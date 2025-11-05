Cinnabon menu and prices in South Africa: Cinnamon rolls, drinks, and combos

Are you ready to treat yourself? Then, look no further. From their signature cinnamon rolls to speciality drinks and combos, Cinnabon South Africa has something for every sweet tooth. Check out the Cinnabon menu and prices and indulge in a little bliss.

Key takeaways

Cinnabon is an American chain of baked goods stores and kiosks .

. The Cinnabon menu in South Africa includes cinnamon rolls, coffee, churros, and milkshakes, ranging from R26 to R354 .

. As of December 2024, over 1,000 Cinnabon bakeries operate in over 60 countries .

. Cinnabon South Africa delivers meals to your doorstep via Uber Eats and Mr Delivery.

Overview of Cinnabon's menu in South Africa

Cinnabon is a popular American bakery chain with locations in high-traffic areas like malls, airports, and rest stops. As of December 2024, over 1,000 Cinnabon bakeries operate in over 60 countries, including South Africa. Cinnabon South Africa offers a variety of sweet treats, including cinnamon rolls and Minibons.

Be aware that their products contain common allergens like milk, eggs, nuts, and wheat. Prices vary by location, so check your nearest store for the most up-to-date prices. They satisfy your cravings at affordable prices. One of the satisfied Cinnabon customers gave a review on TripAdvisor saying:

Never say no to a freshly baked Cinnabon. Baking time smells so good and just tempts you to walk over and forget the calories and indulge in the yummy buns. They have mini ones too. My favourite is the cinnamon sticks, though.

Cinnabon's menu and prices

As shared on their official website, below is the Cinnabon Bakery menu in South Africa.

Flavours

Cinnabon offers a wide variety of flavours of ice cream. They can be served in cones or ice cream cups. It costs an extra R15 to add a topping to any flavour you pick. Below are the different flavours they offer:

Item Price Classic Vanilla with cone R27 Chocolate with cone R27 Chocolate and Vanilla Swirl with cone R27 Sugar cone R37 Classic Vanilla in cup (small) R27 Classic Vanilla in cup (Regular) R37 Classic Vanilla in cup (Large) R52

Carvelanche

It has creamy ice cream and crunchy toppings that will keep you daring for more. Here is their menu for yummy Carvelanches:

Item Price Chocolate-Covered Wafer R75 Cookies & Cream R75

Dashers

For lovers of ice cream, below are options of dashers to satisfy your taste buds:

Item Price Cookies & cream R75 Chocolate-Covered Wafer R75

Shakes

Check out the affordable and thirst-quenching shakes at Cinnabon and their prices:

Item Price Vanilla R59 Chocolate R59 Cookies & cream R72 Salted Caramel R72

Cinnabon Sundaes

You can enjoy any of the following desserts consisting of ice cream with various toppings for moderate rates. These are available options for your consideration:

Item Price Cinnabon R75 ChocoBon R75 Caramel PecaBon R75

Cinnabon dashers

How do you want your dashers served? Here are the signature Cinnabon dashers that you cannot resist:

Item Price Cinnabon R75 ChocoBon R75 Caramel PecaBon R75

Cinnabon beverages

The food chain in South Africa offers only one beverage for now, which is Affogato. It costs R59.

Baked goods

This menu contains their tasty Cinnabons, MiniBons, and ChocoBons. Check them out.

Cinnapacks

Cinnabon's price list for sweet deals in this category of baked goods varies by the pack. Here is the list of Cinnapacks you can order or buy for yourself and your family:

Item Price Classic 4pk R230 Classic 6pk R354 MiniBon 4pk- R132 MiniBon 6pk R198 MiniBon 9pk R297 BonBites 16pk R175

Signature cinnamon rolls

What is the Cinnabon food chain without its cinnamon rolls? They offer some of the best and gooiest cinnamon rolls at reasonable prices in South Africa. Make your choice from this list:

Item Price Classic Cinnabon R59 Classic Chocobon R68 Classic Caramel PecanBon R68 MiniBon Cinnabon R33 MiniBon Chocobon R42 MiniBon Caramel PecanBon R42 BonBites 6ct Cinnabon R66 BonBites 6ct Chocobon R71 BonBites 6ct Caramel PecanBon R71

Special treats—On the go

Are you in a hurry and craving a quick bite? You can grab any of the special treats from Cinnabon and hit the road while enjoying yourself.

Item Price Roll on the Go Cinnabon R45 Roll on the Go ChocoBon R57 Roll on the Go Caramel PecanBon R57 CinnaChips Cinnabon R55

Coffee & drinks

Mochalatta Chill is the first coffee made in Cinnabon. They have expanded to include rich, sweet Arabica bean coffees and iced coffees for customer satisfaction. Below is the Cinnabon drinks menu:

Iced coffee

Have you tasted Cinnabon's iced coffee yet? These chilled coffees offered at Cinnabon are worth considering:

Item Price Latte R55 Macchiato R56 Americano R46 Coffee R55

Hot coffee

Below are the Cinnabon prices for hot coffees in South Africa. You can add vanilla, chocolate, or caramel to your coffee for an extra R9.

Item Price Latte R44 Cappuccino R42 Macchiato R47 Americano R37 Espresso R26 Macha R47 Hot Chocolate R49

Chillattas

These tasty Chillattas are all 16 oz. Check them out:

Item Price Cookies & Cream R68 Chocolate Macha R67 Cinnamon Roll R67 Caramel Latte R67 Strawberry R59 Mango R59

Specialty drinks

Here are the speciality drinks Cinnabon offers to their customers. Anyone you choose gives you value for your money:

Item Price Cinnamon Roll Cappuccino R49 Boba Refreshers (mango and strawberry) R67 Makara Cinnamon Latte R69

Our combos

Do not miss out on the mouthwatering Cinnabon Combos. You can choose from the menu below.

Item Price Classic Cinnabon & Cappuccino R85 Chillata & Minibon R85 6ct Bonbites & Lemonade R102 Roll on the Go & Iced Latte R86

What are Cinnabon's most popular items?

Cinnabon's most popular items are the Classic Cinnamon Roll, MiniBons (smaller rolls), BonBites (bite-sized rolls), Cinnabon Stix, and Frozen Lemonade.

What is Cinnabon's biggest seller?

The Classic Roll is the top-selling product at Cinnabon, while the Classic Cinnabon and Cappuccino combo is the best seller in South Africa.

How much is it to buy into Cinnabon?

As Development shared, the initial investment for a Cinnabon franchise ranges from $247,000 to $675,000, including a $30,500 franchise fee. You will need a minimum net worth of $300,000 and $120,000 in liquid capital to qualify. This investment covers construction, equipment, and marketing costs for a traditional bakery location in any country.

Who owns Cinnabon?

The company, as seen in their profile, is owned by GoTo Foods (formerly Focus Brands), a leading American company that manages several popular food franchise brands. Focus Brands is a subsidiary of Roark Capital Group and oversees multiple chains, including Cinnabon, Auntie Anne's, and Carvel.

Cinnabon was founded on 4 December 1985 by a father-son duo in Seattle, Washington. They aimed to create the world's greatest cinnamon roll from scratch. After months of trial and error, they perfected their recipe using high-quality ingredients.

The first Cinnabon bakery opened at SeaTac Mall, and their signature cinnamon rolls quickly became a hit. Its headquarters is in Sandy Springs, Georgia.

Where can you locate Cinnabon in South Africa?

Information published on the company's website shows that Cinnabon has multiple locations near you across South Africa. Here are some of the places where you can find them:

Bloemfontein : Loch Logan Waterfront

: Loch Logan Waterfront Cape Town : Canal Walk, Cavendish Square, and V&A Waterfront

: Canal Walk, Cavendish Square, and V&A Waterfront Johannesburg : Mall of Africa, Sandton City, Clearwater Mall, Cresta Shopping Centre, East Rand Mall, and Eastgate Shopping Mall

: Mall of Africa, Sandton City, Clearwater Mall, Cresta Shopping Centre, East Rand Mall, and Eastgate Shopping Mall KwaZulu : Ballito Junction, Gateway Shopping Centre, La Lucia Mall, and Pavilion Centre

: Ballito Junction, Gateway Shopping Centre, La Lucia Mall, and Pavilion Centre Port Elizabet h: Baywest Mall

h: Baywest Mall Pretoria: Centurion Mall and Menlyn Park

You can also check their website or online ordering platforms like Uber Eats and Mr Delivery for more locations and exact addresses. Some stores may have varying hours, so it is best to call ahead or check their website to confirm.

Frequently asked questions

Which country owns Cinnabon? It is a global brand that started in America.

It is a global brand that started in America. How much is Cinnabon in South Africa? Their prices range from R26 to R354 for different meals and drinks.

Their prices range from R26 to R354 for different meals and drinks. What is Cinnabon best known for? They are known for their world-famous cinnamon rolls.

Conclusion

The Cinnabon menu offers a delicious range of sweet treats, and with locations across South Africa, satisfying your Cinnabon cravings is easier than ever. Whether you are in the mood for a sweet indulgence or a gift for a loved one, Cinnabon has something for everyone.

