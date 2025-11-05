Cinnabon menu and prices in South Africa: Cinnamon rolls, drinks, and combos
Are you ready to treat yourself? Then, look no further. From their signature cinnamon rolls to speciality drinks and combos, Cinnabon South Africa has something for every sweet tooth. Check out the Cinnabon menu and prices and indulge in a little bliss.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Overview of Cinnabon's menu in South Africa
- Cinnabon's menu and prices
- Baked goods
- Coffee & drinks
- Our combos
- What are Cinnabon's most popular items?
- Who owns Cinnabon?
- Frequently asked questions
- Conclusion
Key takeaways
- Cinnabon is an American chain of baked goods stores and kiosks.
- The Cinnabon menu in South Africa includes cinnamon rolls, coffee, churros, and milkshakes, ranging from R26 to R354.
- As of December 2024, over 1,000 Cinnabon bakeries operate in over 60 countries.
- Cinnabon South Africa delivers meals to your doorstep via Uber Eats and Mr Delivery.
Overview of Cinnabon's menu in South Africa
Cinnabon is a popular American bakery chain with locations in high-traffic areas like malls, airports, and rest stops. As of December 2024, over 1,000 Cinnabon bakeries operate in over 60 countries, including South Africa. Cinnabon South Africa offers a variety of sweet treats, including cinnamon rolls and Minibons.
Be aware that their products contain common allergens like milk, eggs, nuts, and wheat. Prices vary by location, so check your nearest store for the most up-to-date prices. They satisfy your cravings at affordable prices. One of the satisfied Cinnabon customers gave a review on TripAdvisor saying:
Never say no to a freshly baked Cinnabon. Baking time smells so good and just tempts you to walk over and forget the calories and indulge in the yummy buns. They have mini ones too. My favourite is the cinnamon sticks, though.
Cinnabon's menu and prices
As shared on their official website, below is the Cinnabon Bakery menu in South Africa.
Flavours
Cinnabon offers a wide variety of flavours of ice cream. They can be served in cones or ice cream cups. It costs an extra R15 to add a topping to any flavour you pick. Below are the different flavours they offer:
Item
Price
Classic Vanilla with cone
R27
Chocolate with cone
R27
Chocolate and Vanilla Swirl with cone
R27
Sugar cone
R37
Classic Vanilla in cup (small)
R27
Classic Vanilla in cup (Regular)
R37
Classic Vanilla in cup (Large)
R52
Carvelanche
It has creamy ice cream and crunchy toppings that will keep you daring for more. Here is their menu for yummy Carvelanches:
Item
Price
Chocolate-Covered Wafer
R75
Cookies & Cream
R75
Dashers
For lovers of ice cream, below are options of dashers to satisfy your taste buds:
Item
Price
Cookies & cream
R75
Chocolate-Covered Wafer
R75
Shakes
Check out the affordable and thirst-quenching shakes at Cinnabon and their prices:
Item
Price
Vanilla
R59
Chocolate
R59
Cookies & cream
R72
Salted Caramel
R72
Cinnabon Sundaes
You can enjoy any of the following desserts consisting of ice cream with various toppings for moderate rates. These are available options for your consideration:
Item
Price
Cinnabon
R75
ChocoBon
R75
Caramel PecaBon
R75
Cinnabon dashers
How do you want your dashers served? Here are the signature Cinnabon dashers that you cannot resist:
Item
Price
Cinnabon
R75
ChocoBon
R75
Caramel PecaBon
R75
Cinnabon beverages
The food chain in South Africa offers only one beverage for now, which is Affogato. It costs R59.
Baked goods
This menu contains their tasty Cinnabons, MiniBons, and ChocoBons. Check them out.
Cinnapacks
Cinnabon's price list for sweet deals in this category of baked goods varies by the pack. Here is the list of Cinnapacks you can order or buy for yourself and your family:
Item
Price
Classic 4pk
R230
Classic 6pk
R354
MiniBon 4pk-
R132
MiniBon 6pk
R198
MiniBon 9pk
R297
BonBites 16pk
R175
Signature cinnamon rolls
What is the Cinnabon food chain without its cinnamon rolls? They offer some of the best and gooiest cinnamon rolls at reasonable prices in South Africa. Make your choice from this list:
Item
Price
Classic Cinnabon
R59
Classic Chocobon
R68
Classic Caramel PecanBon
R68
MiniBon Cinnabon
R33
MiniBon Chocobon
R42
MiniBon Caramel PecanBon
R42
BonBites 6ct Cinnabon
R66
BonBites 6ct Chocobon
R71
BonBites 6ct Caramel PecanBon
R71
Special treats—On the go
Are you in a hurry and craving a quick bite? You can grab any of the special treats from Cinnabon and hit the road while enjoying yourself.
Item
Price
Roll on the Go Cinnabon
R45
Roll on the Go ChocoBon
R57
Roll on the Go Caramel PecanBon
R57
CinnaChips Cinnabon
R55
Coffee & drinks
Mochalatta Chill is the first coffee made in Cinnabon. They have expanded to include rich, sweet Arabica bean coffees and iced coffees for customer satisfaction. Below is the Cinnabon drinks menu:
Iced coffee
Have you tasted Cinnabon's iced coffee yet? These chilled coffees offered at Cinnabon are worth considering:
Item
Price
Latte
R55
Macchiato
R56
Americano
R46
Coffee
R55
Hot coffee
Below are the Cinnabon prices for hot coffees in South Africa. You can add vanilla, chocolate, or caramel to your coffee for an extra R9.
Item
Price
Latte
R44
Cappuccino
R42
Macchiato
R47
Americano
R37
Espresso
R26
Macha
R47
Hot Chocolate
R49
Chillattas
These tasty Chillattas are all 16 oz. Check them out:
Item
Price
Cookies & Cream
R68
Chocolate Macha
R67
Cinnamon Roll
R67
Caramel Latte
R67
Strawberry
R59
Mango
R59
Specialty drinks
Here are the speciality drinks Cinnabon offers to their customers. Anyone you choose gives you value for your money:
Item
Price
Cinnamon Roll Cappuccino
R49
Boba Refreshers (mango and strawberry)
R67
Makara Cinnamon Latte
R69
Our combos
Do not miss out on the mouthwatering Cinnabon Combos. You can choose from the menu below.
Item
Price
Classic Cinnabon & Cappuccino
R85
Chillata & Minibon
R85
6ct Bonbites & Lemonade
R102
Roll on the Go & Iced Latte
R86
What are Cinnabon's most popular items?
Cinnabon's most popular items are the Classic Cinnamon Roll, MiniBons (smaller rolls), BonBites (bite-sized rolls), Cinnabon Stix, and Frozen Lemonade.
What is Cinnabon's biggest seller?
The Classic Roll is the top-selling product at Cinnabon, while the Classic Cinnabon and Cappuccino combo is the best seller in South Africa.
How much is it to buy into Cinnabon?
As Development shared, the initial investment for a Cinnabon franchise ranges from $247,000 to $675,000, including a $30,500 franchise fee. You will need a minimum net worth of $300,000 and $120,000 in liquid capital to qualify. This investment covers construction, equipment, and marketing costs for a traditional bakery location in any country.
Who owns Cinnabon?
The company, as seen in their profile, is owned by GoTo Foods (formerly Focus Brands), a leading American company that manages several popular food franchise brands. Focus Brands is a subsidiary of Roark Capital Group and oversees multiple chains, including Cinnabon, Auntie Anne's, and Carvel.
Cinnabon was founded on 4 December 1985 by a father-son duo in Seattle, Washington. They aimed to create the world's greatest cinnamon roll from scratch. After months of trial and error, they perfected their recipe using high-quality ingredients.
The first Cinnabon bakery opened at SeaTac Mall, and their signature cinnamon rolls quickly became a hit. Its headquarters is in Sandy Springs, Georgia.
Where can you locate Cinnabon in South Africa?
Information published on the company's website shows that Cinnabon has multiple locations near you across South Africa. Here are some of the places where you can find them:
- Bloemfontein: Loch Logan Waterfront
- Cape Town: Canal Walk, Cavendish Square, and V&A Waterfront
- Johannesburg: Mall of Africa, Sandton City, Clearwater Mall, Cresta Shopping Centre, East Rand Mall, and Eastgate Shopping Mall
- KwaZulu: Ballito Junction, Gateway Shopping Centre, La Lucia Mall, and Pavilion Centre
- Port Elizabeth: Baywest Mall
- Pretoria: Centurion Mall and Menlyn Park
You can also check their website or online ordering platforms like Uber Eats and Mr Delivery for more locations and exact addresses. Some stores may have varying hours, so it is best to call ahead or check their website to confirm.
Frequently asked questions
- Which country owns Cinnabon? It is a global brand that started in America.
- How much is Cinnabon in South Africa? Their prices range from R26 to R354 for different meals and drinks.
- What is Cinnabon best known for? They are known for their world-famous cinnamon rolls.
Conclusion
The Cinnabon menu offers a delicious range of sweet treats, and with locations across South Africa, satisfying your Cinnabon cravings is easier than ever. Whether you are in the mood for a sweet indulgence or a gift for a loved one, Cinnabon has something for everyone.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.
READ MORE: Iron Steak and Bar restaurant menu: full menu with current prices
As Briefly.co.za published, the Iron Steak and Bar restaurant menu offers a tantalising array of premium beef cuts and creative dishes. Every item is crafted to delight steak lovers with bold flavours and perfect grilling techniques.
The restaurant is located in Bree Street, Cape Town, Western Cape. The prime spot in Cape Town's city centre offers a vibrant steakhouse experience focused on premium, locally sourced, grass-fed beef.
Source: Briefly News
Favour Adeaga (Lifestyle writer) Dr. Favour Adeaga is an author, speaker, and coach. He graduated with a degree in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Nigeria. He did his internship at The Nation Newspaper and taught diploma students in Newspaper and Magazine courses at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi. He has curated the facts and life hacks category since 2018. Dr Favour is the author of several books available on Amazon. He currently lives in Nigeria. Email: favouradeaga@gmail.com