Urban Music Awards Winners Announced: Kamo Mphela, Priddy Ugly, and Dlala Thukzin Shine
- The 20th Urban Music Awards were held on Saturday, 3 May, and Kamo Mphela was the biggest winner on the night, followed by Priddy Ugly and Dlala Thukzin
- The awards also honoured iconic South African musicians such as ProVerb, Zonke, Zola 7 and Spikiri
- The Urban Music Awards also honoured international musicians with Uncle Waffles being crowned the best DJ in Mzansi
Versatile choreographer Kamo Mphela was the biggest winner at the Urban Music Awards held at the Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria on Saturday, 3 May, walking away with three accolades.
Urban Music Awards winners announced
The Amapiano star scooped the Best Female Act, Best Live Performance and Best Music Video for her hit song Dalie which features Khalil Harrison, Tyler ICU and Baby S.O.N. Reigning South African Music Awards (Samas) Best Hip-Hop Album winner Priddy Ugly, solidified his status in the genre, taking home the Artist of the Year and Best Hip-Hop Act awards.
Dlala Thukzin’s winning streak continued, with the iPlan hitmaker winning two accolades: Best Gqom Act and Best Producer (South Africa).
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The 20th Urban Music Awards also honoured icons such as Letta Mbulu, DJ Ready D, Zola 7, ProVerb, Zonke, Boom Shaka and Spikiri.
Upcoming musician and producer Mawelele, who won big at the Metro FM Awards ceremony hosted on the same day, won Best Newcomer. The Urban Music Awards also honoured Nigerian artists Davido, who won the International Artist of the Year (Africa) award and Burna Boy, who was the joint winner of the Best International Collaboration (South Africa x Global) award together with TitoM and Yuppe for the Tshwala Bam (Remix) featuring S.N.E.
Popular radio station Metro FM was honoured at the event and won Best Radio Station (South Africa) while its show The Midday Link-up won the Best Radio Show (South Africa).
Mellow & Sleazy claimed Best Group (South Africa). Woodblock DJs won the Best Collaboration award for their smash hit Skuta Baba, which features Buzzi Lee, Kane Keid, Cassper Nyovest and many others.
25K won the Best Album (South Africa) for his 2024 offering, Loyal to the Plug. DJ Maphorisa walked away with the Best Amapiano Act while the Urban Music Awards crowned internationally acclaimed wheel spinner, Uncle Waffles, the Best DJ (South Africa). Another notable winner was Black Coffee, who won in the Best House Music Act category. Langa Mavuso, who recently impressed South Africans with his trimmed physique, won the Best R&B Act (South Africa).
Here is a list of the other winners
Best Male Act (South Africa):
- Mthunzi
Best Afro-Pop Act:
- Blaq Diamond
Best Jazz Act (South Africa):
- Simphiwe Dana
Best Gospel Act (South Africa):
- Soweto Gospel Choir
Best Maskandi Act:
- uGatsheni
Best Reggae & Dancehall Act:
- Nkulee Dube
Best Music Television Show
- Mzansi House Countdown (Mzansi Magic)
Best Online Music Platform (South Africa):
- SlikourOnlife
Best Viral Breakthrough Song (South Africa):
- Mr Pilato, Ego Slimflow & Tebogo G Mashego for the song Biri Marung
Naledi Aphiwe makes history at Metro FM Awards
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Naledi Aphiwe made history at the Metro FM Awards ceremony on Saturday, 3 May at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga.
The budding musician broke a record in the South African music industry. The 18-year-old songstress bagged two awards at the ceremony, but that wasn't her greatest feat.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Tayananiswa Zvikaramba (Editor) Tayananiswa Zvikaramba is an entertainment writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula (2016-2022) and iHarare (2022-2025). He holds a BA Honours in Archaeology from the University of Zimbabwe (2010-2013), YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023). Email: tayananiswa.zvikaramba@briefly.co.za