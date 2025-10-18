Zula Beach in Richards Bay: menu with latest prices (2025)
The menu for Zula Beach in Richards Bay features fresh grilled seafood, succulent meats, and a selection of vibrant salads. They also offer locally inspired dishes, such as Inkomazi chicken curry, alongside traditional South African sides. Guests can enjoy casual dining with options from wraps to hearty mains.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Zula Beach in Richards Bay: menu and prices
- Zula Beach restaurant drinks menu
- Who is the owner of Zula Beach?
- About Zula Beach's location and how to book
- What makes Zula Beach special?
- Final word
Key takeaways
- Nhlakanipho Tembe owns Zula Beach restaurant in Richards Bay.
- The restaurant is at the 02 Anchors Cast, Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal 3900, South Africa.
- Zula Beach restaurant in Richards Bay offers a diverse range of culinary and beverage options.
Zula Beach in Richards Bay: menu and prices
The menu for Zula Beach in Richards Bay caters to a variety of tastes, offering everything from crispy crumbed chicken strips to delicately prepared whole fish. Here is a detailed look at the menu and prices:
Breakfast menu
Their breakfast selections include options like eggs, sausages, and bacon, served with fresh vegetables and toast.
Item
Description
Price
Morning after
Chicken Livers, Red onion, Secret spice, Chillies, Garlic, Fresh Thyme
R130
Standard breakfast
2 Eggs, Bacon, Mushrooms, Beef/Pork Sausage, Cherry tomato, Toast
R80
Breakfast bun
100g beef patty, tomato sheba, bacon, fried egg, caramelised onions, avocado, and cheddar cheese
R135
Breakfast hash
1 Egg, 3 Hash Browns, Bacon, Jalapeno Slices, Avo, Mushroom Sauce, Sweet chilli mayo
R90
Tapas
Zula Beach restaurant offers a range of dishes to kickstart your dining experience under their Tapas menu. These include:
Item
Description
Price
Salmon cups
Salmon cubes with sushi rice, sesame seeds, chili oil & kewpie mayo garnished with spring onion & avocado served with sea salt & Soy sauce on the side.
R285
Asian pork belly bites
Braised pork belly glazed with ginger, garlic, soy sauce, and served on a bed of cauliflower puree.
R155
Beef tacos
Shredded beef cheeks, melted on cheddar cheese, and served on a corn tortilla with guacamole on the side.
R120
Chicken & Bacon nachos
Tortilla chips melted with a mix of 3 cheeses, topped with chicken and bacon slices, drizzled with pico de gallo, served with a side of guacamole.
R80
Bacon & jalapeno poppers
Jalapenos stuffed with a mix of cream cheese, Mozzarella cheese, and cheddar cheese.
R70
Jalapeno slammers
Jalapeno pepper halves, filled with cheeses coated in bread crumbs.
R45
Tapas platters
Create your own platter from the tapas list.
-
Chicken menu
Their chicken-based meals include:
Item
Description
Price
Inkomazi chicken bunny chow
Inkomazi chicken curry with tomato atchar and Butternut fennel chakalaka.
R150
Chicken schnitzel
Panko-crusted chicken breast with our homemade mushroom sauce served with a seasonal salad with garlic vinaigrette and parmesan shavings.
R155
Rooibos chicken
Grilled chicken quarter with rooibos glazed served with potato wedges and brinjal, and apricot relish.
R155
Chicken curry
Curry chicken thighs with brown rice pila, tomato, chilli, and coriander salsa.
R185
Casual menu
Zula Beach's latest menu includes a casual menu for a simple dining experience.
Item
Description
Price
Chicken salad
Chicken breast, Bacon, Tomato, Onion, Olives, lettuce, Cucumber, avocado, Feta.
R105
Prawns
6 x flat top Grilled Prawns with 1 side option.
R180
Chicken wrap
4 x toasted quesadilla style, wrapped in lettuce, peppers, fresh tomato, Cheddar cheese with sweet chilli mayo. Served with chips.
R160
Pork ribs
450g Grilled Pork Ribs with either chips or salad.
R190
Winglets
10 Grilled Winglets served with salad or chips.
R165
Chicken strips
Crumbed chicken strips, served with the option of chips or salad.
R120
Platters and seafood
Their platters are perfect for sharing, featuring options such as grilled prawns, calamari, and ribs. Below are some of their platter options:
Item
Description
Price
Fish & chips
Tempura beer-battered hake with potato chips and pickled cucumber, roasted garlic, and lime aioli sauce.
R145
Kingklips
250g Fresh Kingklip, Garlic butter sauce, Peas, and mint puree.
R240
Platters for 2
Choose 2 options
R300
Platters for 4
Ribs, Wings, Chicken Wrap, Chicken Strips
R600
Platters for 6
Choose any 6 from Pork Ribs, Chicken Wings, Chicken Strips, and Chicken Wrap.
R840
Seafood mix
4 Mussels, 6 Prawns, calamari, and hake served with a side option of your choice
R260
Salt & pepper squid
Fried squid with tomato achar, sprout & sesame salad with garlic aioli.
R135
Whole fish
Enquire with your waiter for the fish of the day.
R400
Seafood platter
2 fish, 6 prawns, 200g calamari, 6 mussels, 200g salt and pepper squids, 2 starch.
R590
Meat selections
Some of the items served under their meat selections menu include:
Item
Description
Price
Jalapeno beef rump
Mashed potatoes and roasted cherry tomatoes served with Jalapeno Chimichurri.
R195
Beef rump
300g Rump Steak served on a bed of mushroom sauce and carrot puree with a side option of your choice.
R195
Lamb cutlets
Grilled lamb cutlets with Pap, chakalaka, and sage & lemon crust.
R265
Lamp chops
300g grilled lamb chops served with a side option of your choice.
R220
Sirloin 3000g/500g
Sirloin Steak grilled to your perfection, served with a side option of your choice.
POA
T-bone 300g
300g T-Bone, red wine jus, garlic cloves, cherry tomato, fresh thyme, and rosemary.
R180
T-bone 500g
500g T-Bone, red wine jus, garlic cloves, cherry tomato, fresh thyme, and rosemary.
R230
Tomahawk
700g marinated with rosemary butter, fresh thyme, cherry tomato, served with 1 choice of starch.
R320
Burgers
Their burger options include:
Item
Description
Price
Cheese burger
Garlic mayonnaise, fresh greens, tomato, and pickled cucumber with cheddar cheese and balsamic onion marmalade.
R145
Mushroom beef burger
Standard beef burger served with homemade creamy mushroom sauce and chips or salad.
R145
Cajun fried chicken burger
Chipotle mayonnaise, fresh greens, tomato, coleslaw, and candied chillies.
R145
Desserts
Desserts include:
Item
Price
Malva pudding
R65
Malva pudding with custard
R65
Chocolate brownie
R65
Cookies & cream
R65
Hot mud pudding served with ice cream and chocolate sauce
R65
Red velvet
R65
Sides
At Zula Beach restaurant, there is a wide range of side options. These include:
Item
Price
Avo
R25
Copped chicken breast
R45
Cheese griller
R25
Savoury rice
R15
Chips
R25
Traditional spinach
R20
Mash
R20
Vegetables
R20
Greek salad
R30
Chakalaka
R30
Pap
R20
Jalapeno slammers
R25
Sauces
The Richards Bay restaurant offers the following sauce options:
Item
Price
Mushroom sauce
R25
Pepper corn sauce
R25
Garlic sauce
R25
Cheese sauce
R25
Zula Beach restaurant drinks menu
The menu is complemented by a carefully curated drinks list, featuring signature cocktails and select South African wine options. Here is a look at their drinks menu:
Cocktails
If you are a cocktail lover, the Zula Beach restaurant has got you covered with its extensive list of cocktails. These include:
Item
Description
Price
Negroni
Campari, Martini Rosso, Beefeater gin, soda water
R70
Zula swift
Martell Blue Swift, Simple Syrup, Chateau White
R130
Coconut colada
Pina Colada Served in a Coconut Shell
R99
Wafa wafa
Martell Blue Swift Absolut, Beefeater, Blue Curacao, Lemonade MJ
R95
Makoti
Martell Blue Swift, Apple Syrup, White foam
R85
Coronita
Olmeca Tequila, Lime, Triple, Corona/Brutal Fruit
R95
Sunset bull
Absolut, CJ, Lime Cordial, RedBull Watermelon
R105
Verdant berry bule
Inverroche Verdant, Berry Syrup, Ginger Ale, Bitters Sour Mix
R120
Bling rosa
Malfy Rosa, Cucumber Syrup, Pink Tonic
R105
Gin'ger berry
Beefeater, Berry Syrup, Lime Juice, Stoney Ginger Beer
R75
Moscow mule
Absolut, Lime Squeeze, Ginger Ale
R80
The mistake
Havana Club Rum, Olmeca Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Splash Grenadine, and Overproof Rum
R95
Whisky sours
Jack Daniels, Lime Juice, Apple Syrup, White Foam
R75
Bad decision
Vodka, Gin, Tequila, Peach Schnapps, OJ
R80
Quen nuts (dessert cocktail)
Frangelico, Berry Syrup, Ice Cream, Nuts
R90
Margaritas
The restaurant offers various margaritas. These include:
Item
Description
Price
El disa rita
Margarita with Disaronno Amaretto
R80
Don Margarita classic
-
R210
Zu LaRita tropez
Ice Tropez, Margarita
R180
Don Julio Collin's margarita
Don Julio Blanco, Agave Syrup, Lime juice
R210
Regular
El Jimador, Triple Sec, Lime Juice
R80
Who is the owner of Zula Beach?
Nhlakanipho Tembe owns Zula Beach and has been actively promoting the restaurant. For instance, on September 23, 2024, he appeared on Metro FM ahead of the METRO FM Love Movement, which was set to be held at the restaurant.
About Zula Beach's location and how to book
Zula Beach is located at 02 Anchors Cast, Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal 3900, South Africa. They can also be contacted via their official Facebook page. Their other contacts include:
- Email: info@zulabeachsa.co.za
- Social media: Instagram
To book at Zula Beach, send a booking request or make a booking through their official booking options and contact details. They include:
- Tel: 035 788 0041
- WhatsApp: +27 79 178 8106
- Email: bookings@zulabeachsa.co.za
What makes Zula Beach special?
Zula Beach is special for its stunning ocean views and cooling tidal winds that create a perfect holiday environment. It offers private beach areas and exclusive amenities like plunge pools and cosy terraces. Additionally, its wide range of culinary items and drinks makes it a favourite among locals and visitors.
Final word
The Zula Beach Richards Bay menu offers a well-rounded dining experience, featuring a mix of hearty mains and light meals. The focus on fresh, locally inspired ingredients ensures guests enjoy authentic coastal flavours.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.
READ MORE: Madam and Sir Florida Road menu
Briefly.co.za shared the menu for Madam & Sir Restaurant, a South African restaurant located at 262 Florida Road, Morningside, Durban, 4001, South Africa.
The restaurant blends South African flavours with international cuisines, providing guests with options to suit every palate.
Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.
Source: Briefly News
Bennett Yates (Lifestyle writer) Bennett Yates is a content creator with over six years of working experience in journalism and copywriting. He graduated from the University of Nairobi (2017) with a Bachelor's in Information Technology. In 2023, Bennett finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. He has worked for Briefly.co.za for six years now. He specializes in topics like technology, entertainment, travel, lifestyle and sports. You can reach him via email at bennetyates@gmail.com.