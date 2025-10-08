Madam and Sir Florida Road menu: discover the latest dishes and prices

The menu for Madam and Sir in Florida Road, Durban, offers diverse dishes, including signature curries, grilled lamb chops, and seafood. The restaurant blends South African flavours with international cuisines, providing guests with options for every palate.

Madam and Sir restaurant is at 262 Florida Road, Morningside, Durban, 4001, South Africa.

4001, South Africa. It is open from Monday to Thursday, and Sunday from 1100 to 2200 , while on Fridays and Saturdays it is open from 1100 to 2300.

, while on Fridays and Saturdays it is open It is situated on the first floor of the 2SIX2 building, the tallest building on Florida Road, offering high-level views of the area.

the tallest building on Florida Road, offering high-level views of the area. Madam and Sir is co-owned by Nqobile Mthembu and an unnamed partner.

Madam and Sir Florida Road menu

Madam and Sir restaurant's menu features standout items like Sir's Sticky Wings, creamy garlic mussels, and the popular lamb shank. Located along Florida Road, the Durban restaurant has built a reputation for its attention to detail. Their food offerings include:

Starters

Madam and Sir restaurant offers a range of dishes to kick-start your dining adventure. These include,

Item Description Price Sir's Sticky Wings Soaked in peri-peri or barbecue sauce and served with blue cheese dipping sauce. R125 The Madam's Nibbles 3 x chicken wings, a small portion of pork loin ribs, a small portion of chicken strips, and blue cheese sauce. R199 Easy-going Snack Board 3 Bowls on a board with olives, salty crisps, and a herbed-feta with cherry tomatoes salad. R150 Deep-fried Cheese Balls 3 Deep-fried two-cheese balls. Served with spicy mayo garlic dipping sauce. R105 Oyster Trio 3 Fresh oysters topped with a variety of finely chopped seasonal fruit, basil, spring onion, chilli. R120 Creamy Garlic Mussel Pot 6 Fresh mussels in a creamy, garlic, ginger, parsley, and white wine sauce served with garlic rubbed bruschetta. R125 M&S Chicken & Bacon Livers Chicken livers with mushrooms and bacon in creamy white wine sauce OR creamy peri-peri sauce served with garlic rubbed bruschetta. R125 Fried Calamari & Spicy Mayo Fried Calamari is served with a delicious spicy mayonnaise dipping sauce. R125 Prawn Tease 3 Succulent spiced queen prawns, butterflied and laid on a strip of avocado, diced seasonal fruit, and coriander cocktail salad. R140

Salads

The Madam and Sir Florida menu caters to vegetarians and non-vegetarians. It has the following signature M&S house salad options:

Item Description Price Madam's Chicken Caesar Chicken strips, boiled egg, bacon, croutons, avocado, topped with chopped peppadews, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and crumbled feta on lettuce. R135 Sir's Beef Strip Salad Grilled Beef strips, Rocket, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, avo, cherry tomatoes with parmesan. R140 Smoked Salmon Salad Smoked salmon, on lettuce, rocket, onions, cherry tomatoes, olives, avo, and capers. R160 Prawn & Crab Salad Succulent Prawn and Crab slaw with avocado, served with mayonnaise dressing and caviar. R150 Madam's Calamari Salad Crispy calamari tubes and squid heads on mixed lettuce leaves, drizzled with soy sauce and served with half a lemon. R130

Light lunch meals

Madam and Sir restaurant has curated a light lunch menu for late lunch. It includes:

Item Description Price Beef Strip Baguette Flavourful with a tangy bell pepper, pan-fried buttery red onion rings, cherry tomatoes, finely chopped coriander and mayonnaise combination. Served on a soft open baguette with oven-melted cheese and fried chips. R155 Sir Dagwood's Sandwich Beef patty with bacon, cheese, and a fried egg, topped with caramelised onion in a bun or bread with mushroom sauce and chips. R150

Local favourites

Below is a look at some of the restaurant's favourite menu options:

Item Description Price Madam's Butter Chicken Curry Buttery chicken curry served with basmati rice, crisp papadum, and kachumber salad. R165 Chicken & Prawn Curry A spicy herbed chicken and prawn curry served with basmati rice, crisp papadum with kachumber salad. R220 Sir's Hearty Lamb Curry Lamb curry served with basmati rice, crisp papadum, tomato, cucumber, and chilli sambals topped with Mrs Balls' original chutney and Cucumber and Mint Raita. R250 Slow-cooked Oxtail Curry Slow-cooked oxtail with onion, celery, carrots, garlic, herbs, and red wine. Served with mashed potatoes. R295 Slow-braised Lamb Shank Fall-off-the-bone lamb shank slowly simmered with fresh rosemary, garlic, tomatoes, and red wine, served on a bed of buttery mash with red wine jus and roast carrots. R325

Burger-lovers paradise

Some of the items served under their burger-lovers paradise include:

Item Description Price Sir's Beefy Beef Burger BBQ basted 100% beef patty in a toasted brioche bun, loaded with cheddar and mozzarella cheese on a bed of guacamole with bacon, grilled onion, and tomato, and served with chips. R185 Madam's Crispy Chicken Burger Cajun chicken breast dunked in chill seasoning and fried till crispy; layered with cheddar, chilli aioli, and fresh slaw. Served with crispy potato chips. R165

M&S signature grills

At Madam and Sir Florida Road, there is a wide range of meat options, including:

Item Description Price Juicy Baby Chicken Marinated with garlic-butter, rosemary, parsley, lemon, and a hint of Spier Sauvignon Blanc. Grilled to perfectly crispy skin, tender and juicy! Served on creamy mashed potatoes. Choose between peri-peri or BBQ sauce. R205 Popular Pork Ribs 500g Pork Loin Ribs will have you licking your fingers. Served with chips or salad. Add chicken wings (+R65). R255 Diner's Choice Sirloin 300g Grilled Sirloin Steak topped with sauce of choice (cheese| mushroom| peppercorn). Served with roasted whole carrots and the Madam's Crispy Potato. R250 Madam's Grilled Lamb Chops 3 Lamb Chops served with pan-fried buttery potatoes, roasted garlic sauce, green olives, pickled red onion, and dried tomato with potato and pea salad with lemon minted mayo. R295 Steak-lovers Rib-eye 300g Rib-eye served topped with a creamy mushroom sauce and parmesan shavings. Served with confit Hasselback baby potatoes; tossed in rosemary salt and garlic butter. R295 Sir's Giant Tomahawk Tomahawk Steak basted in rosemary and garlic butter is cooked to your liking and served with fresh gremolata. Choose your sauce of choice (cheese| mushroom| peppercorn) and a side of chips, salad, mash, or vegetables. R495

Seafood

Are you craving a sea-sourced meal? Then M&S has got you covered with their iconic seafood items. They include:

Item Description Price Catch of the Day Freshly-caught fish served grilled with roasted vegetables, fries, and fresh lemon. SQ Sir's Seafood Delight 3 Butterflied queen prawns, calamari, and hake with fish spice, oil, creamy garlic-lemon sauce, lemon wedge, served with savoury rice and chips or salad. R295 Pan-seared Salmon Crispy and soft salmon garnished with lemon garlic butter sauce. Served on a bed of creamy mash and seasonal vegetables. R255 Grilled Kingklips Fillet of kingklip grilled with herbs and lemon butter sauce or a spicy peri-peri sauce, served with succulent roast vegetables or chips. R255 Madam's Prawn Fix 12 Succulent Queen Prawns served on a bed of rice with lemon-butter or peri peri sauce, served with chips. R295

Pastas

Below is the Madam and Sir Florida Road menu and prices for their pasta options:

Item Description Price Creamy Chicken Tagliatelle Tagliatelle, chicken, white wine, and creamy garlic sauce with onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers. R225 Madam's Seafood Celebration Penne, Prawns, calamari tubes, shelled mussels with an option of creamy white-wine sauce or creamy peri-peri sauce. R275 Zoodles & Spinach Linguine (V) Linguine, baby spinach, spiralized zucchini, olive oil, minced garlic, oregano, cherry tomatoes, finely chopped fresh basil, lemon juice, and parmesan. R155 Sir's Creamy Beef Delight Lightly seared tender beef fillet steak in a delicious, beefy, broccoli, red onion, cream, and peppercorn sauce. Served with a side of toasted Ciabatta. R265 Napoli Prawn Linguine Prawn Tails in a creamy and spicy sauced linguine pasta. Topped with a Queen Prawn. R195

Pizza

Madam and Sir's restaurant offers different pizzas. These include:

Item Description Price Madam's Cajun Chicken Pizza Cajun-infused chicken, bacon, peppers, and mushroom pizza drizzled with creamy BBQ dressing. R150 Sir's Pepperoni Pizza Pepperoni, feta, and avocado on house-made pizza base. R125 M&S Margharita Pizza Fresh mozzarella, Neapolitan sauce, and basil on our house-made pizza base. R110 Prawn & Calamari Pizza Calamari, prawn, chilli & basil leaves - served on one of the homemade Italian bases with Neapolitan and a garlic aioli. R220 M&S Fabulous Pizza Feta, Avo, Bacon (FAB') on house-made pizza base. R140

Boards & Platters

Madam and Sir restaurant has curated a meal combo that is ideal for sharing. They include:

Item Description Price M&S Shisanyama Platter Pork ribs, chicken wings, lamb chops, beef short ribs, boerewors with steamed bread, chakalaka and tomato, cucumber, and chilli sambals. R695 M&S Seafood Platter Hake on a bed of savoury rice, Queen Prawns, creamy garlic Mussels, grilled calamari tubes, and deep-fried squid heads served with chips or salad. R750

M&S House desserts

Indulge your sweet tooth with the iconic M&S house dessert options, such as:

Item Description Price Cake of the Day A slice of either a "chocolate", "carrot", or "red velvet". R85 Lemon Cheesecake Made with lemon curd and layered over a golden gingerbread crumble base. Topped with granadilla and lemon fruit coulis. R85 Double Decker Layers of white and dark chocolate, flavoured mousse on a base of moist Sarche torte, finished with a bittersweet cocoa glaze. R85 Chocolate Volcano Chocolate fondant, served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. R85 Cookies & Cream Seasonal, fresh mixed fruit. Plain yoghurt and condensed milk. R85 Malva Pudding Malva Pudding with seasonal fruits and a scoop of ice cream or warm custard. R95

Madam and Sir restaurant drinks menu

Their beverage menu features diverse items from soft drinks, milkshakes, and cocktails. They include:

Milkshakes & smoothies

The Durban restaurant offers the following milkshake and smoothie options:

Item Description Vanilla milkshake R45 Strawberry milkshake R45 Oreo milkshake R45 Lime & bubblegum milkshake R45 Mixed-berry & mint smoothie R45 Super-berry lemonade smoothie R45 Tropical smoothie R45 Triple-berry smoothie R48

Classic cocktails

If you are a cocktail lover, then M&S has got you covered with their extensive list of classic cocktails. These include:

Item Description Long Island R150 Strawberry Daiquiri R105 Whiskey Sour R105 Classic Mojito R90 Margarita R95 Sex on the Beach R95 Watermelon Gin Bull R95

Signature cocktails

The restaurant offers various signature cocktails. These include:

Item Price Sir Meister R145 Amber the Side Chick R130 Henneything R130

A look at the owners of Madam and Sir Florida Road restaurant

The restaurant in Durban is co-owned by Nqobile Mthembu and an unnamed partner. In her LinkedIn profile, she has shared what inspired her to get into the restaurant business. She wrote,

Designing Restaurants for my clients led my partner and I to fall in love with the industry and were inspired to open our own. It’s been a beautiful journey with huge learning curves as we establish our own brand and refine it to reflect the vision we hold.

Madam and Sir restaurant is at 262 Florida Road, Morningside, Durban, 4001, South Africa. They can also be contacted via their official Facebook page, which has 50% recommendations out of 20 reviews as of October 2025. Their other contacts are:

Phone : +27 31 816 6670

: +27 31 816 6670 Email: bookings@madamandsir.co.za

bookings@madamandsir.co.za Social media: Instagram

Final word

The Madam and Sir Florida Road menu showcases a fusion of local favourites and creative dishes. The menu delivers consistent quality and variety. Guests can expect a professionally curated selection for casual meals and special occasions.

