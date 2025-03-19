Mawhoo fired her personal assistant and makeup artist, Kuhle Plaatjies, after reportedly feeling that Kuhle got too comfortable and blurred professional boundaries

The Ngiyamthanda singer previously had a fallout with her sister, Noxolo Ngema, but they reconciled, and Noxolo confirmed Kuhle's dismissal

Kuhle, now threatening to reveal details about her firing, follows a trend of artists like Kharishma, who also dismissed her manager Mamsee Ribane over financial misconduct allegations

Mawhoo has reportedly let go of another employee, months after showing her sister, Noxolo Ngema, as her manager. The singer recently fired her personal assistant and makeup artist, Kuhle Plaatjies.

Mawhoo's former PA wants to spill it all

Briefly News Entertainment Awards winner Mawhoo, real name, Thandeka Nontobeko Ngema, has had another fallout with an employee. The Durban-born singer was not seeing eye to eye with her sister, Noloxo Ngema, end of last year after she fired her. Per the reports, Mawhoo fired Noxolo because she wanted to steal the limelight from her sister and even threw her out of their rented apartment.

According to ZiMoja, the beautiful sisters buried the hatchet and are now working together again, after all, blood is thicker than water. Per the report, the Ngiyamthanda singer fired her personal assistant and make-up artist Kuhle Plaatjies. Noxolo reportedly confirmed that Kuhle was fired.

Why did Mawhoo fire Kuhle Plaatjies?

A source close to the situation revealed that Kuhle was fired because she got too comfortable around her boss, Mawhoo. The celebrity make-up artist allegedly took Mawhoo's kindness for granted and started acting like they were friends.

"They are not friends; Mawhoo is just really kind, but at the end of the day, she was at work and expected to deliver."

Kuhle is reportedly threatening to spill the beans about what really happened with her former boss. She said:

"I am not okay; I am trying to be strong, but I am not okay."

Mawhoo’s former employee has said she will expose why the singer fired her. Image: @mawhoo

Source: Instagram

Mawhoo is not the only one who had to let go of a close employee. Limpopo singer Kharishma recently charted trends when she fired her friend and manager, Mamsee Ribane, over financial misconduct allegations.

Mamsee was accused of financial misconduct and misappropriation of funds. Kharishma and her team confirmed the incident at the time and issued a statement warning promoters and fans to stop associating with Mamsee or paying for Kharishma's bookings through her. They also noted that an investigation was underway.

"As we are launching a full investigation which is underway, please be advised not to make any payments to any bank accounts provided by her Mamcee."

Mawhoo slams Johannesburg hospital for bad service

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mawhoo has taken to social media to share her thoughts about the service delivery in Johannesburg.

Mawhoo has taken to social media to complain about how she was treated at Life Fourways Private Hospital. The Gucci hitmaker, who rose to prominence for her steamy past, narrated the story of how she was treated at the hospital.

