Sizwe Dhlomo congratulated the EFF after the party announced a house donation to a physically challenged man

The party is known for, among others, regular donations of homes to needy people

Some social media users criticised the donation, calling it regressive to the broader problem of housing in South Africa

Sizwe Dhlomo congratulated EFF on their house donation. Image: Sizwe Dhlomo. Source: Instagram

Acclaimed radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate political party Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for their recent donation of a house to a physically challenged Limpopo man.

The Kaya FM host, who shared photos of his plot online, retweeted a post in which the political party revealed the house.

Fans had mixed reactions

While Dhlomo's quote tweet commended the EFF, many in the comments section questioned the EFF's donation.

One user, @MLephollet70883, said:

"Thinking someone can give you free things is what is keeping black countries poor... Hope the country doesn't fall this."

@Mickeymouse0117, seemingly agreeing with the sentiments above, said simply:

"What a joke."

@elliefromellies offered a strong opinion, saying:

"There’s nothing like a free lunch or house, but the cost is very difficult to calculate. What would be great is nation-wide job creation where a house like this actually becomes affordable. If they can build that economy, I would vote for them."

Another user, @Sirr_Mty, questioned the EFF's financial affairs:

"Who's funding EFF?"

Recently, EFF president Julius Malema's name came up in the the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference, and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System – better known as the Madlanga Commission.

@Oliviatoreds gave a more neutral comment, stating:

"While theoretically sound, such an approach may prove pragmatically untenable when addressing the exigent housing needs of thousands of vulnerable South Africans."

The comments were mixed with most being positive. User @Mkhathikhathi challenged other political parties, saying:

"This is EFF's territory. Let's see if their political opponents can do the same!"

@sbxmc said:

"This is how we roll, Sizwe. Many hate us for loving and caring for Africans. The EFF is the only party that has done a lot for our people despite being called names by our detractors."

@Ngwetjanatyron offered a simple praise, commenting:

"A job well done. I trust EFF."

Another user commented, touting Sizwe to join the EFF:

"Well you can join EFF now, Sizwe."

Another comment addressed at Sizwe focused more on African traditional ways of treating a new home. User, @Mtho__bisi asked:

"Let me ask this, Dhlomo. Do you slaughter there [at home]? I'm worried that we are abandoning our tradition of bringing ancestral spirits into the home."

This comment is a reference to the slaughtering ritual that some African cultures practice on new homes.

Sizwe Dhlomo recently dragged Gayton McKenzie. Image: Sizwe Dhlomo. Source: Instagram

Sizwe reportedly dragged Minister Gayton McKenzie

Not a stranger to criticising politicians, Dhlomo was recently in the news for his scathing takes on South Africa's Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie. At the time Briefly News reported that the radio host dragged Gayton McKenzie.

Mzansi was also "annoyed" by the Minister, with many echoing Dhlomo's sentiments.

