An elaborate Grade R graduation procession held in the streets melted Mzansi hearts on social media

The adorable kiddos, led by their teachers, proudly marched in their caps and gowns to mark the big moment

South Africans on TikTok loved the wholesome vibes in the video and praised the community celebration

Mzansi swooned over a video of a Grade R graduation parade. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @tokozile_mbadamana/TikTok

Who said graduation parades were only for high school or university? A video of a Grade R graduation ceremony has stolen hearts all over Mzansi.

Preschoolers marching parade captured

The clip shows the young graduates marching proudly down a street, led by their teachers, dressed in gowns and caps fit for the occasion.

The parade wasn’t just a simple walk. Trumpet players followed closely behind, serenading the kiddos with a tune that made the moment even more special.

Onlookers amazed by young graduates

Onlooked observed from the sidelines as the graduates soaked up their big day. The unique celebration turned the street into a runway of cuteness and pride.

The footage taken from a township in Cape Town was uploaded to TikTok by @tokozile_mbadamana.

SA TikTokkers swoon over adorable kids

The heartwarming clip has gained traction, racking up thousands of views and comments on the platform.

Viewers are gushing about preschoolers who will be progressing to Grade 1. Some are hoping the kids will succeed far beyond basic education.

@SakhikamvaDunana said:

"You say we must remain quiet and not cry? Sithini sine graduate na sana. 🎉🎉🎉"

@Tokozile_Mbadamana wrote:

"They are so adorable. 🥰❤️"

@AngieJolisa posted:

"Protect them Lord, the little children in this cruel world. 🙏♥️♥️"

@Noxie commented:

"Wow! 🥰🥰👌"

@nomgcebom stated:

"🌹🌹🌹They start now. 🙏🙏🙏"

@SisonkeSinoyoloCha added:

"Haybo mathuna. 🥰🥰"

@Sindile Nkuna typed:

"Hearts! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Preschooler’s graduation speech melts hearts

