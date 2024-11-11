One lady showed off her Clicks Beauty Playground products, and South Africans were shocked by all the items

The clip sparked a massive buzz on social media and grabbed the attention of many people on TikTok

Online users reacted as they flooded the comments section with questions, while some expressed their thoughts

One woman in South Africa had Mzansi talking after she flexed her Clicks Beauty Playground products.

A lady showed off her R350 Clicks Beauty Playground products, which stunned SA.

Woman's R350 Clicks products shock SA

The stunner took to her social media account, flaunting all the cosmetics products she received after participating in the Clicks Beauty Playground. The hun, who goes under the TikTok handle @ceceliathandikhoz, revealed to her viewers that she bought the ticket for R350.

In the clip uploaded on the video platform, all the beauty products from various brands lie on @ceceliathandikhoz's bed. People could not believe their eyes, and the video sparked a massive buzz online.

The Clicks Beauty Playground took place in the city of gold on the November 9th and 10th, 2024.

Watch the footage of the woman's cosmetic products from the Clicks Beauty Playground below:

Mzansi is in disbelief

People reacted as they took to the woman's comments section to express their thoughts saying:,

Made out of iron and stones, said:

"What do u mean? What clicks playground ticket?"

Meoow was not convinced:

"It's not possible. Receipt or it didn't happen."

Dimpled_face_queen expressed:

"I feel so betrayed why didn’t you guys tell us."

Monny Sakatuku Masoga wrote:

"Which Clicks is this causes wow."

Yndz asked:

"How does this work? Do you just walk in there and grab as much as you can?"

Leend simply said:

"I’m so jealous of you guys."

"Esaka_Shezi shared:

"Year supply of cosmetics.... sbwl ukufana nawe."

South Africans were stunned by the number of items the hun received for only R350. They rushed to the comments section with inquiries, and some expressed their thoughts.

