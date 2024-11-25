"Made Me Tear Up": Restaurant Staff Surprise 80-Year-Old Woman, Melts Hearts
- A heartwarming video of restaurant staff celebrating an 80 years old woman left many people in their feelings
- The clip sparked a massive online reaction among netizens, and it went viral on social media
- People were left in awe of the sweet gesture displed by the workers as they gushed over them in the comments
A group of restaurant employees left many people on the internet with warm and fuzzy feelings.
Restaurant staff celebrate 80-year-old
In a touching moment captured on camera, a restaurant staff went above and beyond to celebrate an 80-year-old customer on her special day, leaving peeps delighted.
The clip shared by TikTok user @duck35639, which quickly went viral, shows the team coming together to honour the elderly woman with a surprise that warmed hearts across Mzansi. One of the staff members arrived with ice cream, which brought the lady to tears.
They began clapping, singing, and dancing with the 80-year-old. The heartwarming gesture brought a huge smile to the customer's face and those who witnessed the scene in person and online. The footage gained massive attention on social media, gathering loads of views, likes, and comments.
Watch the video.
Mzansi raves over the restaurant staff's gesture
The heartwarming video touched the online community as they flocked to the comments section to shower them with sweet compliments.
JaJa wrote:
"You can see in their eyes and face when they value the smallest gestures. God grant her grace and favour to keep going."
User said:
"This is so precious. Happy, blessed birthday."
BridgetJones expressed:
ChouuChouu commented:
"Omg, this made me tear up."
Eve shared:
"Awww so cute it be the little things."
Maya Msimang added:
"I’m going to cry! My grandfather is 80 too this year."
