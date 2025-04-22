Amapiano star Pcee is making headlines after claiming exploitation in the Amapiano industry, alleging he never received payments for his biggest hit and was overlooked by his record label

Following a leaked phone conversation with Uncle Waffles, Pcee allegedly bought a brand new car, sparking rumours that he was paid off with hush money

Pcee's claims mirror similar complaints from other Amapiano artists like Sir Trill and Samthing Soweto, who have accused DJ Maphorisa of financial exploitation

Amapiano star Pcee allegedly copped a brand new whip after making headlines for complaining about the exploitation in the Amapiano industry. The star set timelines ablaze when he claimed that he had been taken advantage of.

Pcee has reportedly bought a new car after complaining about the exploitation in the industry. Image: @pcee.official

Source: Instagram

Pcee buys new car after exploitation scandal

Pcee is trending for all the wrong reasons again. The star's rant about the exploitation in the Amapiano industry led to fans roasting Uncle Waffles. The star claimed that he never received payments for his biggest hit. He also alleged that his record label prioritised bigger artists the those who are still trying to make it in the industry.

Uncle Waffles defended herself and fired back at the exploitation claims. The star, who was unhappy with the accusations, claimed that she takes care of her artists.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to @TheYanosUpdate, Pcee allegedly bought a brand new car following his leaked phone conversation with Uncle Waffles. The post's caption read:

"Congratulations to Pcee on his latest car purchase 🔥"

Did Uncle Waffles pay off Pcee?

The post sparked a buzz among social media users. Many noted that Pcee bought a brand new car soon after his conversation with Uncle Waffles. Many alleged that the amapiano hitmaker was paid off by Uncle Waffles.

@SelloJupiter said:

"He cried on Instagram a week ago jiki jiki he bought a car, someone silenced him with hush money 🤣🤣🤣"

@nicksta_napo commented:

"Did waffles end up paying him?"

@sajo____ wrote:

"They paid him hush money 😂"

@MastaChefBetway added

Hush money like a side piece. Damn."

@AbednigoMonyai commented:

"Waffles silenced him."

@Mpungose774292 commented:

"Where did he get the money from? Dancing. Pcee songs are boring then his dance moves."

@Zincekondile said:

"Ziphumile imali zika Waffles 🥹😂"

Amapiano stars who complained about exploitation

Pcee is not the only amapiano star who has called out big labels and producers over exploitation. Sir Trill sparked a heated debate on social media when he accused DJ Maphorisa of exploitation. The hitmaker publicly addressed the financial exploitation on social media, claiming it was emotionally draining.

DJ Maphorisa was also linked to Samthing Soweto's exploitation claims. Fans rallied behind Samthing Soweto with others chanting his name during Phori's performance.

The news about Pcee's alleged new car has caused a buzz on social media. Image: @pcee.official

Source: Instagram

Uncle Waffles and Pcee's phone conversation leaks

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that it seems like there's more to the story of the Amapiano star PCee's exploitation claims he made earlier this week, which got Uncle Waffles under the spotlight.

In the leaked conversation, Uncle Waffles is heard confronting the artist about the allegations he made, also asking him why he said she was one of the people who were exploiting him when she has always been supporting him from the start.

Source: Briefly News