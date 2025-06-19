Influencer Mihlali Ndamase set social media abuzz with her now-viral Instagram post shared on 19 June 2025

The bubbly influencer showed off one of her flashiest designer handbags — a Louis Vuitton Speedy Bandoulière 20

Mihlali Ndamase’s post has since garnered thousands of comments and reactions since it dropped online

She has the plug and the bling, too. Influencer Minhlali Ndamase is trending because of her recent Instagram post, shared on Thursday, 19 June.

Mihlali Ndamase was spotted out and about. Images: mihlalii_n

Taking to the picture-sharing app, the bubbly influencer shared a string of photos while seemingly showing off her outfit.

Mihlali Ndamase breaks the internet with R34k Louis Vuitton flex

However, her designer bag stole the spotlight, and several fashion enthusiasts gave it a nod.

Thanks to her huge social media following, she often trends whenever she posts or gets posted.

Against the post, fellow celebrities and fans flooded her comments section with their two cents. Actress Thuli Phongolo commented:

"The fit is fitting!"

Against the post, Briefly News connected the dots about her sleek Louis Vuitton handbag, which has since thrust her into the top trends.

Mihlali Ndamase was flaunting one of the most coveted LV handbags - a Louis Vuitton Speedy Bandouliere 20 handbag.

The publication has since noted that the bag has a base price tag of R36,254 in several authorised stores.

The handbag is one of the most expensive items in its line. However, little is known about Mihlali’s bag's price tag and whether it is original.

After all, she has splurged a fortune on her soft life just like those before her.

Despite having a soft spot for LV handbags, she has turned heads with other designer brands like Gucci.

With her recent post, she joins a host of South African celebrities who have made headlines with their LV handbags in recent years.

SA celebs who have a soft spot for LV handbags

Earlier this week, Makhadzi set social media abuzz after being spotted with a Louis Vuitton Petite Boite Chapeau (Round LV sling bag).

Surprisingly, she complemented her Youth Day outfit with a sleek designer bag worth R85,000.

Earlier this year, Thuli Phongolo hogged headlines after being spotted with the same handbag.

After all, it seems the Round Sling handbag is one of the most sought-after among celebrities.

Khanyi Mbau also owns one and often flaunts it in her Instagram posts.

While most South African stars, including DJ Maphorisa, have a soft spot for the sling bag, DJ Lamiez and DJ Coffee have turned heads with their Bandouliere 25.

The two have been spotted with the sleek R65,000 handbag on several occasions.

A look at Mihlali Ndamase's flashiest cars

Influencer Mihlali Ndamase served some serious goals. Image: mihlalii_n

Her expensive handbag saw her flashiest cars being dragged into the picture.

Mihlali Ndamase has a soft spot for Mercedes-Benz and has an impressive fleet to show for it.

She reportedly owns Mercedes-AMG GmbH Affalterbach, worth around R3 million, in several dealerships dotted worldwide.

The influencer also owns a Mercedes-Benz 400d worth R2 million.

Mihlali Ndamase defends her veneers

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Mihlali Ndamase defended her recent cosmetic procedure.

While netizens took a swipe at her recent makeover, she took to the internet to clap back at trolls

