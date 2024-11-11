Mzansi Woman Flexes What She Got at Clicks Beauty Playground, SA Envious: “I’m So Jealous”
- One stunner showed off all of the beauty products that she got from Clicks Beauty Playground, and it gained massive traction
- The young hun unveiled all of her products, and the video captured the attention of many people
- Mzansi netizens reacted to the lady's post as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts
A young lady showed off all the products she received from the Clicks Beauty Playground in a video that gained massive traction on social media.
Woman shows off Clicks Beauty Playground goodies
TikTok user @beverlii_k was one of the lucky people who got their hands on the Clicks Beauty Playground tickets, valued at R350. This year, the event took place in Johannesburg Sandton Convention Centre on the 9th and 10th of November 2024.
@beverlii_k went on to showcase all the products. She placed them all on the floor, and boy, there were so many beauty products from various brands. While taking to her TikTok caption, the stunner expressed the following:
PAY ATTENTION: Your Voice Matters! Free and Fast Voting for Briefly News Entertainment Award. Choose the best entertainer of 2024 in SA
"I had so much fun today at the Clicks beauty playground."
Take a look at the video below:
SA raves about this lady's beauty products
Mzansi netizens were amped about the hun's Clicks Beauty Playground products and rushed to the comments section with inquiries.
Amahle
"When is the next Cicks event."
Sibu shared:
"All this it's free or all you need to buy is a ticket?"
Dineo Modibedi expressed:
"The way I'm so hurt because I couldn't get the ticket."
Palesa wrote:
"Babe o don't even have space for all my goodies. Clicks did the things."
User gushed:
"How does it feel living my dream?"
Melanin Queen commented:
"I'm so jealous."
Woman unveils her Dis-Chem skincare haul
Briefly News previously reported that a woman in Mzansi plugged South Africans with her skincare haul from Dis-Chem, and netizens loved it.
In a video, TikTok user @zamanyange flexed her skincare haul with prices from Dis-Chem. The stunner unveiled all the items she uses to achieve flawless skin. @zamanyange showed off a facial brush that came along with a headband, which she purchased for R194.95.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za