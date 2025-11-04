“Enough Toiletries for the Year Ahead”: Woman Showcases Clicks Beauty Playground’s Goodie Bag
- Mia O'Reilly, a content creator known as the Queen of Plugs, revealed what she got in her free goodie bag from the Clicks Beauty Playground event
- With tickets costing R550 per person, Mia felt the goodie bags were worth the price and estimated the products were worth more than R5 000
- Some social media users flocked to the comment section, expressing playful envy, while others shared that they attended past events
A local content creator named Mia O’Reilly, also known as the Queen of Plugs, attended Clicks Beauty Playground on Saturday, 1 November, 2025. She showed that one of the perks of buying the R550 ticket was getting a goodie bag, which piqued the interest of many people online.
Clicks Beauty Playground, a two-day 'celebration of self-care, beauty education, and self-expression,' took place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. The event had a long list of participating brands showcasing their products at various stalls. MCs for the weekend included Palesa Tembe, Shalom Khandanisa, Donovan Goliath, Sobantu Nqayi, Noluthando Meje, and Tarryn Kay Trussell van Louw.
Mia shared that she received the two goodie bags upon exit and dedicated her TikTok video to showing the free items she estimated were worth more than R5 000.
Before unveiling the products, Mia said:
"I have enough toiletries for the year ahead. This is not even anything that I got while I was there, like at the different stalls and activations."
From toothpastes to hair and skincare products, deodorants, tummy toners, feminine hygiene products, earrings, and makeup, the goodie bags had a variety of items Mia could use.
Clicks Beauty Playground's goodie bag impresses many
Several members of the online community gathered in Mia's comment section. Some internet users were in awe of the products the woman received, while others were playfully envious of not having the items themselves.
@sihle_mhlee added under the post:
"These products are worth the R550. I attended two of these events, but I feel like this bag is the best."
@info_tyla_sa expressed sadness and said to the online community:
"This really breaks my heart, girl. I wish there were over enough tickets."
@nondumisozwane50gmail.co told people on the internet:
"Oh, this is so cool. I so wish I had gone. This was going to give me relief in toiletries for a little longer while I job hunt."
@missbird03 shared under the post:
"I still have my products from last year. Clicks is the best."
@roxylewis_ wrote in the comment section:
"You have enough to share with someone who needs it.
Mia replied to the TikTok user:
"You may not know that I have already given half of the bag away."
@doradee007 briefly spoke about their experience and suggested to Clicks:
"Loved it, but please @clicksza, a different Clicks bag next time. Those edges were dangerous, cutting myself and everyone around me. The bag is beautiful, though."
Watch the TikTok video on Mia's account below:
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News. After her studies, she worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za