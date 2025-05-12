Local fans were amazed by an Uncle Waffles lookalike that had supporters questioning themselves on social media, saying they were amazed by the similarities

Social media users across Mzansi reacted with amazement after an Uncle Waffles lookalike shared a picture online that showed she looked just like the recording artist.

The picture shared by social media user @dinaamorrr stunned fans as they said she looked just like the Mzansi recording artist who is one of the most established stars in South Africa.

An Uncle Waffles lookalike stunned fans on social media.

Source: Instagram

Fans across Mzansi said they thought the Urban Music Award-winning artist was in the picture as they continued to make notes about the similarities.

Uncle Waffles’ lookalike stuns local fans

Make your own judgement from the X post below:

While fans questioned the image shared by another user, @__sugarvenom, Uncle Waffles continues to grow as an artist and recently performed in Zimbabwe.

The show in Bulawayo saw the female artist share the stage with Mzansi hip-hop star Nasty C while she also attended the Coachella festival in the United States.

Uncle Waffles wore a similar look on her Instagram account:

As Uncle Waffles continues to make hit records, she has come under criticism after entering a controversial debate with fellow amapiano star Pcee.

Pcee claimed that his music was stolen by people such as Uncle Waffles and that he has not been given enough credit in the local music industry.

Uncle Waffles has performed across Mzansi, Africa and the United States.

Source: Instagram

Fans make comparisons between Uncle Waffles and her lookalike

Local netizens reacted on social media to say the lookalike has too many similarities to Uncle Waffles, with many saying it was a picture of the popular recording artist.

Black_x_saint asked a question about the picture:

“Is it not?”

iBonaMisa remarked Uncle Waffles:

“Waffles is fat.”

Sphesihle_0001 was shocked:

“I had to go through her profile to believe you. Damn.”

Phingoshe96 was amazed:

“Is it not her?”

Cassie_slash had to look closer:

“Second frame!! I was sold.”

MetsiPrince was confused:

“Wait.”

Imfrmvenuss is not convinced it is a lookalike:

“Are we positive she’s not?”

Kortezzee knew it was not Uncle Waffles:

“It's not.”

L0LAD3 did their own research:

“I didn’t want to believe you, then I went through her page, OMG.”

Lerumo479 also thought the picture was Uncle Waffles:

“Same here.”

