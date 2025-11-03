South African rappers Gigi Lamayne and Sizwe Alakine recently celebrated Halloween

An online user posted a picture of the popular couple on social media, which quickly went viral

Their Halloween outfit caused a buzz online as many netizens shared their reactions to it

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Gig Lamayne and Sizwe Alakine celebrate Halloween. Image: @gigi_lamayne

Source: Instagram

Bathong, the newly favourite couple, Gigi Lamayne and Sizwe Alakine, recently made headlines on social media regarding how they spent Halloween together.

On Friday, 31 October 2025, an online news and gossip page, MDNews, posted a picture of the couple that allegedly spent R200K on a romantic getaway previously, dressed in their stunning Halloween outfits.

However, their outfit didn't land the way they thought it would, as many netizens didn't feel the vibe from them after their photo went viral on social media.

See the picture below:

SA reacts to Gigi and Sizwe's Halloween outfits

Shortly after the picture of Lamayne and her boyfriend Sizwe Alakine went viral on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to their Halloween outfits. Here's what they had to say below:

@SizweThusi10 said:

"Since when do we celebrate Halloween in South Africa, niyaphapha kodwa."

@PrayerTmos wrote:

"Halloween celebrates the end of summer and the beginning of harvest somewhere in Europe. In South Africa, Sumner is starting, and harvest is somewhere next year. Masepa a Halloween le di celebrity ba ho normaliza every western nonsense here."

@UnathiAfrika responded:

"Sometimes my worst fear is that no truly African brand or business will ever enjoy real success because Africans are way too brainwashed to believe in anything African."

@Ashley792948731 replied:

"These ones make me laugh, no matter how much they try, they still look like that kasi couple that’s trying too hard but still remain Crusty."

@kingwara_SA commented:

"Most people have a problem with this Halloween thing, but in December they will celebrate all the holidays, including 25 and 26. y'all celebrate what isn't yours because of who it belongs to. You all want them to see you blend in, just like a black woman who attends Church every Sunday and pays the fee."

@AmuMabasa2 mentioned:

"I do not shame it... But it's a bit dated though the Joker and Harley Quinn thing...Whatever floats your boat, but you could have gone a little more unique, Squid Game, Wolf and Hall... I mean, keep it 2024/2025 bro..."

Netizens reacted to Gigi and Sizwe's Halloween outfits. Image: @gigi_lamayne

Source: Instagram

Gigi Lamayne celebrates Sizwe Alakine's birthday

In a June report, Briefly News shared that Gigi marked Sizwe's birthday with a heartfelt tribute, calling her boyfriend the best friend and cheerleader.

While fans reacted emotionally to the adorable post and praised the celebrity couple's public display of love, the birthday boy responded with love and called his girlfriend his favourite gift, thanking her for the message.

He wrote:

"Wow!!! Babe!!! I have no words. I genuinely don’t know what to say except thank you. I love you. And… most importantly… that YOU are my favourite gift this year. I love you."

Source: Briefly News