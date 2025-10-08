Madam and Sir Florida Road menu: discover the latest dishes and prices
The menu for Madam and Sir in Florida Road, Durban, offers diverse dishes, including signature curries, grilled lamb chops, and seafood. The restaurant blends South African flavours with international cuisines, providing guests with options for every palate.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Madam and Sir Florida Road menu
- Madam and Sir restaurant drinks menu
- A look at the owners of Madam and Sir Florida Road restaurant
- Madam and Sir restaurant location and contact details
- Final word
Key takeaways
- Madam and Sir restaurant is at 262 Florida Road, Morningside, Durban, 4001, South Africa.
- It is open from Monday to Thursday, and Sunday from 1100 to 2200, while on Fridays and Saturdays it is open from 1100 to 2300.
- It is situated on the first floor of the 2SIX2 building, the tallest building on Florida Road, offering high-level views of the area.
- Madam and Sir is co-owned by Nqobile Mthembu and an unnamed partner.
Madam and Sir Florida Road menu
Madam and Sir restaurant's menu features standout items like Sir's Sticky Wings, creamy garlic mussels, and the popular lamb shank. Located along Florida Road, the Durban restaurant has built a reputation for its attention to detail. Their food offerings include:
Starters
Madam and Sir restaurant offers a range of dishes to kick-start your dining adventure. These include,
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Sir's Sticky Wings
|Soaked in peri-peri or barbecue sauce and served with blue cheese dipping sauce.
|R125
|The Madam's Nibbles
|3 x chicken wings, a small portion of pork loin ribs, a small portion of chicken strips, and blue cheese sauce.
|R199
|Easy-going Snack Board
|3 Bowls on a board with olives, salty crisps, and a herbed-feta with cherry tomatoes salad.
|R150
|Deep-fried Cheese Balls
|3 Deep-fried two-cheese balls. Served with spicy mayo garlic dipping sauce.
|R105
|Oyster Trio
|3 Fresh oysters topped with a variety of finely chopped seasonal fruit, basil, spring onion, chilli.
|R120
|Creamy Garlic Mussel Pot
|6 Fresh mussels in a creamy, garlic, ginger, parsley, and white wine sauce served with garlic rubbed bruschetta.
|R125
|M&S Chicken & Bacon Livers
|Chicken livers with mushrooms and bacon in creamy white wine sauce OR creamy peri-peri sauce served with garlic rubbed bruschetta.
|R125
|Fried Calamari & Spicy Mayo
|Fried Calamari is served with a delicious spicy mayonnaise dipping sauce.
|R125
|Prawn Tease
|3 Succulent spiced queen prawns, butterflied and laid on a strip of avocado, diced seasonal fruit, and coriander cocktail salad.
|R140
Salads
The Madam and Sir Florida menu caters to vegetarians and non-vegetarians. It has the following signature M&S house salad options:
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Madam's Chicken Caesar
|Chicken strips, boiled egg, bacon, croutons, avocado, topped with chopped peppadews, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and crumbled feta on lettuce.
|R135
|Sir's Beef Strip Salad
|Grilled Beef strips, Rocket, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, avo, cherry tomatoes with parmesan.
|R140
|Smoked Salmon Salad
|Smoked salmon, on lettuce, rocket, onions, cherry tomatoes, olives, avo, and capers.
|R160
|Prawn & Crab Salad
|Succulent Prawn and Crab slaw with avocado, served with mayonnaise dressing and caviar.
|R150
|Madam's Calamari Salad
|Crispy calamari tubes and squid heads on mixed lettuce leaves, drizzled with soy sauce and served with half a lemon.
|R130
Light lunch meals
Madam and Sir restaurant has curated a light lunch menu for late lunch. It includes:
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Beef Strip Baguette
|Flavourful with a tangy bell pepper, pan-fried buttery red onion rings, cherry tomatoes, finely chopped coriander and mayonnaise combination. Served on a soft open baguette with oven-melted cheese and fried chips.
|R155
|Sir Dagwood's Sandwich
|Beef patty with bacon, cheese, and a fried egg, topped with caramelised onion in a bun or bread with mushroom sauce and chips.
|R150
Local favourites
Below is a look at some of the restaurant's favourite menu options:
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Madam's Butter Chicken Curry
|Buttery chicken curry served with basmati rice, crisp papadum, and kachumber salad.
|R165
|Chicken & Prawn Curry
|A spicy herbed chicken and prawn curry served with basmati rice, crisp papadum with kachumber salad.
|R220
|Sir's Hearty Lamb Curry
|Lamb curry served with basmati rice, crisp papadum, tomato, cucumber, and chilli sambals topped with Mrs Balls' original chutney and Cucumber and Mint Raita.
|R250
|Slow-cooked Oxtail Curry
|Slow-cooked oxtail with onion, celery, carrots, garlic, herbs, and red wine. Served with mashed potatoes.
|R295
|Slow-braised Lamb Shank
|Fall-off-the-bone lamb shank slowly simmered with fresh rosemary, garlic, tomatoes, and red wine, served on a bed of buttery mash with red wine jus and roast carrots.
|R325
Burger-lovers paradise
Some of the items served under their burger-lovers paradise include:
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Sir's Beefy Beef Burger
|BBQ basted 100% beef patty in a toasted brioche bun, loaded with cheddar and mozzarella cheese on a bed of guacamole with bacon, grilled onion, and tomato, and served with chips.
|R185
|Madam's Crispy Chicken Burger
|Cajun chicken breast dunked in chill seasoning and fried till crispy; layered with cheddar, chilli aioli, and fresh slaw. Served with crispy potato chips.
|R165
M&S signature grills
At Madam and Sir Florida Road, there is a wide range of meat options, including:
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Juicy Baby Chicken
|Marinated with garlic-butter, rosemary, parsley, lemon, and a hint of Spier Sauvignon Blanc. Grilled to perfectly crispy skin, tender and juicy! Served on creamy mashed potatoes. Choose between peri-peri or BBQ sauce.
|R205
|Popular Pork Ribs
|500g Pork Loin Ribs will have you licking your fingers. Served with chips or salad. Add chicken wings (+R65).
|R255
|Diner's Choice Sirloin
|300g Grilled Sirloin Steak topped with sauce of choice (cheese| mushroom| peppercorn). Served with roasted whole carrots and the Madam's Crispy Potato.
|R250
|Madam's Grilled Lamb Chops
|3 Lamb Chops served with pan-fried buttery potatoes, roasted garlic sauce, green olives, pickled red onion, and dried tomato with potato and pea salad with lemon minted mayo.
|R295
|Steak-lovers Rib-eye
|300g Rib-eye served topped with a creamy mushroom sauce and parmesan shavings. Served with confit Hasselback baby potatoes; tossed in rosemary salt and garlic butter.
|R295
|Sir's Giant Tomahawk
|Tomahawk Steak basted in rosemary and garlic butter is cooked to your liking and served with fresh gremolata. Choose your sauce of choice (cheese| mushroom| peppercorn) and a side of chips, salad, mash, or vegetables.
|R495
Seafood
Are you craving a sea-sourced meal? Then M&S has got you covered with their iconic seafood items. They include:
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Catch of the Day
|Freshly-caught fish served grilled with roasted vegetables, fries, and fresh lemon.
|SQ
|Sir's Seafood Delight
|3 Butterflied queen prawns, calamari, and hake with fish spice, oil, creamy garlic-lemon sauce, lemon wedge, served with savoury rice and chips or salad.
|R295
|Pan-seared Salmon
|Crispy and soft salmon garnished with lemon garlic butter sauce. Served on a bed of creamy mash and seasonal vegetables.
|R255
|Grilled Kingklips
|Fillet of kingklip grilled with herbs and lemon butter sauce or a spicy peri-peri sauce, served with succulent roast vegetables or chips.
|R255
|Madam's Prawn Fix
|12 Succulent Queen Prawns served on a bed of rice with lemon-butter or peri peri sauce, served with chips.
|R295
Pastas
Below is the Madam and Sir Florida Road menu and prices for their pasta options:
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Creamy Chicken Tagliatelle
|Tagliatelle, chicken, white wine, and creamy garlic sauce with onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers.
|R225
|Madam's Seafood Celebration
|Penne, Prawns, calamari tubes, shelled mussels with an option of creamy white-wine sauce or creamy peri-peri sauce.
|R275
|Zoodles & Spinach Linguine (V)
|Linguine, baby spinach, spiralized zucchini, olive oil, minced garlic, oregano, cherry tomatoes, finely chopped fresh basil, lemon juice, and parmesan.
|R155
|Sir's Creamy Beef Delight
|Lightly seared tender beef fillet steak in a delicious, beefy, broccoli, red onion, cream, and peppercorn sauce. Served with a side of toasted Ciabatta.
|R265
|Napoli Prawn Linguine
|Prawn Tails in a creamy and spicy sauced linguine pasta. Topped with a Queen Prawn.
|R195
Pizza
Madam and Sir's restaurant offers different pizzas. These include:
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Madam's Cajun Chicken Pizza
|Cajun-infused chicken, bacon, peppers, and mushroom pizza drizzled with creamy BBQ dressing.
|R150
|Sir's Pepperoni Pizza
|Pepperoni, feta, and avocado on house-made pizza base.
|R125
|M&S Margharita Pizza
|Fresh mozzarella, Neapolitan sauce, and basil on our house-made pizza base.
|R110
|Prawn & Calamari Pizza
|Calamari, prawn, chilli & basil leaves - served on one of the homemade Italian bases with Neapolitan and a garlic aioli.
|R220
|M&S Fabulous Pizza
|Feta, Avo, Bacon (FAB') on house-made pizza base.
|R140
Boards & Platters
Madam and Sir restaurant has curated a meal combo that is ideal for sharing. They include:
|Item
|Description
|Price
|M&S Shisanyama Platter
|Pork ribs, chicken wings, lamb chops, beef short ribs, boerewors with steamed bread, chakalaka and tomato, cucumber, and chilli sambals.
|R695
|M&S Seafood Platter
|Hake on a bed of savoury rice, Queen Prawns, creamy garlic Mussels, grilled calamari tubes, and deep-fried squid heads served with chips or salad.
|R750
M&S House desserts
Indulge your sweet tooth with the iconic M&S house dessert options, such as:
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Cake of the Day
|A slice of either a "chocolate", "carrot", or "red velvet".
|R85
|Lemon Cheesecake
|Made with lemon curd and layered over a golden gingerbread crumble base. Topped with granadilla and lemon fruit coulis.
|R85
|Double Decker
|Layers of white and dark chocolate, flavoured mousse on a base of moist Sarche torte, finished with a bittersweet cocoa glaze.
|R85
|Chocolate Volcano
|Chocolate fondant, served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
|R85
|Cookies & Cream
|Seasonal, fresh mixed fruit.Plain yoghurt and condensed milk.
|R85
|Malva Pudding
|Malva Pudding with seasonal fruits and a scoop of ice cream or warm custard.
|R95
Madam and Sir restaurant drinks menu
Their beverage menu features diverse items from soft drinks, milkshakes, and cocktails. They include:
Milkshakes & smoothies
The Durban restaurant offers the following milkshake and smoothie options:
|Item
|Description
|Vanilla milkshake
|R45
|Strawberry milkshake
|R45
|Oreo milkshake
|R45
|Lime & bubblegum milkshake
|R45
|Mixed-berry & mint smoothie
|R45
|Super-berry lemonade smoothie
|R45
|Tropical smoothie
|R45
|Triple-berry smoothie
|R48
Classic cocktails
If you are a cocktail lover, then M&S has got you covered with their extensive list of classic cocktails. These include:
|Item
|Description
|Long Island
|R150
|Strawberry Daiquiri
|R105
|Whiskey Sour
|R105
|Classic Mojito
|R90
|Margarita
|R95
|Sex on the Beach
|R95
|Watermelon Gin Bull
|R95
Signature cocktails
The restaurant offers various signature cocktails. These include:
|Item
|Price
|Sir Meister
|R145
|Amber the Side Chick
|R130
|Henneything
|R130
A look at the owners of Madam and Sir Florida Road restaurant
The restaurant in Durban is co-owned by Nqobile Mthembu and an unnamed partner. In her LinkedIn profile, she has shared what inspired her to get into the restaurant business. She wrote,
Designing Restaurants for my clients led my partner and I to fall in love with the industry and were inspired to open our own. It’s been a beautiful journey with huge learning curves as we establish our own brand and refine it to reflect the vision we hold.
Madam and Sir restaurant location and contact details
Madam and Sir restaurant is at 262 Florida Road, Morningside, Durban, 4001, South Africa. They can also be contacted via their official Facebook page, which has 50% recommendations out of 20 reviews as of October 2025. Their other contacts are:
- Phone: +27 31 816 6670
- Email: bookings@madamandsir.co.za
- Social media: Instagram
Final word
The Madam and Sir Florida Road menu showcases a fusion of local favourites and creative dishes. The menu delivers consistent quality and variety. Guests can expect a professionally curated selection for casual meals and special occasions.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.
