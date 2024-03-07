A TikTok user named Lilly sparked debate after sharing her regret about building a house for her mother, claiming she felt unappreciated

The video prompted a response from another user, @iyabulela, who advised against acting solely for parental gratitude

The conflicting perspectives sparked diverse reactions from Mzansi TikTok viewers

A woman shared why she wished she hadn't built her mom a house. Image: Ekaterina Goncharova

Source: Getty Images

A local woman shared her regret of building her mother a house.

A TikTok post shared by @iyabulela features a comment from the woman named Lilly who opened up about how they wished they had prioritised themselves instead of building their mother a house as she was very ungrateful. Lilly said they'd probably be far in life by now.

TikTokker claims good deeds shouldn't be done for gratitude

Responding to the woman's comment, @iyabulela clapped back at Lilly, saying the problem was her building a home for her mother with the intention that her mother would thank her.

@iyabulela said it was wrong for Lilly to build a house for her mother's approval or gratitude. Instead, Lilly should have focused on the fact that she improved her family's home and found comfort in that.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to woman's advice

Many TikTok viewers appreciated @iyabulela as they expressed how insightful her perspective was. Others shared differing sentiments, saying receiving gratitude from parents, or anyone you've done something for was important.

PopKhaltsha replied:

"As a child you need to hear those words from your parents. when they bought us clothes, we showed gratitude. why is it hard for them to do so?"

MaNgwane6 replied:

"Yoh inzima Lena and iqaqambisa inhliziyo when uzodla when and you try ukumjabulisaumzali but yena anyeze but ngyakuzwa Sisi ."

♥️sane♥️ said:

"Ngyabonga bewuhlezi uyinkinga kumi lomuzwa."

zikhona❤️❤️ commented:

"Ohhh mntase after eveything I have done ekhaya ,wandikhupha umzali nge protection ."

Thembeka_Thediva commented:

"Yey futhi abazali ."

#JFamily‍‍ said:

"Thank you kakhulu ngoba bendingayazi ."

Xesi replied:

"Aaay akutheth wena yaaz amaxesha amaninzi, kuthetha moya oyingcwele, Soze klk, too perfect."

Daughter builds her mom a house after living in shack since 2002

In another story, Briefly News reported that a South African woman has captured hearts on TikTok by building her mother a house, replacing the shack they've called home for over two decades.

@lebogangmalebe shared a video showing the cramped, corrugated iron shack she and her mother lived in since 2002.

Their experience and hardships resonated deeply with viewers, who witnessed the physical limitations and the emotional burden of such living conditions.

Source: Briefly News