Amapiano singer MaWhoo and her sister Noxolo Ngema have rekindled their relationship

Noxolo gifted MaWhoo R15,000 for her birthday, and the singer appreciated her on social media

Mzansi showed love to Ngema for supporting her sister MaWhoo despite their differences

MaWhoo and her sister, Noxolo Ngema, have mended their relationship.

It seems MaWhoo and her sister have let bygones be bygones and are back in each other's good graces.

MaWhoo's sister gifts her money on birthday

The Ngilimele hitmaker took to Instagram to share that her sister Noxolo Ngema sent her R15,000 for her 30th birthday.

Musa Khawula shared the screenshot on X (Twitter) with a caption suggesting that the sisters had a bad fallout but have mended their relationship.

Why MaWhoo and Noxolo were not in good terms

Earlier this month, MaWhoo reportedly fired Noxolo as her manager. It was alleged that Ngema cancelled MaWhoo's booking without her knowledge.

In addition, Ngema would make MaWhoo miss some of her bookings. A source told ZiMoja that things got so bad that MaWhoo even kicked her out of their apartment in Johannesburg.

"They fought, she kicked her out of the apartment, and they are no longer working together."

Mzansi reacts to Noxolo gifting MaWhoo money

Netizens had plenty to say about Noxolo's generous gift to MaWhoo.

@Buccckks said:

"What a nice peace offering."

@2SaltRSA shared:

"We all know that's it her money that's been sent there."

@KgabungThabang stated:

"One thing I like about Mawhoo, she is all about family."

@NoDNAJustRSA_sighed:

"I just looked at my siblings and sighed."

@doodoo85122 argued:

"Gifting MaWhoo her own money."

@Hozeh5 shared:

"That's a powerful gift. This is evidence that their past is behind them.🤑🤑"

@TumeloTiger1 cried:

"Generous sister 😭 Would kill to have one😭"

@complexrori said:

"Time to get new siblings."

MaWhoo and sister enjoy Bali

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mawhoo and her sister Noxolo Ngema looked stunning on their vacation to Bali. The siblings shared stunning pictures while they enjoyed breakfast in the water with breathtaking views.

Mzansi gushed over Mawhoo and Noxolo, saying they almost look alike and they are inseparable.

