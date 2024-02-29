Global site navigation

Daughter Goes Viral on TikTok for Dedicating Time and Effort to Improve Family Home and Spoil Mom
Women Empowerment

Daughter Goes Viral on TikTok for Dedicating Time and Effort to Improve Family Home and Spoil Mom

by  Nothando Mthembu
  • A South African woman shared a TikTok post showcasing her efforts to improve the family home and treat her mother
  • Through various means, like selling food and buying supplies, she renovated the house and purchased groceries for her mom
  • The video garnered praise and admiration from South African viewers for her dedication and hard work

PAY ATTENTION: We are on WhatsApp! Get trending news in your favourite app - FOLLOW NOW!

Woman improves home
A woman shared her efforts to improve her family's home life. Image: @seabekay
Source: TikTok

A woman took to social media to share a TikTok post showing how dedicated she was to buying stuff for her mother and improving her family home.

Woman hustles hard for mom

The post shared by @seabekay features images showing the various things she has done to assist her mother, such as selling pies and ice-creams at res, buying December groceries, and buying aluminium windows, a new door, cement and sand to give their home a much-needed facelift.

Read also

Single woman finds love of her life with a little help from her friend's Whatsapp post

"Konke okuhle nkosi kuvela kuwe (All good things come from you Lord)," @seabekay said.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Click here to view the post.

Mzansi commends the woman's efforts

The video was met with an outpour of love and praise from South African netizens who were impressed by the focused daughter's efforts to make her mom proud and make their home more beautiful and comfortable.

Check out some of the comments below:

Ma Gcuma wrote:

"Inkosi ikuphe amandla sis❤️."

Nosi replied:

"Well done sisi. UJehova uzoqhubeka akuphe amandla akubusise."

Hlengy Chikka Nyembe commented:

"So much respect to you sisi kwande lapho uthathe khona."

kittkat said:

"Unkulunkulu akubusise."

Thandazi said:

"Usebenzile kwande."

LwazyAsanda commented:

"Sebenzile ntombi."

Phumelele Shibe wrote:

"Uhlakaniphile."

Durban woman praises mom who raised her son

In another story about hardworking daughters, Briefly News previously reported that a young Mzansi woman paid a heartwarming tribute to her mother for helping raise her son while she worked hard to build her life.

Read also

Young woman's TikTok shows unexpected job as a bouncer after 15 years of schooling, SA relates

In a TikTok post, @lelomtimande opened up about falling pregnant as a teenager at 18 and raising her son for her so that she could go to university.

"12 years later, I have a decent job and am about to graduate for the second time. I owe that woman everything," @lelomtimande said in her post.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel