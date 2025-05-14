Denise Zimba had the social media streets going crazy over her stunning hourglass figure

The presenter flaunted her curves in a bathing suit while out for a swim, and had the gents salivating

Mzansi men were prepared to risk it all for Miss Zimba, even joking about stepping up to father her two kids

Denise Zimba’s bathing suit pictures topped social media trends. Images: MissDeniseZimba

Denise Zimba was a sight for sore eyes when she flaunted her luscious curves and nearly broke the internet.

Denise Zimba flaunts her figure

Former V Entertainment presenter, Denise Zimba, sure knows how to get social media talking, and when she's not filling us in on her highly publicised divorce, she's topping trends with her looks.

The last time we heard from the mother of two, she was taking it a day at a time after losing custody of her daughters, and it seems she's doing just that.

Taking to her social media pages, Denise shared some new snaps from a lakeside location, after taking a dip in the water.

Denise Zimba shared some rare photos showing off her body in a bathing suit. Image: MissDeniseZimba

It's clear that the weather permitted, as she wore a pink one-piece backless bathing suit, showing off her backside and cleavage, a not-so-subtle reminder of how stunning she really is:

Here's what South Africans said about Denise Zimba's pictures

Mzansi seems to have forgotten that Denise is quite a looker, with the gents prepared to do everything for her:

VITO_G_Wagon joked:

"You look gorgeous, I’m ready to be a stepfather of two."

baBiMiLoZ promised:

"I don't have much to say, and I'm broke, but I love you. For you, I'd do heists to make you happy. I'd even become a scammer and sell the ANC, just for you. Please DM me your phone number if you accept my proposal."

Big_Vaul5 asked:

"Hey! Are you single? I'm ready to risk it."

earlymanrave posted:

"Single mothers aren’t such a bad idea after all."

Mcharli3 joked:

"I think I would be a great stepfather here."

The gents bashed Denise Zimba's ex-husband after seeing her gorgeous figure. Image: MissDeniseZimba

Meanwhile, others trolled Denise's ex-husband:

unofficialmxsh said:

"I can't believe that white boy, smh."

Maki_Motsepe trolled:

"He was too white for that behind!"

PhookoMonyane wrote:

"When last did you show us this? I'm glad that you left that marriage; it was depriving us of good things."

Mbuso_Mawande posted:

"What a bright future you have. That white boy couldn't handle this. If you need a shoulder to cry on, I'm here, Denise."

Denise Zimba talks about her healing journey

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Denise Zimba speaking about how she was doing after the court ruling that gave her ex-husband custody of their daughters.

The media personality admitted that days were not the same, with that particular day being a "down day," as she made efforts to feel better through cooking:

“I'm gonna cook to just feel a little bit better. I’m having a really down day. I really miss my girls."

