Mawhoo took to X on 18 June 2025 to announce a major milestone for her latest single, Bengicela, which hit big just five days after its release.

Bengicela has performed well across multiple streaming platforms, further cementing Mawhoo’s status in the music industry

Her announcement sparked major buzz, racking thousands of comments and reactions online

Mawhoo took to X, formerly Twitter, on 18 June 2025 to share big news with her fans after the release of Bengicela last week.

Singer Mawhoo celebrated a recent milestone. Images: mawhoo

Source: Instagram

Thanks to her huge social media following, the post has gained thousands of comments and reactions since it dropped online.

Mawhoo’s Bengicela hits major milestone on YouTube

Taking to X Mawhoo revealed that her recent release, Bengicela, had passed the 1 million mark in views. She captioned her post:

"We’ve done 1.5 million views in 5 days on YouTube! Siyabonga."

The song has won big on several streaming platforms, including YouTube.

The song is a heartfelt plea for hope, guidance, and deliverance. Mawhoo had a second dance with GL_Ceejay and Thakuthela on her recent project.

She also worked with Jazzworx, who infused a three-step rhythm that makes the song stand above the rest.

Against Mawhoo’s X post, fans quickly flooded her comment section with a stamp of approval.

Others gave the star flowers, praising her voice and dedication to her work.

@carl_sabelo commented:

"You never disappoint."

@MoSalahEs1 posted:

"It's not just a song phela."

@amos_chikwari commented:

"The song is fire mami."

After all, she joins a host of South African stars who recently dropped new projects.

SA stars who recently dropped new music

DJ Zinhle recently released her latest single, Sweet Guluva, which has received some love from fans. Their sleek dance moves have sparked TikTok challenges.

She featured Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo winner Sweet Guluva.

Lady Zamar also released a new video for her song, which has been doing well across several digital platforms.

Mawhoo had her big break with her single Umshado featuring Heavy K.

Since then, she has been winning big and has fast become one of the most sought-after Amapiano stars.

Mawhoo has dropped a string of hits and has headlined several shows across the globe.

She has also worked and collaborated with several stars, including Kabza De Small. She has undoubtedly won big in music and outside the music booth.

Making the headlines

Mawhoo made headlines last year when it was revealed that she had bought a new house.

Against the rumours, she took to Instagram to confirm the news.

Mawhoo posed next to her new car. Image: mawhoo

Source: Instagram

Surprisingly, the purchase came a few months after she added a Mercedes-Benz V-Class 300d to her impressive fleet.

This was arguably her third Mercedes-Benz purchase since her shot to fame.

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Mawhoo’s former employee threatened to tell it all.

She made her intentions known after having a dramatic fallout with Mawhoo after getting ‘too comfortable and blurred professional boundaries.’

