Global site navigation

Infusion On Long Cape Town pricing guide and full menu (2025)
Services

Infusion On Long Cape Town pricing guide and full menu (2025)

by  Ruth Gitonga reviewed by  Kelly Lippke
9 min read

Infusion On Long in Mother City is widely recognised for its straightforward yet popular menu built around their meat cuisine and signature cocktails. Located on 57 Long Street, the restaurant has become a staple for both locals and visitors since its launch in 2020.

Infusion On Long cocktail (L). Spaghetti Bolognese (R)
Infusion On Long's cocktail (L). Spaghetti Bolognese (R). Photo: @infusiononlong (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • The owners of Infusion On Long restaurant are Arthur Calamaras and Aleco Caldis.
  • It holds a 4.3-star rating on Google Reviews.
  • Infusion On Long is known for its themed parties, comedy nights, and live DJ sessions on weekends.
  • The restaurant is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10:30 am to 11:00 pm.

Infusion On Long menu and prices

From their grilled lamb kebabs to freshly made smoothies, Infusion On Long’s menu has something for everyone. Below are their prices, per the website:

Read also

Cinnabon menu and prices in South Africa: Cinnamon rolls, drinks, and combos

Main menu

The restaurant's cocktail (L). Grilled lamb kebab on flatbread (R)
The restaurant's drink cocktail (L). grilled lamb kebab on flatbread (R). Photo: @infusiononlong (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Infusion On Long caters to a variety of tastes, including CBD-infused dishes and a range of wine options. They include:

Breakfast

The eatery’s breakfast options include sandwiches served with eggs, bacon or sausages.

Item

Description

Price

On The Move

In-house bread open sandwich served with an egg and your choice of macon or bacon

Full English Breakfast

Eggs of your choice served with roasted heirloom tomatoes, portabella mushrooms and toasted in-house bread with your choice of macon or bock and beef or pork sausage

R95

Read also

Gogi Korean BBQ Newlands menu and updated 2025 prices

Burgers

Ball burgers are served with fries. Additionally, they are served on a sesame bun with tomato, lettuce and pickles.

Item

Description

Price

Infusion Classic Beef

180g beef patty, slice of mature cheddar, and sriracha mayo

R130

Buttermilk Chicken

Buttermilk grilled chicken breast served on house slaw

R150

Chickpea & Mushroom

Chickpea and mushroom patty crumbed and deep-fried served with carrot hummus and slaw

R150

Mega High Double Beef

2X 160g beef patties, deep fried onion rings & 2 slices of cheddar cheese

R190

Read also

Talladega Grill menu in Cape Town with current prices (2025)

Starters & Tapas

Infusion On Long cocktail (L). Pasta and prawn (R)
Infusion On Long's cocktail (L). Pasta and prawn (R). Photo: @infusiononlong (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Consider ordering some of these dishes as you wait for the mixologist to prepare your favourite drink.

Item

Description

Price

Beef Satay

Marinade and grilled Asian style beef satays served with a peanut butter and ginger sauce topped with toasted sesame seeds

R75

Lamb Kebab

Grilled lamb kebabs served with a citrus and red onion salsa on top of our signature flatbread

R90

Wings 2 Ways

Buttermilk cajun chicken wings floured and deep fried served with a choice of spicy or sweet and salty teriyaki sauce

R95

Cheesy Meatballs

Cheese-stuffed meatballs sitting on a bed of garlic toast, topped with a chilli pomodoro sauce and dusted with parmesan cheese

R95

Prawns

Prawns served on top of roasted garlic and spicy pomodoro sauce

R110

Nachos

Tortilla chips deep fried and topped with a beef chilli con con, guacamole, cream cheese and salsa, all topped off with grated cheese and our in-house cheese sauce

R75 (Small), R125 (Large)

Infused Greek Salad

Baby mix leaves, black olives, cucumber ribbons, red onion, roasted heirloom tomatoes and danish feta

R65

Read also

Soya Soul menu with latest prices: Main menu and sushi buffet menu

Meat & Grill

All meat and grill options are served with onion rings and a choice of regular fries, sweet potato fries, or a side salad. Inquire with your waiter about the daily steak specials.

The eatery's cocktail option (L). Fries and wings (R)
The eatery's cocktail option (L). Fries and wings (R). Photo: @infusiononlong (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Item

Price

Fillet (300g)

R175

Ribeye On The Bone

R195

T-bone (500g)

R270

Extra Sides

Accompaniments available at Infusion On Long include:

Item

Price

Fried Onions

R40

Garlic Baby Potatoes

R45

Potato Fries

R45

Sweet Potato Fries

R45

Salad

R40

Sauces

Enjoy various sauces to pair with your grilled beef for as low as R45.

Item

Price

Cheese Sauce

R45

Exotic Mushroom Sauce

R45

Green Peppercorn Sauce

R45

Cape De Pre Sauce

R45

Read also

The Terrace @ D'Aria menu with updated 2025 prices and dishes

Mains

Infusion On Long's smoothie and burger (L-R)
Infusion On Long's smoothie and burger (L-R). Photo: @infusiononlong (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

This section includes offerings such as Thai chicken curry and chicken pasta. The prices are:

Item

Description

Price

Chicken Ballontine

Mushroom and spiced sausage mix rolled inside a chicken breast, grilled and sliced, served with a honey and mustard CBD sauce

R160

Thai Chicken Curry

Chicken, coconut cream, rainbow carrots, baby corn, green Thai paste, coriander & Jasmine rice

R165

Chicken Pasta

Chicken and exotic mushrooms all pan fried with roasted garlic, thyme and white wine cooked down with cream and loaded with parmesan cheese

R175

Cheff’s Fillet

250g beef fillet cooked to your perfection, served on a bed of cauliflower mash with slow-roasted red onions and a drizzle of sweet jus

R175

Thai Seafood Pasta

In-house CBD pasta topped off with fresh seafood, which is prawns, mussels, squid, all roasted together with garlic in white wine and coconut Thai sauce

R190

Lambshank

Slowly smoked and charred lamb shank served on a buttery creamy mash and seasonal baby veg drizzled with a sweet red wine jus

R185

Read also

Zula Beach in Richards Bay: menu with latest prices (2025)

Dessert

Desserts include:

Item

Description

Price

Exodus Cheesecake

Red, yellow & green baked cheesecake

R75

Rocky Road

Served with whipped cream & candy floss sherbets

R80

Drinks menu

Infusion On Long’s menu is complemented by a curated drink list featuring cocktails and some high-end wine options.

Grilled wings (L). Fries and burger (R)
Grilled wings (L). Fries and burger (R). Photo: @infusiononlong (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Coffee

Are you looking for a breakfast option that can complement your busy morning schedule? Consider ordering take-away coffee and On The Move.

Item

Single

Double

Espresso

R20

R27

Americano

R28

R30

Cappuccino

R28

R32

Flat White

R28

R32

Latte

R28

R32

Machiato

R26

R32

Mocha

R40

-

Hot Chocolate

R35

-

Tea

Infusion On Long’s tea options include:

Item

Price

Ceylon

R26

Camomile

R26

Green

R26

English Breakfast

R26

Earl Grey

R26

Rooibos

R28

Red range

Order any of the following hot drinks to warm you up during the cold seasons.

Item

Price

Cappuccino

R38

Latte

R38

Read also

Beluga Cape Town's menu and latest prices for 2025

Iced Tea

Infusion On Long's drinks options (L). Dessert (R)
Infusion On Long's drinks options (L). Dessert (R). Photo: @infusiononlong (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

The flavours in this category include peach and berry:

Item

Price

Berry

R30

Lemon

R30

Peach

R30

Juices

Order a cold juice on a sunny day as you wait for your food to be prepared for R30.

Item

Price

Cloudy Apple

R30

Orange

R30

Pineapple

R30

Strawberry

R30

Cranberry

R30

Smoothies

If you prefer freshly-squeezed juices, here is what is on the menu for you:

Item

Price

Mango

R45

Pineapple

R45

Raspberry

R45

Breakfast smoothie

R55

Green smoothie

R55

Berry & Mint

R55

Milkshakes

Infusion On Long’s milkshake selection ranges from R45 to R65, with various other options in between.

Cocktail (L). Grilled meat (R)
Cocktail (L). Grilled meat (R). Photo: @infusiononlong (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Item

Price

Vanilla

R45

Chocolate

R50

Strawberry

R50

Wedding cake

R55

Salted caramel pop

R65

Cold drinks

Here is a look at the restaurant’s cold drink options:

Item

Price

Coca-Cola

R25

Coke Zero

R25

Fanta Orange

R25

Sprite

R25

Sprite Zero

R25

Stoney

R25

Red Bull

R25

Sodaze Bob’s Cola

R40

Sodaze Berry

R55

Sodaze Cherry Lemonade

R55

Sodaze Topical Punch

R55

Read also

Smoke Pretoria menu and prices: Brunch, mains and desserts

Mixers

If you enjoy two or more blended juices, here are the different options you can order depending on your preference:

Item

Price

Dry lemon

R20

Ginger ale

R20

Lemonade

R20

Soda water

R20

Tonic water

R20

Tisers

The tisers options are:

Item

Price

Appletiser

R30

Grapetisers

R30

Water

Infusion On Long's drink options
Infusion On Long's drink options. Photo: @infusiononlong (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

All 300ml water goes for R25, while the 750ml one retails for R45.

Item

Price

Sparkling (300 ml)

R25

Sparkling (750 ml)

R45

Still (300 ml)

R25

Still (750 ml)

R45

Soft cocktails

The eatery’s soft cocktail selection features drinks such as pinacolada and Daiquiri. Their prices are as follows:

Item

Price

Mojito

R50

Strawberry Mojito

R50

Chilli Mojito

R55

Berry Blaze

R55

Pinacolada

R60

Strawberry Daiquiri

R60

420 Daiquiri

R70

Shooters

Infusion On Long’s shooters options are:

Item

Price

Muff

R20

Springbok

R20

Hey Marley

R22

Bobbejaan

R25

French Flag

R25

Jaegermeister

R25

Sour Jelly Baby

R25

Infusion cocktails

These infusion cocktails are mainly made with rum or gin as the base. The famous 57 on Long goes for R75:

Read also

Bobo's menu in Cape Town: Pricing guide for food and drinks (2025)

Item

Price

57 on Long

R75

Maliblue

R85

Jelly and Custard

R90

Hibi-Jeeby

R95

Berry Blaze

R100

The Vin Diesel

R105

Dirty Pink Lady

R105

Green Roku

R110

420 Daquiri

R110

Rainbow Kush

R110

Classic cocktails

Here are the classic cocktails available at the Cape Town restaurant if you are not looking to indulge too much:

Item

Price

Light and Stormy

R70

Negroni

R80

Cosmopolitan

R80

Mojito

R80

Strawberry Mojito

R80

Pinacolada

R80

Tequila Sunrise

R85

Margarita Shaken

R85

Espresso Martini

R90

Strawberry Daiquiri

R90

Margarita Frozen

R90

Beer

Enjoy a cold beer for as low as R30 as you watch a game during a night out with the boys.

Item

Price

Amstel Lager

R30

Castle 0%

R30

Castle Lager

R31

Castle Lite

R32

Windhoek Lager

R32

Windhoek Draught

R42

Bruital Fruit

R35

Noon Gunn Smooth Boar

R35

Noon Gunn Muzzle Weiss

R35

Noon Gunn 18-Pounder IPA

R35

The General IPA 0%

R35

Hunters Dry

R37

Hunters Gold

R37

Devil’s Peak Pale Ale

R38

Bernini

R39

Savanna Dry

R39

Savanna Light

R39

Black label Draught

R40 (350 ml), R45 (500 ml)

Castle Lite Draught

R40 (350 ml), R45 (500 ml)

Hoegaarden Draught

R40 (350 ml), R50 (500 ml)

CBC Amber Weiss

R60

Read also

Fugazzi SA menu and latest prices in 2025: A detailed guide

Brandy

Brandy options include:

Item

Price per shot

Price per bottle

Klipdrift Premium

R25

R750

KWV 3 YO

R20

R600

KWV 5 YO

R25

R750

Richeleu

R23

R690

Whiskey

Beef satay (L). Fries and grilled meat (R)
Beef satay (L). Fries and grilled meat (R). Photo: @infusiononlong (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Are you looking to have a good time with the girls tonight? Here are some drinks to enjoy after your main meal.

Item

Price per shot

Price per bottle

Scottish Leader

R21

R630

J & B

R25

R750

Jack Daniel’s

R31

R930

Bains

R32

R960

Jameson’s

R35

R1,050

Haig Club

R35

R1,050

Chivas Regal 12 YO

R40

R1,200

Johnnie Red

R29

R870

Johnnie Black

R40

R1,200

Johnnie Blue

R270

R8,100

Rum

The prices for Infusion On Long’s rum options are:

Item

Price per shot

Price per bottle

Captain Morgan

R20

R600

Bacardi

R25

R750

Gin

The options in this category include Tanqueray and Inverroche:

Item

Price per shot

Price per bottle

Gordon’s

R20

R600

Tanqueray

R28

R840

Bombay Sapphire

R35

R1,050

Roku

R35

R1,050

Inverroche Classic

R40

R1,200

Read also

Panarottis menu and latest prices in South Africa (2025)

Vodka

Drinks on the restaurant’s vodka section include:

Item

Price per shot

Price per bottle

Sky

R25

R750

Cruz-Black

R28

R840

Absolut

R30

R900

Wine

Infusion On Long’s menu features a diverse selection of wine options, sourced from both local and international suppliers.

Item

Price per glass

Price per bottle

Porcupine Ridge Merlot

R50

R180

Groote Post Old Mans Red Blend

R50

R200

Newton Johnson Felicite Pinot Noir

-

R220

Zonnebloem Pinotage

-

R220

Durbanville Hills Merlot

-

R240

Nederburg Classic Cabernet

-

R250

Nederburg Rose

R45

R170

Haute Babriere Pinot Noir Rose

-

R220

Babylonstoren Maourvedre Rose

-

R350

Haute Cabriere Chardonnay Pinot Noir

-

R220

Haute Cabriere Pierre Jourdan Traquille

R55

R200

De Kleine Wijn Buffelsfontein Chenin Blanc

R50

R170

Durbanville Hills Sauvignon Blanc

R55

R190

Zonnebloem Sauvignon Blanc

-

R190

Nederburg Sauvignon Blanc

-

R190

Domaine Des Dieux Claudia MCC Brut

R550

Durbanville Hills Sparkling: R50

R50

R500

Read also

Mábu Restaurant's menu and prices in Midrand (updated for 2025)

Infusion On Long contact details

You can make a booking via Dineplan on Infusion On Long’s website. Contact the restaurant via 021 207 2163 or info@infusiononlong.co.za. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram for event updates.

Wrapping up

Infusion On Long’s menu features a variety of munchie items, including burgers and wings, as well as signature cocktails such as the Espresso Martini and Berry Blaze. The joint is known for its nightlife, featuring an exclusive Bud bar.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Read also

Kota Joe menu: Latest 2024 prices and top dishes at a glance

READ MORE: Little Paris Hartbeespoort menu: your guide to the latest prices and dishes

Briefly.co.za published the latest menu at the French Toast Koffie Kafee in Little Paris, Hartbeespoort. The Paris-themed eatery specialises in French toast dishes. Diners can enjoy sweet and savoury foods.

Little Paris Hartbeespoort is popular for its iconic views of a mini replica of the Eiffel Tower and a Love & Lock Bridge that featured in the 2015 Afrikaans film French Toast.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Ruth Gitonga avatar

Ruth Gitonga (Lifestyle writer) Ruth Gitonga has a background experience in Mass Communication for over six years. She graduated from the University of Nairobi with a degree in Mass Communication in December 2014. In 2023, Ruth finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She has worked for Briefly.co.za for seven years now. She specializes in topics like lifestyle, entertainment, travel, technology, and sports. Email: gitongaruth14@gmail.com.

Tags:
Hot: