béarnaise, or mushroom R295 D.I.Y. Steak (Fillet 300g) Choice of sauce: pepper, mustard, béarnaise, or mushroom R395 Chargrilled Barbecue Pork Ribs Sweet sticky glaze R345 Rosemary Grilled Lamb Cutlets Lemon, thyme, sweet, spicy barbecue R375 Breaded Chicken Cutlet Lemon, baby leaf salad, hot horseradish mustard sauce R195 Grilled Organic Chicken Breast Olive oil, lemon, garden herbs R185 Butter Chicken Served with raita, salsa, and house flatbread R245

From The Sea menu

Bobo’s From the Sea menu offers fresh, flavourful seafood dishes cooked with care. Some items are marked as SQ (Seasonal Quote), which means prices may change based on availability.

Item Description Price Seafood Feast Prawns, white fish, calamari, mussels SQ Peel and Eat Prawns Olive oil, parsley, lemon, or spicy garlic butter SQ Grilled Baby Squid Lemon, parsley, chilli R285 Whole Roasted Baby Kingklip Chilli, garlic, lemon SQ Lemony Grilled Sole Caper Salsa Verde R385 White Fish and Sauce Niçoise Tomato, olive, caper, parsley, lemon R375 Crispy Battered Whitefish Tempura Lemon, garlic aioli, cucumber ceviche R245 Sesame-Crusted Yellowfin Tuna Spring onion, chilli, crispy garlic and shallots, citrus dressing R385 Crispy Skin Salmon Olive oil, sea salt, parsley, lemon SQ

Sides and Such menu

Bobo’s Sides and Such menu offers tasty extras to complete your meal. The menu includes Citrus Spice Rice and Simple House Greens.

Item Description Price Crispy Curly Buttermilk Onion Rings (V) Tossed with vinegar and sea salt R55 Crispy Thin-Cut Chips (V) Served with Bobo’s secret sauce R55 Simple House Greens (V) Greens, cucumber, red cabbage, tomato, feta, seed crunch, herb vinaigrette R55 Sautéed Lemony Broccolini (V)(VG) Cooked with olive oil and sea salt R85 Citrus Spice Rice (V) Flavoured with lemon and garden herbs R55

Something Sweet dessert menu

Bobo’s Something Sweet menu has a yummy mix of classic and fun desserts, such as creamy panna cotta, rich chocolate fondant, fruity baked Alaska, and more to end your meal on a happy note.

Item Description Price Milk Panna Cotta Served with fresh berries and raspberry meringue R135 Cheesecake Tart Topped with pineapple salsa and coconut ice cream R145 Dulce de Leche Fondant Warm baked chocolate with vanilla ice cream R175 Baked Alaska Yoghurt ice cream, berry compote, and toasted meringue R155 Bobo’s Sundae Vanilla ice cream, caramel popcorn, chocolate fudge sauce, pecan oat streusel R165 Spiced Apple Crumble Served with cinnamon ice cream R145 Sorbet Sorbet selection (per scoop) R45

Bobo's drinks menu

Bobo’s drinks menu offers a wide selection of carefully curated beverages, from classic cocktails and fine wines to refreshing non-alcoholic options, perfect for any occasion.

Signature Cocktails menu

Signature Cocktails menu features options like the fruity Coconut Collins, bold Blood Orange Margarita, Pomegranate Mojito, and other creative blends crafted for every kind of sip mood. Check their prices below:

Cocktail Description Price Coconut Collins Inverroche Classic Gin, rose, coconut, litchi, lime R145 Bobo’s Cosmo Cîroc Vodka, Chambord, lime, mint R165 Litchi and Tonic Bombay Sapphire Gin, elderflower, thyme, litchi, tonic R135 Island Style G&T Tanqueray Nº Ten Gin, peach schnapps, pineapple, orange, lemon, tonic R155 Pomegranate Mojito Bacardi Carta Blanca Rum, lime, mint, pomegranate, soda R145 Blackberry Sours Maker’s Mark Whiskey, Frangelico, blackberry, lemon, egg white R145 Blood Orange Margarita Herradura Reposado, Cointreau, blood orange, lime R185 Courvoisier Fizz Courvoisier VSOP Cognac, guava purée, lemon, Krone Borealis Brut R175 House Negroni Roku Gin, Lillet Rosé, Martini Rosso, Campari R145

Classic Cocktails menu

The classic cocktails' menu features timeless favourites like the smooth Martini, refreshing Moscow Mule, tangy Margarita, and rich Old Fashioned, perfect for any occasion at the restaurant.

Cocktail Description Price Shaken Daiquiri Bacardi Carta Blanca Rum, lime (Frozen and non-alcoholic mango or strawberry options available) R135 Martini (Gin) Tanqueray Nº Ten Gin, Martini Extra Dry Vermouth, lemon R145 Martini (Vodka) Absolut Elyx Vodka, Martini Extra Dry Vermouth, olive R145 Margarita Jose Cuervo Traditional Tequila, Triple Sec, lime R145 Moscow Mule Belvedere Vodka, lime, spicy ginger beer R155 Manhattan Sazerac Rye Whiskey, Martini Rosso, cherry liqueur, orange bitters R165 Whiskey Sour Bulleit Bourbon, lemon, bitters, egg white R165 Old Fashioned Woodford Reserve Bourbon, maple syrup, bitters R175

Winter Specialities menu

Bobo’s Winter Specialities menu offers warm, hearty dishes perfect for cosying up on a chilly day. Here are the Winter Specialities menu options and their prices.

Item Description Price Seafood Cioppino Baby squid, prawns, black mussels, chilli, garlic, white wine, pomodoro, toasted ciabatta R245 400g Aged T-Bone Served with Tuscan butter and fries R275 Braised Lamb Shank Slow-cooked in red wine, served with potato purée R395 Beef Ravioli Topped with jus, parmesan, and fresh basil R225

Where is Bobo's restaurant?

Bobo's restaurant in Cape Town is located at 1 Two Oceans Beach, Beach Road, Mouille Point, Cape Town, 8001.

Bobo’s in Cape Town has a great menu with delicious food and drinks at different prices. Whether you are craving seafood, tasty meats, or refreshing cocktails, you will find options that suit your budget while enjoying a lively dining experience.

