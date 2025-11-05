Infusion On Long Cape Town pricing guide and full menu (2025)

Infusion On Long in Mother City is widely recognised for its straightforward yet popular menu built around their meat cuisine and signature cocktails. Located on 57 Long Street, the restaurant has become a staple for both locals and visitors since its launch in 2020.

Key takeaways

The owners of Infusion On Long restaurant are Arthur Calamaras and Aleco Caldis .

and . It holds a 4.3-star rating on Google Reviews.

on Google Reviews. Infusion On Long is known for its themed parties , comedy nights , and live DJ sessions on weekends.

, , and on weekends. The restaurant is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10:30 am to 11:00 pm.

Infusion On Long menu and prices

From their grilled lamb kebabs to freshly made smoothies, Infusion On Long’s menu has something for everyone. Below are their prices, per the website:

Main menu

Infusion On Long caters to a variety of tastes, including CBD-infused dishes and a range of wine options. They include:

Breakfast

The eatery’s breakfast options include sandwiches served with eggs, bacon or sausages.

Item Description Price On The Move In-house bread open sandwich served with an egg and your choice of macon or bacon Full English Breakfast Eggs of your choice served with roasted heirloom tomatoes, portabella mushrooms and toasted in-house bread with your choice of macon or bock and beef or pork sausage R95

Burgers

Ball burgers are served with fries. Additionally, they are served on a sesame bun with tomato, lettuce and pickles.

Item Description Price Infusion Classic Beef 180g beef patty, slice of mature cheddar, and sriracha mayo R130 Buttermilk Chicken Buttermilk grilled chicken breast served on house slaw R150 Chickpea & Mushroom Chickpea and mushroom patty crumbed and deep-fried served with carrot hummus and slaw R150 Mega High Double Beef 2X 160g beef patties, deep fried onion rings & 2 slices of cheddar cheese R190

Starters & Tapas

Consider ordering some of these dishes as you wait for the mixologist to prepare your favourite drink.

Item Description Price Beef Satay Marinade and grilled Asian style beef satays served with a peanut butter and ginger sauce topped with toasted sesame seeds R75 Lamb Kebab Grilled lamb kebabs served with a citrus and red onion salsa on top of our signature flatbread R90 Wings 2 Ways Buttermilk cajun chicken wings floured and deep fried served with a choice of spicy or sweet and salty teriyaki sauce R95 Cheesy Meatballs Cheese-stuffed meatballs sitting on a bed of garlic toast, topped with a chilli pomodoro sauce and dusted with parmesan cheese R95 Prawns Prawns served on top of roasted garlic and spicy pomodoro sauce R110 Nachos Tortilla chips deep fried and topped with a beef chilli con con, guacamole, cream cheese and salsa, all topped off with grated cheese and our in-house cheese sauce R75 (Small), R125 (Large) Infused Greek Salad Baby mix leaves, black olives, cucumber ribbons, red onion, roasted heirloom tomatoes and danish feta R65

Meat & Grill

All meat and grill options are served with onion rings and a choice of regular fries, sweet potato fries, or a side salad. Inquire with your waiter about the daily steak specials.

Item Price Fillet (300g) R175 Ribeye On The Bone R195 T-bone (500g) R270

Extra Sides

Accompaniments available at Infusion On Long include:

Item Price Fried Onions R40 Garlic Baby Potatoes R45 Potato Fries R45 Sweet Potato Fries R45 Salad R40

Sauces

Enjoy various sauces to pair with your grilled beef for as low as R45.

Item Price Cheese Sauce R45 Exotic Mushroom Sauce R45 Green Peppercorn Sauce R45 Cape De Pre Sauce R45

Mains

This section includes offerings such as Thai chicken curry and chicken pasta. The prices are:

Item Description Price Chicken Ballontine Mushroom and spiced sausage mix rolled inside a chicken breast, grilled and sliced, served with a honey and mustard CBD sauce R160 Thai Chicken Curry Chicken, coconut cream, rainbow carrots, baby corn, green Thai paste, coriander & Jasmine rice R165 Chicken Pasta Chicken and exotic mushrooms all pan fried with roasted garlic, thyme and white wine cooked down with cream and loaded with parmesan cheese R175 Cheff’s Fillet 250g beef fillet cooked to your perfection, served on a bed of cauliflower mash with slow-roasted red onions and a drizzle of sweet jus R175 Thai Seafood Pasta In-house CBD pasta topped off with fresh seafood, which is prawns, mussels, squid, all roasted together with garlic in white wine and coconut Thai sauce R190 Lambshank Slowly smoked and charred lamb shank served on a buttery creamy mash and seasonal baby veg drizzled with a sweet red wine jus R185

Dessert

Desserts include:

Item Description Price Exodus Cheesecake Red, yellow & green baked cheesecake R75 Rocky Road Served with whipped cream & candy floss sherbets R80

Drinks menu

Infusion On Long’s menu is complemented by a curated drink list featuring cocktails and some high-end wine options.

Coffee

Are you looking for a breakfast option that can complement your busy morning schedule? Consider ordering take-away coffee and On The Move.

Item Single Double Espresso R20 R27 Americano R28 R30 Cappuccino R28 R32 Flat White R28 R32 Latte R28 R32 Machiato R26 R32 Mocha R40 - Hot Chocolate R35 -

Tea

Infusion On Long’s tea options include:

Item Price Ceylon R26 Camomile R26 Green R26 English Breakfast R26 Earl Grey R26 Rooibos R28

Red range

Order any of the following hot drinks to warm you up during the cold seasons.

Item Price Cappuccino R38 Latte R38

Iced Tea

The flavours in this category include peach and berry:

Item Price Berry R30 Lemon R30 Peach R30

Juices

Order a cold juice on a sunny day as you wait for your food to be prepared for R30.

Item Price Cloudy Apple R30 Orange R30 Pineapple R30 Strawberry R30 Cranberry R30

Smoothies

If you prefer freshly-squeezed juices, here is what is on the menu for you:

Item Price Mango R45 Pineapple R45 Raspberry R45 Breakfast smoothie R55 Green smoothie R55 Berry & Mint R55

Milkshakes

Infusion On Long’s milkshake selection ranges from R45 to R65, with various other options in between.

Item Price Vanilla R45 Chocolate R50 Strawberry R50 Wedding cake R55 Salted caramel pop R65

Cold drinks

Here is a look at the restaurant’s cold drink options:

Item Price Coca-Cola R25 Coke Zero R25 Fanta Orange R25 Sprite R25 Sprite Zero R25 Stoney R25 Red Bull R25 Sodaze Bob’s Cola R40 Sodaze Berry R55 Sodaze Cherry Lemonade R55 Sodaze Topical Punch R55

Mixers

If you enjoy two or more blended juices, here are the different options you can order depending on your preference:

Item Price Dry lemon R20 Ginger ale R20 Lemonade R20 Soda water R20 Tonic water R20

Tisers

The tisers options are:

Item Price Appletiser R30 Grapetisers R30

Water

All 300ml water goes for R25, while the 750ml one retails for R45.

Item Price Sparkling (300 ml) R25 Sparkling (750 ml) R45 Still (300 ml) R25 Still (750 ml) R45

Soft cocktails

The eatery’s soft cocktail selection features drinks such as pinacolada and Daiquiri. Their prices are as follows:

Item Price Mojito R50 Strawberry Mojito R50 Chilli Mojito R55 Berry Blaze R55 Pinacolada R60 Strawberry Daiquiri R60 420 Daiquiri R70

Shooters

Infusion On Long’s shooters options are:

Item Price Muff R20 Springbok R20 Hey Marley R22 Bobbejaan R25 French Flag R25 Jaegermeister R25 Sour Jelly Baby R25

Infusion cocktails

These infusion cocktails are mainly made with rum or gin as the base. The famous 57 on Long goes for R75:

Item Price 57 on Long R75 Maliblue R85 Jelly and Custard R90 Hibi-Jeeby R95 Berry Blaze R100 The Vin Diesel R105 Dirty Pink Lady R105 Green Roku R110 420 Daquiri R110 Rainbow Kush R110

Classic cocktails

Here are the classic cocktails available at the Cape Town restaurant if you are not looking to indulge too much:

Item Price Light and Stormy R70 Negroni R80 Cosmopolitan R80 Mojito R80 Strawberry Mojito R80 Pinacolada R80 Tequila Sunrise R85 Margarita Shaken R85 Espresso Martini R90 Strawberry Daiquiri R90 Margarita Frozen R90

Beer

Enjoy a cold beer for as low as R30 as you watch a game during a night out with the boys.

Item Price Amstel Lager R30 Castle 0% R30 Castle Lager R31 Castle Lite R32 Windhoek Lager R32 Windhoek Draught R42 Bruital Fruit R35 Noon Gunn Smooth Boar R35 Noon Gunn Muzzle Weiss R35 Noon Gunn 18-Pounder IPA R35 The General IPA 0% R35 Hunters Dry R37 Hunters Gold R37 Devil’s Peak Pale Ale R38 Bernini R39 Savanna Dry R39 Savanna Light R39 Black label Draught R40 (350 ml), R45 (500 ml) Castle Lite Draught R40 (350 ml), R45 (500 ml) Hoegaarden Draught R40 (350 ml), R50 (500 ml) CBC Amber Weiss R60

Brandy

Brandy options include:

Item Price per shot Price per bottle Klipdrift Premium R25 R750 KWV 3 YO R20 R600 KWV 5 YO R25 R750 Richeleu R23 R690

Whiskey

Are you looking to have a good time with the girls tonight? Here are some drinks to enjoy after your main meal.

Item Price per shot Price per bottle Scottish Leader R21 R630 J & B R25 R750 Jack Daniel’s R31 R930 Bains R32 R960 Jameson’s R35 R1,050 Haig Club R35 R1,050 Chivas Regal 12 YO R40 R1,200 Johnnie Red R29 R870 Johnnie Black R40 R1,200 Johnnie Blue R270 R8,100

Rum

The prices for Infusion On Long’s rum options are:

Item Price per shot Price per bottle Captain Morgan R20 R600 Bacardi R25 R750

Gin

The options in this category include Tanqueray and Inverroche:

Item Price per shot Price per bottle Gordon’s R20 R600 Tanqueray R28 R840 Bombay Sapphire R35 R1,050 Roku R35 R1,050 Inverroche Classic R40 R1,200

Vodka

Drinks on the restaurant’s vodka section include:

Item Price per shot Price per bottle Sky R25 R750 Cruz-Black R28 R840 Absolut R30 R900

Wine

Infusion On Long’s menu features a diverse selection of wine options, sourced from both local and international suppliers.

Item Price per glass Price per bottle Porcupine Ridge Merlot R50 R180 Groote Post Old Mans Red Blend R50 R200 Newton Johnson Felicite Pinot Noir - R220 Zonnebloem Pinotage - R220 Durbanville Hills Merlot - R240 Nederburg Classic Cabernet - R250 Nederburg Rose R45 R170 Haute Babriere Pinot Noir Rose - R220 Babylonstoren Maourvedre Rose - R350 Haute Cabriere Chardonnay Pinot Noir - R220 Haute Cabriere Pierre Jourdan Traquille R55 R200 De Kleine Wijn Buffelsfontein Chenin Blanc R50 R170 Durbanville Hills Sauvignon Blanc R55 R190 Zonnebloem Sauvignon Blanc - R190 Nederburg Sauvignon Blanc - R190 Domaine Des Dieux Claudia MCC Brut R550 Durbanville Hills Sparkling: R50 R50 R500

You can make a booking via Dineplan on Infusion On Long’s website. Contact the restaurant via 021 207 2163 or info@infusiononlong.co.za. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram for event updates.

Wrapping up

Infusion On Long’s menu features a variety of munchie items, including burgers and wings, as well as signature cocktails such as the Espresso Martini and Berry Blaze. The joint is known for its nightlife, featuring an exclusive Bud bar.

