SA singer Mawhoo is a proud homeowner and her friends and colleagues are happy for her. The star shared a glimpse of her stunning mansion on social media.

Somizi Mhlongo, DJ Zinhle and Cyan Boujee reacted to Mawhoo's new house. Image: @mawhoo

Source: Instagram

Mawhoo shows off her new home

Congratulations are in order for Mawhoo who is now a home owner. The musician has been on a winning streak this year and her fans and friends are super proud of her success.

Taking to her Instagram page, the hitmaker shared pictures and videos of her new crib. Although she didn't disclose much, Mawhoo posted the interior of her home featuring a beautiful staircase, high ceilings and high-end kitchen cabinets. She captioned the post:

"Isaiah 60:22 . Life lately 💕🌸 I still can’t believe that I’m a home owner😭❤️."

Celebs congratulate Mawhoo after her new house

The star's timeline was filled with heartwarming messages from fellow celebs and fans. Many congratulated the musician on her new home.

@somizi said:

"Now that’s how’s it’s done my baby."

@djzinhle commented:

"It’s beautiful. Congratulations 😍"

@cyan.boujee24 wrote:

"A title deed hun, the only way to go 😍🥰"

@simzngema added:

"Congratulations sisi❤️"

@asavela__m said:

"Congratulations beautiful ❤️ sebenzile."

@bigg_nandz noted:

"Big girl things congratulations my babe 😍😍🌶️🌶️"

@nkosazana_daughter said:

"Oh yes ❤️🔥🔥 that’s how it’s done congratulations 😍"

Mawhoo and Kabza De Small's new song receives rave reviews

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a snippet of Kabza De Small and Mawhoo's new song is driving Mzansi social media users crazy. Fans think the two stars should collaborate on more products.

South African music lovers are in for a treat as Kabza De Small and Mawhoo are busy creating hits in the studio. The stars have been hailed for always making great music together.

