Global site navigation

Zula Beach in Richards Bay: menu with latest prices (2025)
Services

Zula Beach in Richards Bay: menu with latest prices (2025)

by  Bennett Yates reviewed by  Kelly Lippke
8 min read

The menu for Zula Beach in Richards Bay features fresh grilled seafood, succulent meats, and a selection of vibrant salads. They also offer locally inspired dishes, such as Inkomazi chicken curry, alongside traditional South African sides. Guests can enjoy casual dining with options from wraps to hearty mains.

Zula Beach Richards Bay menu features locally inspired dishes
Zula Beach Richards Bay restaurant. Photo: @Zula Beach South Africa on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Nhlakanipho Tembe owns Zula Beach restaurant in Richards Bay.
  • The restaurant is at the 02 Anchors Cast, Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal 3900, South Africa.
  • Zula Beach restaurant in Richards Bay offers a diverse range of culinary and beverage options.

Zula Beach in Richards Bay: menu and prices

The menu for Zula Beach in Richards Bay caters to a variety of tastes, offering everything from crispy crumbed chicken strips to delicately prepared whole fish. Here is a detailed look at the menu and prices:

Breakfast menu

Read also

Beluga Cape Town's menu and latest prices for 2025

Their breakfast selections include options like eggs, sausages, and bacon, served with fresh vegetables and toast.

Item

Description

Price

Morning after

Chicken Livers, Red onion, Secret spice, Chillies, Garlic, Fresh Thyme

R130

Standard breakfast

2 Eggs, Bacon, Mushrooms, Beef/Pork Sausage, Cherry tomato, Toast

R80

Breakfast bun

100g beef patty, tomato sheba, bacon, fried egg, caramelised onions, avocado, and cheddar cheese

R135

Breakfast hash

1 Egg, 3 Hash Browns, Bacon, Jalapeno Slices, Avo, Mushroom Sauce, Sweet chilli mayo

R90

Tapas

Nhlakanipho Tembe owns Zula Beach restaurant
Zula Beach restaurant Tapas. Photo: @Zula Beach South Africa on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Zula Beach restaurant offers a range of dishes to kickstart your dining experience under their Tapas menu. These include:

Item

Description

Price

Salmon cups

Salmon cubes with sushi rice, sesame seeds, chili oil & kewpie mayo garnished with spring onion & avocado served with sea salt & Soy sauce on the side.

R285

Asian pork belly bites

Braised pork belly glazed with ginger, garlic, soy sauce, and served on a bed of cauliflower puree.

R155

Beef tacos

Shredded beef cheeks, melted on cheddar cheese, and served on a corn tortilla with guacamole on the side.

R120

Chicken & Bacon nachos

Tortilla chips melted with a mix of 3 cheeses, topped with chicken and bacon slices, drizzled with pico de gallo, served with a side of guacamole.

R80

Bacon & jalapeno poppers

Jalapenos stuffed with a mix of cream cheese, Mozzarella cheese, and cheddar cheese.

R70

Jalapeno slammers

Jalapeno pepper halves, filled with cheeses coated in bread crumbs.

R45

Tapas platters

Create your own platter from the tapas list.

-

Read also

Hugo Social Club menu with latest prices and dishes (2025)

Chicken menu

Their chicken-based meals include:

Item

Description

Price

Inkomazi chicken bunny chow

Inkomazi chicken curry with tomato atchar and Butternut fennel chakalaka.

R150

Chicken schnitzel

Panko-crusted chicken breast with our homemade mushroom sauce served with a seasonal salad with garlic vinaigrette and parmesan shavings.

R155

Rooibos chicken

Grilled chicken quarter with rooibos glazed served with potato wedges and brinjal, and apricot relish.

R155

Chicken curry

Curry chicken thighs with brown rice pila, tomato, chilli, and coriander salsa.

R185

Casual menu

Zula Beach Richards Bay menu
Zula Beach casual menu. Photo: @Zula Beach South Africa on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Zula Beach's latest menu includes a casual menu for a simple dining experience.

Item

Description

Price

Chicken salad

Chicken breast, Bacon, Tomato, Onion, Olives, lettuce, Cucumber, avocado, Feta.

R105

Prawns

6 x flat top Grilled Prawns with 1 side option.

R180

Chicken wrap

4 x toasted quesadilla style, wrapped in lettuce, peppers, fresh tomato, Cheddar cheese with sweet chilli mayo. Served with chips.

R160

Pork ribs

450g Grilled Pork Ribs with either chips or salad.

R190

Winglets

10 Grilled Winglets served with salad or chips.

R165

Chicken strips

Crumbed chicken strips, served with the option of chips or salad.

R120

Read also

Grand Africa Café & Beach menu with updated prices

Platters and seafood

Nhlakanipho Tembe owns Zula Beach restaurant
Zula Beach platters and seafood. Photo: @Zula Beach South Africa on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Their platters are perfect for sharing, featuring options such as grilled prawns, calamari, and ribs. Below are some of their platter options:

Item

Description

Price

Fish & chips

Tempura beer-battered hake with potato chips and pickled cucumber, roasted garlic, and lime aioli sauce.

R145

Kingklips

250g Fresh Kingklip, Garlic butter sauce, Peas, and mint puree.

R240

Platters for 2

Choose 2 options

R300

Platters for 4

Ribs, Wings, Chicken Wrap, Chicken Strips

R600

Platters for 6

Choose any 6 from Pork Ribs, Chicken Wings, Chicken Strips, and Chicken Wrap.

R840

Seafood mix

4 Mussels, 6 Prawns, calamari, and hake served with a side option of your choice

R260

Salt & pepper squid

Fried squid with tomato achar, sprout & sesame salad with garlic aioli.

R135

Whole fish

Enquire with your waiter for the fish of the day.

R400

Seafood platter

2 fish, 6 prawns, 200g calamari, 6 mussels, 200g salt and pepper squids, 2 starch.

R590

Read also

Smoke Pretoria menu and prices: Brunch, mains and desserts

Meat selections

Zula Beach Richards Bay menu
Zula Beach meat selection. Photo: @Zula Beach South Africa on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Some of the items served under their meat selections menu include:

Item

Description

Price

Jalapeno beef rump

Mashed potatoes and roasted cherry tomatoes served with Jalapeno Chimichurri.

R195

Beef rump

300g Rump Steak served on a bed of mushroom sauce and carrot puree with a side option of your choice.

R195

Lamb cutlets

Grilled lamb cutlets with Pap, chakalaka, and sage & lemon crust.

R265

Lamp chops

300g grilled lamb chops served with a side option of your choice.

R220

Sirloin 3000g/500g

Sirloin Steak grilled to your perfection, served with a side option of your choice.

POA

T-bone 300g

300g T-Bone, red wine jus, garlic cloves, cherry tomato, fresh thyme, and rosemary.

R180

T-bone 500g

500g T-Bone, red wine jus, garlic cloves, cherry tomato, fresh thyme, and rosemary.

R230

Tomahawk

700g marinated with rosemary butter, fresh thyme, cherry tomato, served with 1 choice of starch.

R320

Read also

Bobo's menu in Cape Town: Pricing guide for food and drinks (2025)

Burgers

Zula Beach offers traditional South African sides
Zula Beach burgers. Photo: @Zula Beach South Africa on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Their burger options include:

Item

Description

Price

Cheese burger

Garlic mayonnaise, fresh greens, tomato, and pickled cucumber with cheddar cheese and balsamic onion marmalade.

R145

Mushroom beef burger

Standard beef burger served with homemade creamy mushroom sauce and chips or salad.

R145

Cajun fried chicken burger

Chipotle mayonnaise, fresh greens, tomato, coleslaw, and candied chillies.

R145

Desserts

Zula Beach is located at 02 Anchors Cast, Richards Ba
Zula Beach desserts. Photo: @Zula Beach South Africa on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Desserts include:

Item

Price

Malva pudding

R65

Malva pudding with custard

R65

Chocolate brownie

R65

Cookies & cream

R65

Hot mud pudding served with ice cream and chocolate sauce

R65

Red velvet

R65

Sides

At Zula Beach restaurant, there is a wide range of side options. These include:

Item

Price

Avo

R25

Copped chicken breast

R45

Cheese griller

R25

Savoury rice

R15

Chips

R25

Traditional spinach

R20

Mash

R20

Vegetables

R20

Greek salad

R30

Chakalaka

R30

Pap

R20

Jalapeno slammers

R25

Read also

Discover Mamacita's Cape Town: Menu and latest prices in 2025

Sauces

The Richards Bay restaurant offers the following sauce options:

Item

Price

Mushroom sauce

R25

Pepper corn sauce

R25

Garlic sauce

R25

Cheese sauce

R25

Zula Beach restaurant drinks menu

The menu is complemented by a carefully curated drinks list, featuring signature cocktails and select South African wine options. Here is a look at their drinks menu:

Cocktails

Zula Beach in Richards Bay offers a diverse menu
Zula Beach cocktails. Photo: @Zula Beach South Africa on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

If you are a cocktail lover, the Zula Beach restaurant has got you covered with its extensive list of cocktails. These include:

Item

Description

Price

Negroni

Campari, Martini Rosso, Beefeater gin, soda water

R70

Zula swift

Martell Blue Swift, Simple Syrup, Chateau White

R130

Coconut colada

Pina Colada Served in a Coconut Shell

R99

Wafa wafa

Martell Blue Swift Absolut, Beefeater, Blue Curacao, Lemonade MJ

R95

Makoti

Martell Blue Swift, Apple Syrup, White foam

R85

Coronita

Olmeca Tequila, Lime, Triple, Corona/Brutal Fruit

R95

Sunset bull

Absolut, CJ, Lime Cordial, RedBull Watermelon

R105

Verdant berry bule

Inverroche Verdant, Berry Syrup, Ginger Ale, Bitters Sour Mix

R120

Bling rosa

Malfy Rosa, Cucumber Syrup, Pink Tonic

R105

Gin'ger berry

Beefeater, Berry Syrup, Lime Juice, Stoney Ginger Beer

R75

Moscow mule

Absolut, Lime Squeeze, Ginger Ale

R80

The mistake

Havana Club Rum, Olmeca Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Splash Grenadine, and Overproof Rum

R95

Whisky sours

Jack Daniels, Lime Juice, Apple Syrup, White Foam

R75

Bad decision

Vodka, Gin, Tequila, Peach Schnapps, OJ

R80

Quen nuts (dessert cocktail)

Frangelico, Berry Syrup, Ice Cream, Nuts

R90

Read also

Steyn City restaurants guide: The Pizzeria, The Farmhouse, and more

Margaritas

Zula Beach is special for its stunning ocean views
Zula Beach margaritas. Photo: @Zula Beach South Africa on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

The restaurant offers various margaritas. These include:

Item

Description

Price

El disa rita

Margarita with Disaronno Amaretto

R80

Don Margarita classic

-

R210

Zu LaRita tropez

Ice Tropez, Margarita

R180

Don Julio Collin's margarita

Don Julio Blanco, Agave Syrup, Lime juice

R210

Regular

El Jimador, Triple Sec, Lime Juice

R80

Who is the owner of Zula Beach?

Nhlakanipho Tembe owns Zula Beach and has been actively promoting the restaurant. For instance, on September 23, 2024, he appeared on Metro FM ahead of the METRO FM Love Movement, which was set to be held at the restaurant.

About Zula Beach's location and how to book

Zula Beach is located at 02 Anchors Cast, Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal 3900, South Africa. They can also be contacted via their official Facebook page. Their other contacts include:

Read also

Saint Restaurant's menu: South Africa (2025) A quick guide

  • Email: info@zulabeachsa.co.za
  • Social media: Instagram

To book at Zula Beach, send a booking request or make a booking through their official booking options and contact details. They include:

  • Tel: 035 788 0041
  • WhatsApp: +27 79 178 8106
  • Email: bookings@zulabeachsa.co.za

What makes Zula Beach special?

Zula Beach is special for its stunning ocean views and cooling tidal winds that create a perfect holiday environment. It offers private beach areas and exclusive amenities like plunge pools and cosy terraces. Additionally, its wide range of culinary items and drinks makes it a favourite among locals and visitors.

Final word

The Zula Beach Richards Bay menu offers a well-rounded dining experience, featuring a mix of hearty mains and light meals. The focus on fresh, locally inspired ingredients ensures guests enjoy authentic coastal flavours.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

Read also

Fugazzi SA menu and latest prices in 2025: A detailed guide

READ MORE: Madam and Sir Florida Road menu

Briefly.co.za shared the menu for Madam & Sir Restaurant, a South African restaurant located at 262 Florida Road, Morningside, Durban, 4001, South Africa.

The restaurant blends South African flavours with international cuisines, providing guests with options to suit every palate.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bennett Yates avatar

Bennett Yates (Lifestyle writer) Bennett Yates is a content creator with over six years of working experience in journalism and copywriting. He graduated from the University of Nairobi (2017) with a Bachelor's in Information Technology. In 2023, Bennett finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. He has worked for Briefly.co.za for six years now. He specializes in topics like technology, entertainment, travel, lifestyle and sports. You can reach him via email at bennetyates@gmail.com.

Tags:
Hot: