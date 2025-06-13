Global site navigation

Bobo's menu in Cape Town: Pricing guide for food and drinks (2025)
Bobo's menu in Cape Town: Pricing guide for food and drinks (2025)

by  Rodah Mogeni
8 min read

Bobo’s in Cape Town offers a vibrant dining experience with a diverse menu featuring fresh seafood, hearty meats, and flavourful vegetarian options. Located along the scenic Mouille Point promenade, it combines stunning ocean views with a lively atmosphere. Discover Bobo's in Cape Town's menu and prices in 2025.

Bobo's Cape Town building (L). Bobo's Cape Town menu option (R).
Bobo's Cape Town building (L). Bobo's Cape Town menu option (R). Photo: @BobosCPT on Facebook (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Bobo’s in Cape Town is a stylish restaurant known for its ocean views and relaxed dining atmosphere.
  • Bobo’s 2025 menu offers a diverse range of food and drink options, catering to every budget and taste.
  • The restaurant's food menu has a mix of meat, vegetarian, and vegan dishes.
  • The drink menu features a variety of cocktails and wines, as well as more affordable non-alcoholic options for everyone to enjoy.

Bobo's menu in Cape Town with prices

Below is a detailed breakdown of Bobo's menu with prices for customers. Bobo's restaurant menu features a diverse selection of local and international dishes, including seafood, burgers, salads, and desserts, as well as a wide range of wines, cocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages. One devoted customer left a review on TripAdvisor, which states,

Bobo’s is a regular haunt of ours, and it never disappoints. We once again had an excellent steak with friendly service on the first night of our holiday. The prices are reasonable both for the food and the wine. We highly recommend it.
Bobo's Cape Town menu options.
Bobo's Cape Town menu options. Photo: @BobosCPT (modified by author)
Bobo's food menu

Bobo’s food menu offers a variety of delicious dishes made with fresh, high-quality ingredients. Below is a compilation of Bobo's food menu options, along with their prices.

To Start

Bobo's restaurant in Cape Town is a stylish but relaxed place to eat. Their start menu has something for everyone, including tasty chicken wings, juicy meats, and fresh veggie meals.

ItemDescriptionPrice
OystersShucked and served on the half shell, with lemon-lime vinaigretteSQ (Seasonal)
Pot-Steamed Black MusselsCooked with shallots, garlic, white wine, crème, and served with toasted breadR155
Butter-Basted Garlic PrawnsFlavoured with chilli and lemon,served with toasted ciabattaR175
Crispy Curly Baby SquidServed with lemon caper salsa VerdeR145
Beef CarpaccioThinly sliced beef with olive oil, black pepper, Grana Padano, rocket,and lemonR145
Signature Chicken WingsBaked wings glazed witha sweet and spicy sauceR165
Coated and Fried Halloumi (V) Fried cheese with lemon, parsley, black pepper, and dressed baby leavesR135
Rip and Dip Hummus (V)Chickpea hummus with toastedspiced nuts and house flatbreadR125

Salads menu

Bobo's Cape Town salads menu options.
Bobo's Cape Town salads menu options. Photo: @BobosCPT (modified by author)
Bobo’s offers a fresh and colourful selection of salads made with high-quality ingredients and bold flavours. Many of these can be enjoyed as they are or upgraded with add-ons like grilled chicken (R55) or bacon (R35) for extra protein and taste.

ItemDescriptionPrice
Bobo’s House (V)Mixed greens, cucumber, red cabbage,tomato, feta, soft-boiled egg,seed crunch, and herb vinaigretteR135
Classic CaesarGem lettuce, anchovy dressing,shaved Parmesan, soft-boiled egg, and croutonsR145
Ultimate Caprese (V)Mozzarella, tomato, basil, olive oil, and vinaigretteR155
The New Greek (V)Roasted peppers, tomato, baby cucumber,red onion, olives, marinated feta,caramelised lemon slices, vinaigretteR135

Bobo’s Between the Bread menu

Bobo's Cape Town burger menu options.
Bobo's Cape Town burger menu options. Photo: @BobosCPT on Facebook (modified by author)
Bobo’s Between the Bread menu offers a tasty selection of burgers and rolls, made with fresh ingredients and bold flavours. Each sandwich is served with a side of crispy fries for a complete and comforting meal.

ItemDescriptionPrice
Spiced Fried Chicken BurgerButtermilk chicken breast with aioli,tomato, pickles, and slaw on a bunR165
The Classic Burger200g beef patty on a sesame bun withcheddar, pickles, onion, lettuce,tomato, and secret sauceR175
Crispy Bacon and Cheeseburger200g beef patty with cheese, bacon,Pickles and secret sauce on a sesame bunR195
Poor Boy Prawn RollPoached prawns, avocado, citrus crème fraîche, and lime in a soft rollR225

Pasta vibes menu

Pasta vibes menu options.
Pasta vibes menu options. Photo: @BobosCPT on Facebook (modified by author)
Bobo’s pasta dishes are tasty and comforting, with plenty of choices for meat lovers and veggie fans.

ItemDescriptionPrice
Spaghetti Aglio e Olio (V)Olive oil, chilli, garlic, Grana PadanoR165
Spinach Ricotta Ravioli (V)Filled pasta with olive oil,baby spinach, basil, cherry tomato, Grana PadanoR195
Carbonara LinguineGuanciale, bacon, crème, Grana PadanoR185
Chicken Pesto TagliatelleBasil pesto sauce and Grana PadanoR195
RigatoniBeef ragu and Grana PadanoR225
Seafood LinguineCalamari, mussels, prawns, and pomodoro sauceR325

Vegetarian and Vegan

Bobo's Cape Town also features great vegetarian and vegan options for those looking for something plant-based dishes crafted with creative twists.

ItemDescriptionPrice
Cauliflower Steaks (V)(VG)Served with ginger turmeric relish,coconut yoghurt, sultanas, toasted coconut, and crispy garlicR195
The Vegan Burger (V)(VG)Vegan patty on a sesame bun withvegan cheddar, pickles, onion, lettuce, tomato, and secret vegan sauceR225

Meat menu

Bobo's Cape Town's meat menu options.
Bobo’s Cape Town’s meat menu options. Photo: @BobosCPT on Facebook (modified by author)
Bobo’s Cape Town’s meat ideas feature expertly prepared dishes, including juicy steaks, tender lamb, and spiced chicken. Here are the options and prices:

ItemDescriptionPrice
D.I.Y. Steak (Sirloin, 300g)Choice of sauce: pepper,mustard, béarnaise, or mushroomR295
D.I.Y. Steak (Rump 300g)Choice of sauce: pepper,mustard, béarnaise, or mushroomR295
D.I.Y. Steak (Fillet 300g)Choice of sauce: pepper,mustard, béarnaise, or mushroomR395
Chargrilled Barbecue Pork RibsSweet sticky glazeR345
Rosemary Grilled Lamb CutletsLemon, thyme, sweet, spicy barbecueR375
Breaded Chicken CutletLemon, baby leaf salad, hot horseradish mustard sauceR195
Grilled Organic Chicken BreastOlive oil, lemon, garden herbsR185
Butter ChickenServed with raita, salsa, and house flatbreadR245

From The Sea menu

Bobo's From the Sea menu options
Bobo’s From the Sea menu options. Photo: @BobosCPT on Facebook (modified by author)
Bobo’s From the Sea menu offers fresh, flavourful seafood dishes cooked with care. Some items are marked as SQ (Seasonal Quote), which means prices may change based on availability.
ItemDescriptionPrice
Seafood FeastPrawns, white fish, calamari, musselsSQ
Peel and Eat PrawnsOlive oil, parsley, lemon, or spicy garlic butterSQ
Grilled Baby SquidLemon, parsley, chilliR285
Whole Roasted Baby KingklipChilli, garlic, lemonSQ
Lemony Grilled SoleCaper Salsa VerdeR385
White Fish and Sauce NiçoiseTomato, olive, caper, parsley, lemonR375
Crispy Battered Whitefish TempuraLemon, garlic aioli, cucumber cevicheR245
Sesame-Crusted Yellowfin TunaSpring onion, chilli, crispy garlic and shallots, citrus dressingR385
Crispy Skin SalmonOlive oil, sea salt, parsley, lemonSQ

Sides and Such menu

Bobo’s Sides and Such menu offers tasty extras to complete your meal. The menu includes Citrus Spice Rice and Simple House Greens.

ItemDescriptionPrice
Crispy Curly Buttermilk Onion Rings (V)Tossed with vinegar and sea saltR55
Crispy Thin-Cut Chips (V)Served with Bobo’s secret sauceR55
Simple House Greens (V)Greens, cucumber, red cabbage,tomato, feta, seed crunch, herb vinaigretteR55
Sautéed Lemony Broccolini (V)(VG)Cooked with olive oil and sea saltR85
Citrus Spice Rice (V)Flavoured with lemon and garden herbsR55

Something Sweet dessert menu

Bobo’s Something Sweet menu has a yummy mix of classic and fun desserts, such as creamy panna cotta, rich chocolate fondant, fruity baked Alaska, and more to end your meal on a happy note.

ItemDescriptionPrice
Milk Panna CottaServed with fresh berries andraspberry meringueR135
Cheesecake TartTopped with pineapple salsaand coconut ice creamR145
Dulce de Leche FondantWarm baked chocolate withvanilla ice creamR175
Baked AlaskaYoghurt ice cream, berry compote,and toasted meringueR155
Bobo’s SundaeVanilla ice cream, caramel popcorn, chocolate fudge sauce, pecan oat streuselR165
Spiced Apple CrumbleServed with cinnamon ice creamR145
SorbetSorbet selection (per scoop)R45

Bobo's drinks menu

Bobo’s drinks menu offers a wide selection of carefully curated beverages, from classic cocktails and fine wines to refreshing non-alcoholic options, perfect for any occasion.

Signature Cocktails menu

Bobo's Cape Town Signature Cocktails menu options.
Bobo's Cape Town Signature Cocktails menu options. Photo: @BobosCPT on Facebook (modified by author)
Signature Cocktails menu features options like the fruity Coconut Collins, bold Blood Orange Margarita, Pomegranate Mojito, and other creative blends crafted for every kind of sip mood. Check their prices below:
CocktailDescriptionPrice
Coconut CollinsInverroche Classic Gin, rose,coconut, litchi, limeR145
Bobo’s CosmoCîroc Vodka, Chambord, lime, mintR165
Litchi and TonicBombay Sapphire Gin, elderflower,thyme, litchi, tonicR135
Island Style G&TTanqueray Nº Ten Gin, peach schnapps, pineapple, orange, lemon, tonicR155
Pomegranate MojitoBacardi Carta Blanca Rum, lime, mint, pomegranate, sodaR145
Blackberry SoursMaker’s Mark Whiskey, Frangelico,blackberry, lemon, egg whiteR145
Blood Orange MargaritaHerradura Reposado, Cointreau,blood orange, limeR185
Courvoisier FizzCourvoisier VSOP Cognac, guava purée, lemon, Krone Borealis BrutR175
House NegroniRoku Gin, Lillet Rosé, Martini Rosso, CampariR145

Classic Cocktails menu

The classic cocktails' menu features timeless favourites like the smooth Martini, refreshing Moscow Mule, tangy Margarita, and rich Old Fashioned, perfect for any occasion at the restaurant.

CocktailDescriptionPrice
Shaken DaiquiriBacardi Carta Blanca Rum, lime(Frozen and non-alcoholic mango or strawberry options available)R135
Martini (Gin)Tanqueray Nº Ten Gin, Martini Extra Dry Vermouth, lemonR145
Martini (Vodka)Absolut Elyx Vodka, Martini Extra Dry Vermouth, oliveR145
MargaritaJose Cuervo Traditional Tequila, Triple Sec, limeR145
Moscow MuleBelvedere Vodka, lime, spicy ginger beerR155
ManhattanSazerac Rye Whiskey, Martini Rosso,cherry liqueur, orange bittersR165
Whiskey SourBulleit Bourbon, lemon, bitters, egg whiteR165
Old FashionedWoodford Reserve Bourbon, maple syrup, bittersR175

Winter Specialities menu

Bobo's Cape Town Winter Specialities menu options.
Bobo's Cape Town Winter Specialities menu options. Photo: @BobosCPT on Facebook (modified by author)
Bobo’s Winter Specialities menu offers warm, hearty dishes perfect for cosying up on a chilly day. Here are the Winter Specialities menu options and their prices.

ItemDescriptionPrice
Seafood CioppinoBaby squid, prawns, black mussels,chilli, garlic, white wine,pomodoro, toasted ciabattaR245
400g Aged T-BoneServed with Tuscan butter and friesR275
Braised Lamb ShankSlow-cooked in red wine, served with potato puréeR395
Beef RavioliTopped with jus, parmesan, and fresh basilR225

Where is Bobo's restaurant?

Bobo's restaurant in Cape Town is located at 1 Two Oceans Beach, Beach Road, Mouille Point, Cape Town, 8001.

Bobo’s in Cape Town has a great menu with delicious food and drinks at different prices. Whether you are craving seafood, tasty meats, or refreshing cocktails, you will find options that suit your budget while enjoying a lively dining experience.

