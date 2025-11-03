Cool Story Bru's Austin Macaskill updated South Africans about a BBC show that will feature some of South Africa's lavish homes along the coast

The show premieres on 5 November, 2025 at 8pm on one of DStv's international channels

The news didn't sit well with locals, especially those living in one of the country's most prominent coastal cities

Cool Story Bru's Austin Macaskill told South Africans about a new BBC show featuring the country's luxe houses. Images: @coolstorybru_za

Content creator Austin Macaskill, the face and voice of Cool Story Bru, shared that some of South Africa's most lavish coastal homes will make a TV debut on the new BBC show Listing Coastal South Africa. However, several South Africans weren't too impressed by the news, noting it wasn't a "cool story."

On 31 October, 2025, Austin told people online that the 10-week show premieres on Wednesday, 5 November, at 8pm on BBC Lifestyle, channel 174 on DStv.

The series will visit penthouses in the Ocean's R5 billion development in uMhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal, which people described as a miniature Dubai. Cape Town properties will further show the country's excellence in architecture and design.

New show disappoints South Africans

Several social media users shared their thoughts about the new show in the post's comment section. Many South Africans felt it was unnecessary and that it would specifically negatively impact Cape Town residents.

With an increase in digital nomads and foreign nationals calling the Mother City home, locals have expressed difficulty in finding affordable housing.

South Africans expressed themselves in the comment section. Image: Westend61

@lesleydw said to online users:

"I’m conflicted. I want the world to know we have nice things, but I don’t want our properties to be in even further demand when we’re battling affordability as it is."

@pedalhappytaj positively remarked:

"South Africa has amazing property development."

@fikinaturally shared their opinion, writing:

"Nothing to celebrate here. We are being outpriced by foreign currency, and our government is not doing anything about it. You would think we would learn from places such as Hawaii, but alas."

An unimpressed @m.oliberry stated:

"This is not so cool. There are South Africans who already can’t afford rent and property prices in areas where they’re employed and where their kids go to school. The last thing we need is to 'compete' in a global market, which will gentrify more cities in South Africa and raise the prices even further out of reach for South Africans who barely survive paycheck to paycheck."

@kgomotsogill wrote their assumption under the post:

"The beginning of gentrification. International rich people buying in stronger currencies are going to push prices way up, leaving many ordinary South Africans unable to buy in those."

@andre_the_han told the online community:

"I actually hate this. I grew up in a small, quiet fishing village on the west coast, and development destroyed the vibe completely with their mansions and snotty, snobby, self-exalting occupants."

@dididiamond66 added in the comments:

"Can't blame them for showcasing what beautiful property South Africa and Cape Town have to offer. It's Cape Town, what do you expect? Beauty lies in the eye of the beholder... the Mother City."

Watch the Instagram video on Cool Story Bru's account below:

