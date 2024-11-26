"You Are Blessed Already": Family's Touching Prayer Over New Car Wins Hearts in Mzansi, SA Reacts
- One family in Mzansi left many people in their feelings after they were captured praying for a vehicle at a dealership
- The clip went viral on social media, amassing many views along with thousands of likes and comments
- South Africans loved the heartwarming moment as they flooded the comments section with compliments
A touching video of a family praying over a car has warmed the hearts of many people in Mzansi.
The heartwarming clip captures a sweet moment of gratitude and unity as the family gathers around the new whip to thank God for their newfound blessing.
SA family praying over a new car in video
Social media user @july_wezimoto shared the heartfelt moment on her TikTok account, in which family members held hands and bowed their heads in prayer.
The wholesome gesture showcased their deep appreciation and the feel for the shared milestone and their shared journey of faith.
@july_wezimoto's clip quickly became a viral hit on TikTok. Online users were delighted at the heartwarming gesture, and within a few hours of its publication, it gathered loads of views, along with thousands of likes and comments.
Take a look at the wholesome video below:
SA is in awe of the heartwarming moment
People reacted to the TikTok video, taking to the comments section to shower the family with congratulatory messages.
M Sibanyoni wrote:
"God the protector and God first."
Uson194523 added:
"You are blessed already."
Nkhumeiky said:
"Congratulations, and God protect always."
Nolu Lize wished them well:
"To smooth journeys and beautiful memories."
Vuyani Vela expressed:
"Prayer starts at home I like it God did."
Radebe commented:
"Amen and Amen. In the heat of excitement to drive off, we normally forget to acknowledge the source of all power to acquire things."
Durban hun’s new car inspires emotional family prayer
Source: Briefly News
