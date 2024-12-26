A TikTok user opened up about her heartbreak over her ungrateful mother’s reaction to thoughtful gifts

The video went viral, with the woman explaining how her mom minimised her efforts and only wanted money

Viewers flooded the comments, sharing their own experiences with toxic or unsupportive parents

Family dynamics can be tough, and one woman vented about her pain on social media.

Gifting mom and siblings

The young lady shared on her TikTok page @malihle38 how her Christmas gifts for her mother and siblings were dismissed.

She described how she went out of her way to buy her mom a beautiful dress from Mr Price, along with gifts for her siblings.

Best gift to give a parent

But instead of gratitude, she received advice from her mother that broke her heart.

“Umzali ujabuliswa imala (a parent is made happy by money).”

She added that while she wishes to share the whole story, the pain runs too deep.

Watch the video below:

Toxic parent stories pour in

The video resonated with many South Africans, sparking a flood of comments from viewers who could relate to her experience.

See some reactions below:

@Phethani_Tshivhase stated:

"After giving her that money, she’ll tell you there’s no food and expect you to spend more money on groceries and give her additional cash."

@MlungisiVilakazi commented:

"Sorry about that yazi been through the same thing. I built a house 🏡 and rondavel. My father said ngeke ngijabuliswe izinto ezenziwa ingane engamuphi ngisho isenti. 💔💔"

@kimmie_mdk mentioned:

"Parents are so toxic lapho they've never done anything for our grandparents. Yet we're expected to build houses and send money every month. 💔💔💔"

@Suku-oluhle wrote:

"Mine told me ukuth l shouldn't come home for Christmas and must send the money I was going to use for bus fare. 😂"

@sethu posted:

"I went through the same. When they don't love you, nothing you'll do will make them feel otherwise. You'll end up losing yourself

@rato shared:

"My mom once said: 'What are you here for if you don't have money? You should've stayed where you were. I was so heartbroken. 😏"

@Ashley typed:

"I did not even bother to go home. 🙃 Our parents are something. 😔 Third year ngizidlela Christmas with my kids."

@NANdiPha added:

"Toxic parents will be the end of us mne ngaphuma kuye."

Dealing with toxic family members

A Mzansi woman went on social media to vent her regret about building a house for her mother.

Brenda Ngxoli aired her family's dirty laundry and accused her mother and sister of abuse over the years.

A varsity student went on TikTok to vent about his difficult relationship with his mother.

