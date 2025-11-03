Pasha dos Santos, a real estate agent in Cape Town, gave online viewers a tour of a R39 million home in Camps Bay

The lavish amenities included a temperature-controlled wine cellar, automatic blinds and a bathroom with privacy glass, to name a few

Some members of the online community loved the look of the villa, while others joked about its affordability

A R39 million Cape Town home sparked an online conversation among internet users. Images: Pekic / Getty Images, Israel Luvhimbi / Pexels

A real estate agent in Cape Town, Pasha dos Santos, gave a video tour of a R39 million 771m², three-level house in the lavish suburb of Camps Bay. While some thought the home was breathtaking, others joked about how they wouldn't be able to throw their hat in the ring and become the property owners.

On 2 November, 2025, Pasha told the online community that the five-bedroom renovated villa had just been listed. The front terrace boasted an infinity pool, a sunken fire pit, and more, with the city's mountains as the backdrop.

Additional modern features include a temperature-controlled wine cellar, five king-sized bedrooms, air conditioning, and a walk-in closet. The main bedroom, which takes up the third level, has automatic blinds and a bathroom with privacy glass, to name a few.

Pasha explained the renovated space:

"It performs incredibly well as a high-end, short-term rental. So whether you're looking for a home or an investment, this one's gold."

South Africans wonder about the price

South Africans who entered the comment section joked about the R39 million Camps Bay house, listing several funny reasons why they wouldn't be able to go through with the purchase.

The price of the Camps Bay home also stunned a few people online. Image: South_agency

@erinlangenhoven shared under the post:

"For R39 million, I don’t want neighbours in sight; also, the beach is too far."

@ashleybutau laughed and added to Pasha's comment section:

"I was going to buy the house, but it doesn’t have burglar bars."

@souixxie_888 told Pasha:

"What time do you close? I'm going to Pick n Pay first, then I'll come back to take it."

@iamjukai wrote in the comments with sadness:

"I'm not the target market."

After watching the video tour of the extravagant house, @paw_patrol_follow noted under the comment section:

"Only three levels at this price? It should have at least four levels and more parking spaces."

@tammy_apppels offered their services and remarked with a laugh:

"If the future owners ever need a house sitter, I'm here."

A curious @lownz9 asked the online crowd:

"Was colour not invented when they built this house?"

Pasha responded with a laugh:

"Haha fair! It’s definitely a modern, contemporary, and minimalist style; very sleek and intentional with the neutral tones. Totally okay if it’s not your vibe!"

Watch the TikTok video on Pasha's account below:

