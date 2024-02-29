A South African woman shared a TikTok post showcasing her efforts to improve the family home and treat her mother

Through various means, like selling food and buying supplies, she renovated the house and purchased groceries for her mom

The video garnered praise and admiration from South African viewers for her dedication and hard work

A woman shared her efforts to improve her family's home life. Image: @seabekay

Source: TikTok

A woman took to social media to share a TikTok post showing how dedicated she was to buying stuff for her mother and improving her family home.

Woman hustles hard for mom

The post shared by @seabekay features images showing the various things she has done to assist her mother, such as selling pies and ice-creams at res, buying December groceries, and buying aluminium windows, a new door, cement and sand to give their home a much-needed facelift.

"Konke okuhle nkosi kuvela kuwe (All good things come from you Lord)," @seabekay said.

Click here to view the post.

Mzansi commends the woman's efforts

The video was met with an outpour of love and praise from South African netizens who were impressed by the focused daughter's efforts to make her mom proud and make their home more beautiful and comfortable.

Check out some of the comments below:

Ma Gcuma wrote:

"Inkosi ikuphe amandla sis❤️."

Nosi replied:

"Well done sisi. UJehova uzoqhubeka akuphe amandla akubusise."

Hlengy Chikka Nyembe commented:

"So much respect to you sisi kwande lapho uthathe khona."

kittkat said:

"Unkulunkulu akubusise."

Thandazi said:

"Usebenzile kwande."

LwazyAsanda commented:

"Sebenzile ntombi."

Phumelele Shibe wrote:

"Uhlakaniphile."

Durban woman praises mom who raised her son

In another story about hardworking daughters, Briefly News previously reported that a young Mzansi woman paid a heartwarming tribute to her mother for helping raise her son while she worked hard to build her life.

In a TikTok post, @lelomtimande opened up about falling pregnant as a teenager at 18 and raising her son for her so that she could go to university.

"12 years later, I have a decent job and am about to graduate for the second time. I owe that woman everything," @lelomtimande said in her post.

Source: Briefly News