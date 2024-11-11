A video of Mr Price summer pyjamas for women went viral on social media, leaving peeps in awe

The clip gained massive traction, garnering over 1.4 million views, along with thousands of likes and comments

Comments poured in from netizens who gushed over the pyjamas as they flooded the post with compliments

Mr Price's store is coming through for the ladies this summer, leaving women going wild online.

A video showcasing summer PJs amazed South Africans online. Image: Tim Robberts/Getty Images and @allybae35/TikTok

SA amped over Mr Price's summer PJs

The clip shared by TikTok user @allybae35 showcases cute summer pyjamas from Mr Price, which come in different colours. The pyjamas looked comfortable and were at a discount of two for R140.

People were impressed, and many could not wait to get their hands on the cute summer pyjamas. The video of @allybae35 was well received. It went on to become a viral hit on TikTok, gathering over 1.4 million views along with thousands of likes and comments within two days of publication.

Watch the clip below:

SA reacts to Mr Price Pjs

People took to the comments section to gush over the pyjamas as they headed to the comments section, expressing their thoughts.

User said:

"Mr Price bringing shein to us."

user wrote:

"The pants and top are charged separately, so when they say take two for R140, it's the set; no bargain I see here."

Lholho expressed:

"I want them so badly but I have a feeling next year ko res every girl will have them."

Erin rebecca gordon shared:

"Highly recommend I bought all these months ago."

Eunice commented:

"Mr Price brings Shein to the people."

Lungile gushed:

"I want all of them."

