Friends Pray Over Their Peer’s Stunning Chery Ride, Netizens Show Love: “This Made My Year”
- A group of God-fearing friends gathered to pray over their peer’s brand-new Chery vehicle
- The beautiful moment was captured in a TikTok video, with the man grateful for his surroundings
- The online community reacted to the clip, with many showering the man with congratulatory messages and loving the friendship
Sinothando Siyolo is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from the University of Cape Town (UCT), with majors in Media and Writing, Politics and Governance. Before joining Briefly, Sinothando worked as a Content Producer for Hibari Media and as a News Content Producer for The South African (TSA).
A video of a group of friends praying over their peer’s brand-new car has made rounds on social media.
A TikTok video uploaded by Vuyelwa Magagula (@itsvuyelwam) shows a group of friends holding hands and bowing their heads around the brand-new black Chery ride. They prayed for their friend’s vehicle.
Another part captured the gentleman driving his new baby out of the dealership as his friends cheered for him. It was a beautiful moment. The man was happy and grateful for the moment and the people he surrounded himself with.
PAY ATTENTION: Your Voice Matters! Free and Fast Voting for Briefly News Entertainment Award. Choose the best entertainer of 2024 in SA
According to group1chery.co.za, the Chery starts from R260 000. It boasts a 1.5-litre engine, which delivers ample power for an exciting drive in city centres and on the open roads.
Friends pray over their peer’s new Chery ride
Watch the TikTok video below.
Mzansi congratulates the man
The online community reacted to the video, with many showering the man with congratulatory messages. See the comments below:
@Blessed said:
“Congratulations !!🥳 🍾👏🏻🔥🔥”
@L e s e g o celebrated:
“Congratulations to our mkhwenyana🥺🥺🥺❤️❤️❤️.”
@Nontobeko Tobby wrote:
“Double celebration....”
@Nontobeko Tobby commented:
“Now this made my year..... 🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊”
@selby hlengwa said:
“Congratulations my Son we cant wait ukuyibona siyibusise yinhle kakhulu.” (We can’t wait to see it and bless it)
Amiecollengomane wrote:
“God😭😭🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾.”
Loving family prays over brand-new car
In another story, Briefly News reported about a family who prayed over a car.
A touching video of a family praying over a car has warmed the hearts of many people in Mzansi. The heartwarming clip captures a sweet moment of gratitude and unity as the family gathers around the new whip to thank God for their newfound blessing. Social media user @july_wezimoto shared the heartfelt moment on her TikTok account, in which family members held hands and bowed their heads in prayer.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Sinothando Siyolo (Editor) Sinothando Siyolo is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from the University of Cape Town (UCT), with majors in Media and Writing, Politics and Governance. Before joining Briefly, Sinothando worked as a Content Producer for Hibari Media and as a News Content Producer for The South African (TSA). He has the ability to write across various sections - News, Human Interest, Politics, Entertainment, and Business. He joined Briefly in 2023. You can contact Sinothando at s2pinyana@gmail.com