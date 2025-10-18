Zula Beach in Richards Bay: menu with latest prices (2025)

The menu for Zula Beach in Richards Bay features fresh grilled seafood, succulent meats, and a selection of vibrant salads. They also offer locally inspired dishes, such as Inkomazi chicken curry, alongside traditional South African sides. Guests can enjoy casual dining with options from wraps to hearty mains.

Nhlakanipho Tembe owns Zula Beach restaurant in Richards Bay.

The restaurant is at the 02 Anchors Cast, Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal 3900, South Africa.

Zula Beach restaurant in Richards Bay offers a diverse range of culinary and beverage options.

Zula Beach in Richards Bay: menu and prices

The menu for Zula Beach in Richards Bay caters to a variety of tastes, offering everything from crispy crumbed chicken strips to delicately prepared whole fish. Here is a detailed look at the menu and prices:

Breakfast menu

Their breakfast selections include options like eggs, sausages, and bacon, served with fresh vegetables and toast.

Item Description Price Morning after Chicken Livers, Red onion, Secret spice, Chillies, Garlic, Fresh Thyme R130 Standard breakfast 2 Eggs, Bacon, Mushrooms, Beef/Pork Sausage, Cherry tomato, Toast R80 Breakfast bun 100g beef patty, tomato sheba, bacon, fried egg, caramelised onions, avocado, and cheddar cheese R135 Breakfast hash 1 Egg, 3 Hash Browns, Bacon, Jalapeno Slices, Avo, Mushroom Sauce, Sweet chilli mayo R90

Tapas

Zula Beach restaurant offers a range of dishes to kickstart your dining experience under their Tapas menu. These include:

Item Description Price Salmon cups Salmon cubes with sushi rice, sesame seeds, chili oil & kewpie mayo garnished with spring onion & avocado served with sea salt & Soy sauce on the side. R285 Asian pork belly bites Braised pork belly glazed with ginger, garlic, soy sauce, and served on a bed of cauliflower puree. R155 Beef tacos Shredded beef cheeks, melted on cheddar cheese, and served on a corn tortilla with guacamole on the side. R120 Chicken & Bacon nachos Tortilla chips melted with a mix of 3 cheeses, topped with chicken and bacon slices, drizzled with pico de gallo, served with a side of guacamole. R80 Bacon & jalapeno poppers Jalapenos stuffed with a mix of cream cheese, Mozzarella cheese, and cheddar cheese. R70 Jalapeno slammers Jalapeno pepper halves, filled with cheeses coated in bread crumbs. R45 Tapas platters Create your own platter from the tapas list. -

Chicken menu

Their chicken-based meals include:

Item Description Price Inkomazi chicken bunny chow Inkomazi chicken curry with tomato atchar and Butternut fennel chakalaka. R150 Chicken schnitzel Panko-crusted chicken breast with our homemade mushroom sauce served with a seasonal salad with garlic vinaigrette and parmesan shavings. R155 Rooibos chicken Grilled chicken quarter with rooibos glazed served with potato wedges and brinjal, and apricot relish. R155 Chicken curry Curry chicken thighs with brown rice pila, tomato, chilli, and coriander salsa. R185

Casual menu

Zula Beach's latest menu includes a casual menu for a simple dining experience.

Item Description Price Chicken salad Chicken breast, Bacon, Tomato, Onion, Olives, lettuce, Cucumber, avocado, Feta. R105 Prawns 6 x flat top Grilled Prawns with 1 side option. R180 Chicken wrap 4 x toasted quesadilla style, wrapped in lettuce, peppers, fresh tomato, Cheddar cheese with sweet chilli mayo. Served with chips. R160 Pork ribs 450g Grilled Pork Ribs with either chips or salad. R190 Winglets 10 Grilled Winglets served with salad or chips. R165 Chicken strips Crumbed chicken strips, served with the option of chips or salad. R120

Platters and seafood

Their platters are perfect for sharing, featuring options such as grilled prawns, calamari, and ribs. Below are some of their platter options:

Item Description Price Fish & chips Tempura beer-battered hake with potato chips and pickled cucumber, roasted garlic, and lime aioli sauce. R145 Kingklips 250g Fresh Kingklip, Garlic butter sauce, Peas, and mint puree. R240 Platters for 2 Choose 2 options R300 Platters for 4 Ribs, Wings, Chicken Wrap, Chicken Strips R600 Platters for 6 Choose any 6 from Pork Ribs, Chicken Wings, Chicken Strips, and Chicken Wrap. R840 Seafood mix 4 Mussels, 6 Prawns, calamari, and hake served with a side option of your choice R260 Salt & pepper squid Fried squid with tomato achar, sprout & sesame salad with garlic aioli. R135 Whole fish Enquire with your waiter for the fish of the day. R400 Seafood platter 2 fish, 6 prawns, 200g calamari, 6 mussels, 200g salt and pepper squids, 2 starch. R590

Meat selections

Some of the items served under their meat selections menu include:

Item Description Price Jalapeno beef rump Mashed potatoes and roasted cherry tomatoes served with Jalapeno Chimichurri. R195 Beef rump 300g Rump Steak served on a bed of mushroom sauce and carrot puree with a side option of your choice. R195 Lamb cutlets Grilled lamb cutlets with Pap, chakalaka, and sage & lemon crust. R265 Lamp chops 300g grilled lamb chops served with a side option of your choice. R220 Sirloin 3000g/500g Sirloin Steak grilled to your perfection, served with a side option of your choice. POA T-bone 300g 300g T-Bone, red wine jus, garlic cloves, cherry tomato, fresh thyme, and rosemary. R180 T-bone 500g 500g T-Bone, red wine jus, garlic cloves, cherry tomato, fresh thyme, and rosemary. R230 Tomahawk 700g marinated with rosemary butter, fresh thyme, cherry tomato, served with 1 choice of starch. R320

Burgers

Their burger options include:

Item Description Price Cheese burger Garlic mayonnaise, fresh greens, tomato, and pickled cucumber with cheddar cheese and balsamic onion marmalade. R145 Mushroom beef burger Standard beef burger served with homemade creamy mushroom sauce and chips or salad. R145 Cajun fried chicken burger Chipotle mayonnaise, fresh greens, tomato, coleslaw, and candied chillies. R145

Desserts

Desserts include:

Item Price Malva pudding R65 Malva pudding with custard R65 Chocolate brownie R65 Cookies & cream R65 Hot mud pudding served with ice cream and chocolate sauce R65 Red velvet R65

Sides

At Zula Beach restaurant, there is a wide range of side options. These include:

Item Price Avo R25 Copped chicken breast R45 Cheese griller R25 Savoury rice R15 Chips R25 Traditional spinach R20 Mash R20 Vegetables R20 Greek salad R30 Chakalaka R30 Pap R20 Jalapeno slammers R25

Sauces

The Richards Bay restaurant offers the following sauce options:

Item Price Mushroom sauce R25 Pepper corn sauce R25 Garlic sauce R25 Cheese sauce R25

Zula Beach restaurant drinks menu

The menu is complemented by a carefully curated drinks list, featuring signature cocktails and select South African wine options. Here is a look at their drinks menu:

Cocktails

If you are a cocktail lover, the Zula Beach restaurant has got you covered with its extensive list of cocktails. These include:

Item Description Price Negroni Campari, Martini Rosso, Beefeater gin, soda water R70 Zula swift Martell Blue Swift, Simple Syrup, Chateau White R130 Coconut colada Pina Colada Served in a Coconut Shell R99 Wafa wafa Martell Blue Swift Absolut, Beefeater, Blue Curacao, Lemonade MJ R95 Makoti Martell Blue Swift, Apple Syrup, White foam R85 Coronita Olmeca Tequila, Lime, Triple, Corona/Brutal Fruit R95 Sunset bull Absolut, CJ, Lime Cordial, RedBull Watermelon R105 Verdant berry bule Inverroche Verdant, Berry Syrup, Ginger Ale, Bitters Sour Mix R120 Bling rosa Malfy Rosa, Cucumber Syrup, Pink Tonic R105 Gin'ger berry Beefeater, Berry Syrup, Lime Juice, Stoney Ginger Beer R75 Moscow mule Absolut, Lime Squeeze, Ginger Ale R80 The mistake Havana Club Rum, Olmeca Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Splash Grenadine, and Overproof Rum R95 Whisky sours Jack Daniels, Lime Juice, Apple Syrup, White Foam R75 Bad decision Vodka, Gin, Tequila, Peach Schnapps, OJ R80 Quen nuts (dessert cocktail) Frangelico, Berry Syrup, Ice Cream, Nuts R90

Margaritas

The restaurant offers various margaritas. These include:

Item Description Price El disa rita Margarita with Disaronno Amaretto R80 Don Margarita classic - R210 Zu LaRita tropez Ice Tropez, Margarita R180 Don Julio Collin's margarita Don Julio Blanco, Agave Syrup, Lime juice R210 Regular El Jimador, Triple Sec, Lime Juice R80

Who is the owner of Zula Beach?

Nhlakanipho Tembe owns Zula Beach and has been actively promoting the restaurant. For instance, on September 23, 2024, he appeared on Metro FM ahead of the METRO FM Love Movement, which was set to be held at the restaurant.

About Zula Beach's location and how to book

Zula Beach is located at 02 Anchors Cast, Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal 3900, South Africa. They can also be contacted via their official Facebook page. Their other contacts include:

Email : info@zulabeachsa.co.za

: info@zulabeachsa.co.za Social media: Instagram

To book at Zula Beach, send a booking request or make a booking through their official booking options and contact details. They include:

Tel : 035 788 0041

: 035 788 0041 WhatsApp : +27 79 178 8106

: +27 79 178 8106 Email: bookings@zulabeachsa.co.za

What makes Zula Beach special?

Zula Beach is special for its stunning ocean views and cooling tidal winds that create a perfect holiday environment. It offers private beach areas and exclusive amenities like plunge pools and cosy terraces. Additionally, its wide range of culinary items and drinks makes it a favourite among locals and visitors.

Final word

The Zula Beach Richards Bay menu offers a well-rounded dining experience, featuring a mix of hearty mains and light meals. The focus on fresh, locally inspired ingredients ensures guests enjoy authentic coastal flavours.

