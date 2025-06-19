Uncle Waffles trended online after a viral video showed off her toned abs and hourglass figure, with fans loving her recent weight gain and praising her look

Social media reactions were overwhelmingly positive, with users complimenting the award-winning DJ for embracing her body and dressing appropriately

SA celebrities like Londie London, Denise Zimba, Thuli Phongolo, and Mihlali Ndamase have also been praised for their stunning figures, with some addressing or ignoring plastic surgery rumours

Shuu, hot! Uncle Waffles nearly broke the internet with a video of her banging body. The award-winning star, securing the bag locally and internationally and sharing stages with top stars like Cardi B, stole the spotlight with her body.

Uncle Waffles' body gets SA buzzing

Our girl, Uncle Waffles, had fans talking when a short video showing her toned abs and hourglass figure went viral online. Fans have been discussing the Tanzania hitmaker's recent weight gain, but it seems many love her new look.

A video of the award-winning star wearing a tight pair of jeans and a crop top was shared on the microblogging platform, X formerly Twitter, by @WELOVEWAFFLES_ on 17 June 2025. Watch the video below:

Fans can't get enough of Uncle Waffles' body

Social media users admitted that Uncle Waffles' body was bodying. The star who was recently dragged for baring all in provocative pictures that went viral on social media.

Many fans praised Uncle Waffles for dressing appropriately and embracing her new body.

@sjnkambule said:

"Come to Swaziland okes amanti lama ncane lawa."

@Mshengu_Shabba8 wrote:

"I can't lie, I can sacrifice a lot for her 😭"

@mtml_9 commented:

"My type🥹"

@cliford314494 wrote:

"I like her on-screen persona."

SA celebs praised for their hot bodies

We all know South African ladies are blessed with the best bodies. Fans have given many celebrities their flowers for always showing off their natural curves. One of the many celebs who has been praised for her perfect hourglass figure is The Real Housewives of Durban star, Londie London. Fans have also defended her from trolls who have accused the reality TV star of having plastic surgery to get her body.

Former Generations: The Legacy actress Denise Zimba nearly broke the internet when she posted snaps of her curves on social media. Thuli P and Mihlali Ndamase have also caused a buzz with their hot bodies, despite the rumours that they both had some work done. The stars have never addressed the rumours.

Uncle Waffles' lookalike shocks Mzansi

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that social media users across Mzansi reacted with amazement after an Uncle Waffles lookalike shared a picture online that showed she looked just like the recording artist.

The picture shared by social media user @dinaamorrr stunned fans as they said she looked just like the Mzansi recording artist, who is one of the most established stars in South Africa. Fans across Mzansi said they thought the Urban Music Award-winning artist was in the picture as they continued to make notes about the similarities.

