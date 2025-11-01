Internet personality Mihlali Ndamase's Halloween costume had fans talking

Mihlali posed in a glamorous ensemble in front of a gambling house, drawing sharp social media reactions

Some fans questioned whether Halloween should be celebrated in Africa or seen as an overseas import

Mihlali Ndamase's skin breakout was criticised online.

Source: Instagram

On 31 October, beauty influencer and content creator Mihlali Ndamase shared photos of herself in a striking Halloween costume. While she intended to join global spooky-season fun, the picture circulated quickly and ignited fierce online debate, especially among South African fans questioning the relevance of Halloween on the continent.

Ndamase, whose skin breakout was recently criticised online, dressed up in a red and black dress while standing at the entrance of a gambling house with betting machines visibly behind her.

The post was shared by controversial blogger Musa Khawula and has attracted a lot of comments:

Fans weigh in on Halloween culture

As it usually goes online, fans promptly responded to the picture of Ndamase, who at one point showed off a luxury bag online, and made their opinions known about Halloween.

User, @MrsGetty123 asked:

"Why are South Africans celebrating Halloween?"

@mangi_cyril took to the comments, categorically stating that Halloween was a foreign tradition:

"No such thing celebrated in South Africa."

@Ourpreacher wrote:

"Halloween creeping into South African culture. Bad news."

More varied opinions online

While more comments are critical of the influencer, some showed admiration.

User @lerumo479 said of Ndamase's dress:

"Looks beautiful. I like it."

Another one, @MacShayne09 admitted:

"Looking good to be honest."

Other comments alluded to Ndamase's setting, which appears to be at a gambling house.

One user, @Asanda_kwa asked:

"How did she manage to do an entire photoshoot at a [gambling house]?"

Another user @MfudukaV commented:

"[Gambling houses] are crazy, bro. Dopamine hit from this picture alone."

@advofchange likened her costume to a well-known gambling platform in South Africa, apparently owing to the background in the picture. He said:

"Is she dressed up as Betway?"

Mihlali ignores online detractors and focuses on her success

The award-winning influencer, no stranger to public criticism, has in the past addressed her detractors by saying she focuses on her growth and filters out negativity.

Ndamase is one of South Africa’s most successful and influential digital creators. She started as a beauty vlogger on YouTube, building a powerful brand rooted in authenticity and style, which has since evolved into a multimillion-rand business empire.

She co-founded the beauty platform Siyathokoza, has collaborated with top international brands like MAC Cosmetics, Yves Saint Laurent, and Coca-Cola. She has been featured on prestigious lists such as Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30.

Beyond her glamorous image, Ndamase is recognised as a savvy entrepreneur and a trailblazer for young women in digital media, leveraging her passion and persistence to turn online influence into lasting success.

Mihlali co-founded the beauty platform 'Siyathokoza'.

Source: Instagram

Mihlali was once said to be the "Minister of Enjoyment"

One of the upsides of fame seen in Ndamase's life is being celebrated online by complete strangers. Briefly News reported previously that she had set timelines on fire with her post while in Dubai.

At the time, Ndamase showed off her famous curves in a black swimsuit.

