Many South Africans love Spur workers nationwide for their vibrant vibe that lights up a room.

A man was embarrassed as they sang the Spur Birthday song for him in a TikTok video. Image: @kingofcapetownrealty

A video of one gentleman caught the attention of netizens, and it went viral online, generating loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Man embarrassed by Spur's birthday song for his 30th

The gent stepped out to celebrate his 30th birthday with his loved ones at one of the Spur restaurants, and he was embarrassed when they sang one of Spur's birthday songs for him by the staff.

@kingofcapetownrealty, who uploaded the video on his TikTok, shows the guy looking all shy while the workers serenaded him on his special day, which brought out a big smile on the man's face, although he seemed embarrassed and shy at first.

SA is amused by the man's video

The guy's clip entertained many people as they headed to the comments section to crack jokes, while others simply laughed it off.

McDoubleDee said:

"This is better than the Bluetooth speaker they play at Vanderbijlpark spur."

Talent added:

"Knowing myself, I would stand up and dance."

Joeyk gushed:

"Spur vibes."

Black_Wolf wrote:

"I wanna work at Spur now."

KarynP shared:

"Spur makes everyone's birthday special."

Nakedi. y commented:

"Spur will always be famous! Happy birthday, sir."

Masego_xx replied:

"He came in, like, "what's this nonsense?" And then started smiling once he saw the starlight.

