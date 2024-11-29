A group of God-fearing friends gathered to pray over their peer’s brand-new Chery vehicle

The beautiful moment was captured in a TikTok video, with the man grateful for his surroundings

The online community reacted to the clip, with many showering the man with congratulatory messages and loving the friendship

A video of a group of friends praying over their peer’s brand-new car has made rounds on social media.

A group of friends blessed their peer’s new car. Images: @kimpybathinimadinane, @itsvuyelwam

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video uploaded by Vuyelwa Magagula (@itsvuyelwam) shows a group of friends holding hands and bowing their heads around the brand-new black Chery ride. They prayed for their friend’s vehicle.

Another part captured the gentleman driving his new baby out of the dealership as his friends cheered for him. It was a beautiful moment. The man was happy and grateful for the moment and the people he surrounded himself with.

According to group1chery.co.za, the Chery starts from R260 000. It boasts a 1.5-litre engine, which delivers ample power for an exciting drive in city centres and on the open roads.

Friends pray over their peer’s new Chery ride

Watch the TikTok video below.

Mzansi congratulates the man

The online community reacted to the video, with many showering the man with congratulatory messages. See the comments below:

@Blessed said:

“Congratulations !!🥳 🍾👏🏻🔥🔥”

@L e s e g o celebrated:

“Congratulations to our mkhwenyana🥺🥺🥺❤️❤️❤️.”

@Nontobeko Tobby wrote:

“Double celebration....”

@Nontobeko Tobby commented:

“Now this made my year..... 🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊”

@selby hlengwa said:

“Congratulations my Son we cant wait ukuyibona siyibusise yinhle kakhulu.” (We can’t wait to see it and bless it)

Amiecollengomane wrote:

“God😭😭🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾.”

Source: Briefly News