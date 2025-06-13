Bobo's menu in Cape Town: Pricing guide for food and drinks (2025)
Bobo’s in Cape Town offers a vibrant dining experience with a diverse menu featuring fresh seafood, hearty meats, and flavourful vegetarian options. Located along the scenic Mouille Point promenade, it combines stunning ocean views with a lively atmosphere. Discover Bobo's in Cape Town's menu and prices in 2025.
Key takeaways
- Bobo’s in Cape Town is a stylish restaurant known for its ocean views and relaxed dining atmosphere.
- Bobo’s 2025 menu offers a diverse range of food and drink options, catering to every budget and taste.
- The restaurant's food menu has a mix of meat, vegetarian, and vegan dishes.
- The drink menu features a variety of cocktails and wines, as well as more affordable non-alcoholic options for everyone to enjoy.
Bobo's menu in Cape Town with prices
Below is a detailed breakdown of Bobo's menu with prices for customers. Bobo's restaurant menu features a diverse selection of local and international dishes, including seafood, burgers, salads, and desserts, as well as a wide range of wines, cocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages. One devoted customer left a review on TripAdvisor, which states,
Bobo’s is a regular haunt of ours, and it never disappoints. We once again had an excellent steak with friendly service on the first night of our holiday. The prices are reasonable both for the food and the wine. We highly recommend it.
Bobo's food menu
Bobo’s food menu offers a variety of delicious dishes made with fresh, high-quality ingredients. Below is a compilation of Bobo's food menu options, along with their prices.
To Start
Bobo's restaurant in Cape Town is a stylish but relaxed place to eat. Their start menu has something for everyone, including tasty chicken wings, juicy meats, and fresh veggie meals.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Oysters
|Shucked and served on the half shell, with lemon-lime vinaigrette
|SQ (Seasonal)
|Pot-Steamed Black Mussels
|Cooked with shallots, garlic, white wine, crème, and served with toasted bread
|R155
|Butter-Basted Garlic Prawns
|Flavoured with chilli and lemon,served with toasted ciabatta
|R175
|Crispy Curly Baby Squid
|Served with lemon caper salsa Verde
|R145
|Beef Carpaccio
|Thinly sliced beef with olive oil, black pepper, Grana Padano, rocket,and lemon
|R145
|Signature Chicken Wings
|Baked wings glazed witha sweet and spicy sauce
|R165
|Coated and Fried Halloumi (V)
|Fried cheese with lemon, parsley, black pepper, and dressed baby leaves
|R135
|Rip and Dip Hummus (V)
|Chickpea hummus with toastedspiced nuts and house flatbread
|R125
Salads menu
Bobo’s offers a fresh and colourful selection of salads made with high-quality ingredients and bold flavours. Many of these can be enjoyed as they are or upgraded with add-ons like grilled chicken (R55) or bacon (R35) for extra protein and taste.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Bobo’s House (V)
|Mixed greens, cucumber, red cabbage,tomato, feta, soft-boiled egg,seed crunch, and herb vinaigrette
|R135
|Classic Caesar
|Gem lettuce, anchovy dressing,shaved Parmesan, soft-boiled egg, and croutons
|R145
|Ultimate Caprese (V)
|Mozzarella, tomato, basil, olive oil, and vinaigrette
|R155
|The New Greek (V)
|Roasted peppers, tomato, baby cucumber,red onion, olives, marinated feta,caramelised lemon slices, vinaigrette
|R135
Bobo’s Between the Bread menu
Bobo’s Between the Bread menu offers a tasty selection of burgers and rolls, made with fresh ingredients and bold flavours. Each sandwich is served with a side of crispy fries for a complete and comforting meal.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Spiced Fried Chicken Burger
|Buttermilk chicken breast with aioli,tomato, pickles, and slaw on a bun
|R165
|The Classic Burger
|200g beef patty on a sesame bun withcheddar, pickles, onion, lettuce,tomato, and secret sauce
|R175
|Crispy Bacon and Cheeseburger
|200g beef patty with cheese, bacon,Pickles and secret sauce on a sesame bun
|R195
|Poor Boy Prawn Roll
|Poached prawns, avocado, citrus crème fraîche, and lime in a soft roll
|R225
Pasta vibes menu
Bobo’s pasta dishes are tasty and comforting, with plenty of choices for meat lovers and veggie fans.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Spaghetti Aglio e Olio (V)
|Olive oil, chilli, garlic, Grana Padano
|R165
|Spinach Ricotta Ravioli (V)
|Filled pasta with olive oil,baby spinach, basil, cherry tomato, Grana Padano
|R195
|Carbonara Linguine
|Guanciale, bacon, crème, Grana Padano
|R185
|Chicken Pesto Tagliatelle
|Basil pesto sauce and Grana Padano
|R195
|Rigatoni
|Beef ragu and Grana Padano
|R225
|Seafood Linguine
|Calamari, mussels, prawns, and pomodoro sauce
|R325
Vegetarian and Vegan
Bobo's Cape Town also features great vegetarian and vegan options for those looking for something plant-based dishes crafted with creative twists.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Cauliflower Steaks (V)(VG)
|Served with ginger turmeric relish,coconut yoghurt, sultanas, toasted coconut, and crispy garlic
|R195
|The Vegan Burger (V)(VG)
|Vegan patty on a sesame bun withvegan cheddar, pickles, onion, lettuce, tomato, and secret vegan sauce
|R225
Meat menu
Bobo’s Cape Town’s meat ideas feature expertly prepared dishes, including juicy steaks, tender lamb, and spiced chicken. Here are the options and prices:
|Item
|Description
|Price
|D.I.Y. Steak (Sirloin, 300g)
|Choice of sauce: pepper,mustard, béarnaise, or mushroom
|R295
|D.I.Y. Steak (Rump 300g)
|Choice of sauce: pepper,mustard, béarnaise, or mushroom
|R295
|D.I.Y. Steak (Fillet 300g)
|Choice of sauce: pepper,mustard, béarnaise, or mushroom
|R395
|Chargrilled Barbecue Pork Ribs
|Sweet sticky glaze
|R345
|Rosemary Grilled Lamb Cutlets
|Lemon, thyme, sweet, spicy barbecue
|R375
|Breaded Chicken Cutlet
|Lemon, baby leaf salad, hot horseradish mustard sauce
|R195
|Grilled Organic Chicken Breast
|Olive oil, lemon, garden herbs
|R185
|Butter Chicken
|Served with raita, salsa, and house flatbread
|R245
From The Sea menu
Bobo’s From the Sea menu offers fresh, flavourful seafood dishes cooked with care. Some items are marked as SQ (Seasonal Quote), which means prices may change based on availability.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Seafood Feast
|Prawns, white fish, calamari, mussels
|SQ
|Peel and Eat Prawns
|Olive oil, parsley, lemon, or spicy garlic butter
|SQ
|Grilled Baby Squid
|Lemon, parsley, chilli
|R285
|Whole Roasted Baby Kingklip
|Chilli, garlic, lemon
|SQ
|Lemony Grilled Sole
|Caper Salsa Verde
|R385
|White Fish and Sauce Niçoise
|Tomato, olive, caper, parsley, lemon
|R375
|Crispy Battered Whitefish Tempura
|Lemon, garlic aioli, cucumber ceviche
|R245
|Sesame-Crusted Yellowfin Tuna
|Spring onion, chilli, crispy garlic and shallots, citrus dressing
|R385
|Crispy Skin Salmon
|Olive oil, sea salt, parsley, lemon
|SQ
Sides and Such menu
Bobo’s Sides and Such menu offers tasty extras to complete your meal. The menu includes Citrus Spice Rice and Simple House Greens.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Crispy Curly Buttermilk Onion Rings (V)
|Tossed with vinegar and sea salt
|R55
|Crispy Thin-Cut Chips (V)
|Served with Bobo’s secret sauce
|R55
|Simple House Greens (V)
|Greens, cucumber, red cabbage,tomato, feta, seed crunch, herb vinaigrette
|R55
|Sautéed Lemony Broccolini (V)(VG)
|Cooked with olive oil and sea salt
|R85
|Citrus Spice Rice (V)
|Flavoured with lemon and garden herbs
|R55
Something Sweet dessert menu
Bobo’s Something Sweet menu has a yummy mix of classic and fun desserts, such as creamy panna cotta, rich chocolate fondant, fruity baked Alaska, and more to end your meal on a happy note.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Milk Panna Cotta
|Served with fresh berries andraspberry meringue
|R135
|Cheesecake Tart
|Topped with pineapple salsaand coconut ice cream
|R145
|Dulce de Leche Fondant
|Warm baked chocolate withvanilla ice cream
|R175
|Baked Alaska
|Yoghurt ice cream, berry compote,and toasted meringue
|R155
|Bobo’s Sundae
|Vanilla ice cream, caramel popcorn, chocolate fudge sauce, pecan oat streusel
|R165
|Spiced Apple Crumble
|Served with cinnamon ice cream
|R145
|Sorbet
|Sorbet selection (per scoop)
|R45
Bobo's drinks menu
Bobo’s drinks menu offers a wide selection of carefully curated beverages, from classic cocktails and fine wines to refreshing non-alcoholic options, perfect for any occasion.
Signature Cocktails menu
Signature Cocktails menu features options like the fruity Coconut Collins, bold Blood Orange Margarita, Pomegranate Mojito, and other creative blends crafted for every kind of sip mood. Check their prices below:
|Cocktail
|Description
|Price
|Coconut Collins
|Inverroche Classic Gin, rose,coconut, litchi, lime
|R145
|Bobo’s Cosmo
|Cîroc Vodka, Chambord, lime, mint
|R165
|Litchi and Tonic
|Bombay Sapphire Gin, elderflower,thyme, litchi, tonic
|R135
|Island Style G&T
|Tanqueray Nº Ten Gin, peach schnapps, pineapple, orange, lemon, tonic
|R155
|Pomegranate Mojito
|Bacardi Carta Blanca Rum, lime, mint, pomegranate, soda
|R145
|Blackberry Sours
|Maker’s Mark Whiskey, Frangelico,blackberry, lemon, egg white
|R145
|Blood Orange Margarita
|Herradura Reposado, Cointreau,blood orange, lime
|R185
|Courvoisier Fizz
|Courvoisier VSOP Cognac, guava purée, lemon, Krone Borealis Brut
|R175
|House Negroni
|Roku Gin, Lillet Rosé, Martini Rosso, Campari
|R145
Classic Cocktails menu
The classic cocktails' menu features timeless favourites like the smooth Martini, refreshing Moscow Mule, tangy Margarita, and rich Old Fashioned, perfect for any occasion at the restaurant.
|Cocktail
|Description
|Price
|Shaken Daiquiri
|Bacardi Carta Blanca Rum, lime(Frozen and non-alcoholic mango or strawberry options available)
|R135
|Martini (Gin)
|Tanqueray Nº Ten Gin, Martini Extra Dry Vermouth, lemon
|R145
|Martini (Vodka)
|Absolut Elyx Vodka, Martini Extra Dry Vermouth, olive
|R145
|Margarita
|Jose Cuervo Traditional Tequila, Triple Sec, lime
|R145
|Moscow Mule
|Belvedere Vodka, lime, spicy ginger beer
|R155
|Manhattan
|Sazerac Rye Whiskey, Martini Rosso,cherry liqueur, orange bitters
|R165
|Whiskey Sour
|Bulleit Bourbon, lemon, bitters, egg white
|R165
|Old Fashioned
|Woodford Reserve Bourbon, maple syrup, bitters
|R175
Winter Specialities menu
Bobo’s Winter Specialities menu offers warm, hearty dishes perfect for cosying up on a chilly day. Here are the Winter Specialities menu options and their prices.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Seafood Cioppino
|Baby squid, prawns, black mussels,chilli, garlic, white wine,pomodoro, toasted ciabatta
|R245
|400g Aged T-Bone
|Served with Tuscan butter and fries
|R275
|Braised Lamb Shank
|Slow-cooked in red wine, served with potato purée
|R395
|Beef Ravioli
|Topped with jus, parmesan, and fresh basil
|R225
Where is Bobo's restaurant?
Bobo's restaurant in Cape Town is located at 1 Two Oceans Beach, Beach Road, Mouille Point, Cape Town, 8001.
Bobo’s in Cape Town has a great menu with delicious food and drinks at different prices. Whether you are craving seafood, tasty meats, or refreshing cocktails, you will find options that suit your budget while enjoying a lively dining experience.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
