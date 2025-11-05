Infusion On Long Cape Town pricing guide and full menu (2025)
Infusion On Long in Mother City is widely recognised for its straightforward yet popular menu built around their meat cuisine and signature cocktails. Located on 57 Long Street, the restaurant has become a staple for both locals and visitors since its launch in 2020.
Key takeaways
- The owners of Infusion On Long restaurant are Arthur Calamaras and Aleco Caldis.
- It holds a 4.3-star rating on Google Reviews.
- Infusion On Long is known for its themed parties, comedy nights, and live DJ sessions on weekends.
- The restaurant is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10:30 am to 11:00 pm.
Infusion On Long menu and prices
From their grilled lamb kebabs to freshly made smoothies, Infusion On Long’s menu has something for everyone. Below are their prices, per the website:
Main menu
Infusion On Long caters to a variety of tastes, including CBD-infused dishes and a range of wine options. They include:
Breakfast
The eatery’s breakfast options include sandwiches served with eggs, bacon or sausages.
Item
Description
Price
On The Move
In-house bread open sandwich served with an egg and your choice of macon or bacon
Full English Breakfast
Eggs of your choice served with roasted heirloom tomatoes, portabella mushrooms and toasted in-house bread with your choice of macon or bock and beef or pork sausage
R95
Burgers
Ball burgers are served with fries. Additionally, they are served on a sesame bun with tomato, lettuce and pickles.
Item
Description
Price
Infusion Classic Beef
180g beef patty, slice of mature cheddar, and sriracha mayo
R130
Buttermilk Chicken
Buttermilk grilled chicken breast served on house slaw
R150
Chickpea & Mushroom
Chickpea and mushroom patty crumbed and deep-fried served with carrot hummus and slaw
R150
Mega High Double Beef
2X 160g beef patties, deep fried onion rings & 2 slices of cheddar cheese
R190
Starters & Tapas
Consider ordering some of these dishes as you wait for the mixologist to prepare your favourite drink.
Item
Description
Price
Beef Satay
Marinade and grilled Asian style beef satays served with a peanut butter and ginger sauce topped with toasted sesame seeds
R75
Lamb Kebab
Grilled lamb kebabs served with a citrus and red onion salsa on top of our signature flatbread
R90
Wings 2 Ways
Buttermilk cajun chicken wings floured and deep fried served with a choice of spicy or sweet and salty teriyaki sauce
R95
Cheesy Meatballs
Cheese-stuffed meatballs sitting on a bed of garlic toast, topped with a chilli pomodoro sauce and dusted with parmesan cheese
R95
Prawns
Prawns served on top of roasted garlic and spicy pomodoro sauce
R110
Nachos
Tortilla chips deep fried and topped with a beef chilli con con, guacamole, cream cheese and salsa, all topped off with grated cheese and our in-house cheese sauce
R75 (Small), R125 (Large)
Infused Greek Salad
Baby mix leaves, black olives, cucumber ribbons, red onion, roasted heirloom tomatoes and danish feta
R65
Meat & Grill
All meat and grill options are served with onion rings and a choice of regular fries, sweet potato fries, or a side salad. Inquire with your waiter about the daily steak specials.
Item
Price
Fillet (300g)
R175
Ribeye On The Bone
R195
T-bone (500g)
R270
Extra Sides
Accompaniments available at Infusion On Long include:
Item
Price
Fried Onions
R40
Garlic Baby Potatoes
R45
Potato Fries
R45
Sweet Potato Fries
R45
Salad
R40
Sauces
Enjoy various sauces to pair with your grilled beef for as low as R45.
Item
Price
Cheese Sauce
R45
Exotic Mushroom Sauce
R45
Green Peppercorn Sauce
R45
Cape De Pre Sauce
R45
Mains
This section includes offerings such as Thai chicken curry and chicken pasta. The prices are:
Item
Description
Price
Chicken Ballontine
Mushroom and spiced sausage mix rolled inside a chicken breast, grilled and sliced, served with a honey and mustard CBD sauce
R160
Thai Chicken Curry
Chicken, coconut cream, rainbow carrots, baby corn, green Thai paste, coriander & Jasmine rice
R165
Chicken Pasta
Chicken and exotic mushrooms all pan fried with roasted garlic, thyme and white wine cooked down with cream and loaded with parmesan cheese
R175
Cheff’s Fillet
250g beef fillet cooked to your perfection, served on a bed of cauliflower mash with slow-roasted red onions and a drizzle of sweet jus
R175
Thai Seafood Pasta
In-house CBD pasta topped off with fresh seafood, which is prawns, mussels, squid, all roasted together with garlic in white wine and coconut Thai sauce
R190
Lambshank
Slowly smoked and charred lamb shank served on a buttery creamy mash and seasonal baby veg drizzled with a sweet red wine jus
R185
Dessert
Desserts include:
Item
Description
Price
Exodus Cheesecake
Red, yellow & green baked cheesecake
R75
Rocky Road
Served with whipped cream & candy floss sherbets
R80
Drinks menu
Infusion On Long’s menu is complemented by a curated drink list featuring cocktails and some high-end wine options.
Coffee
Are you looking for a breakfast option that can complement your busy morning schedule? Consider ordering take-away coffee and On The Move.
Item
Single
Double
Espresso
R20
R27
Americano
R28
R30
Cappuccino
R28
R32
Flat White
R28
R32
Latte
R28
R32
Machiato
R26
R32
Mocha
R40
-
Hot Chocolate
R35
-
Tea
Infusion On Long’s tea options include:
Item
Price
Ceylon
R26
Camomile
R26
Green
R26
English Breakfast
R26
Earl Grey
R26
Rooibos
R28
Red range
Order any of the following hot drinks to warm you up during the cold seasons.
Item
Price
Cappuccino
R38
Latte
R38
Iced Tea
The flavours in this category include peach and berry:
Item
Price
Berry
R30
Lemon
R30
Peach
R30
Juices
Order a cold juice on a sunny day as you wait for your food to be prepared for R30.
Item
Price
Cloudy Apple
R30
Orange
R30
Pineapple
R30
Strawberry
R30
Cranberry
R30
Smoothies
If you prefer freshly-squeezed juices, here is what is on the menu for you:
Item
Price
Mango
R45
Pineapple
R45
Raspberry
R45
Breakfast smoothie
R55
Green smoothie
R55
Berry & Mint
R55
Milkshakes
Infusion On Long’s milkshake selection ranges from R45 to R65, with various other options in between.
Item
Price
Vanilla
R45
Chocolate
R50
Strawberry
R50
Wedding cake
R55
Salted caramel pop
R65
Cold drinks
Here is a look at the restaurant’s cold drink options:
Item
Price
Coca-Cola
R25
Coke Zero
R25
Fanta Orange
R25
Sprite
R25
Sprite Zero
R25
Stoney
R25
Red Bull
R25
Sodaze Bob’s Cola
R40
Sodaze Berry
R55
Sodaze Cherry Lemonade
R55
Sodaze Topical Punch
R55
Mixers
If you enjoy two or more blended juices, here are the different options you can order depending on your preference:
Item
Price
Dry lemon
R20
Ginger ale
R20
Lemonade
R20
Soda water
R20
Tonic water
R20
Tisers
The tisers options are:
Item
Price
Appletiser
R30
Grapetisers
R30
Water
All 300ml water goes for R25, while the 750ml one retails for R45.
Item
Price
Sparkling (300 ml)
R25
Sparkling (750 ml)
R45
Still (300 ml)
R25
Still (750 ml)
R45
Soft cocktails
The eatery’s soft cocktail selection features drinks such as pinacolada and Daiquiri. Their prices are as follows:
Item
Price
Mojito
R50
Strawberry Mojito
R50
Chilli Mojito
R55
Berry Blaze
R55
Pinacolada
R60
Strawberry Daiquiri
R60
420 Daiquiri
R70
Shooters
Infusion On Long’s shooters options are:
Item
Price
Muff
R20
Springbok
R20
Hey Marley
R22
Bobbejaan
R25
French Flag
R25
Jaegermeister
R25
Sour Jelly Baby
R25
Infusion cocktails
These infusion cocktails are mainly made with rum or gin as the base. The famous 57 on Long goes for R75:
Item
Price
57 on Long
R75
Maliblue
R85
Jelly and Custard
R90
Hibi-Jeeby
R95
Berry Blaze
R100
The Vin Diesel
R105
Dirty Pink Lady
R105
Green Roku
R110
420 Daquiri
R110
Rainbow Kush
R110
Classic cocktails
Here are the classic cocktails available at the Cape Town restaurant if you are not looking to indulge too much:
Item
Price
Light and Stormy
R70
Negroni
R80
Cosmopolitan
R80
Mojito
R80
Strawberry Mojito
R80
Pinacolada
R80
Tequila Sunrise
R85
Margarita Shaken
R85
Espresso Martini
R90
Strawberry Daiquiri
R90
Margarita Frozen
R90
Beer
Enjoy a cold beer for as low as R30 as you watch a game during a night out with the boys.
Item
Price
Amstel Lager
R30
Castle 0%
R30
Castle Lager
R31
Castle Lite
R32
Windhoek Lager
R32
Windhoek Draught
R42
Bruital Fruit
R35
Noon Gunn Smooth Boar
R35
Noon Gunn Muzzle Weiss
R35
Noon Gunn 18-Pounder IPA
R35
The General IPA 0%
R35
Hunters Dry
R37
Hunters Gold
R37
Devil’s Peak Pale Ale
R38
Bernini
R39
Savanna Dry
R39
Savanna Light
R39
Black label Draught
R40 (350 ml), R45 (500 ml)
Castle Lite Draught
R40 (350 ml), R45 (500 ml)
Hoegaarden Draught
R40 (350 ml), R50 (500 ml)
CBC Amber Weiss
R60
Brandy
Brandy options include:
Item
Price per shot
Price per bottle
Klipdrift Premium
R25
R750
KWV 3 YO
R20
R600
KWV 5 YO
R25
R750
Richeleu
R23
R690
Whiskey
Are you looking to have a good time with the girls tonight? Here are some drinks to enjoy after your main meal.
Item
Price per shot
Price per bottle
Scottish Leader
R21
R630
J & B
R25
R750
Jack Daniel’s
R31
R930
Bains
R32
R960
Jameson’s
R35
R1,050
Haig Club
R35
R1,050
Chivas Regal 12 YO
R40
R1,200
Johnnie Red
R29
R870
Johnnie Black
R40
R1,200
Johnnie Blue
R270
R8,100
Rum
The prices for Infusion On Long’s rum options are:
Item
Price per shot
Price per bottle
Captain Morgan
R20
R600
Bacardi
R25
R750
Gin
The options in this category include Tanqueray and Inverroche:
Item
Price per shot
Price per bottle
Gordon’s
R20
R600
Tanqueray
R28
R840
Bombay Sapphire
R35
R1,050
Roku
R35
R1,050
Inverroche Classic
R40
R1,200
Vodka
Drinks on the restaurant’s vodka section include:
Item
Price per shot
Price per bottle
Sky
R25
R750
Cruz-Black
R28
R840
Absolut
R30
R900
Wine
Infusion On Long’s menu features a diverse selection of wine options, sourced from both local and international suppliers.
Item
Price per glass
Price per bottle
Porcupine Ridge Merlot
R50
R180
Groote Post Old Mans Red Blend
R50
R200
Newton Johnson Felicite Pinot Noir
-
R220
Zonnebloem Pinotage
-
R220
Durbanville Hills Merlot
-
R240
Nederburg Classic Cabernet
-
R250
Nederburg Rose
R45
R170
Haute Babriere Pinot Noir Rose
-
R220
Babylonstoren Maourvedre Rose
-
R350
Haute Cabriere Chardonnay Pinot Noir
-
R220
Haute Cabriere Pierre Jourdan Traquille
R55
R200
De Kleine Wijn Buffelsfontein Chenin Blanc
R50
R170
Durbanville Hills Sauvignon Blanc
R55
R190
Zonnebloem Sauvignon Blanc
-
R190
Nederburg Sauvignon Blanc
-
R190
Domaine Des Dieux Claudia MCC Brut
R550
Durbanville Hills Sparkling: R50
R50
R500
Infusion On Long contact details
You can make a booking via Dineplan on Infusion On Long’s website. Contact the restaurant via 021 207 2163 or info@infusiononlong.co.za. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram for event updates.
Wrapping up
Infusion On Long’s menu features a variety of munchie items, including burgers and wings, as well as signature cocktails such as the Espresso Martini and Berry Blaze. The joint is known for its nightlife, featuring an exclusive Bud bar.
