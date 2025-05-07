The 20th Urban Music Awards were held on Saturday, 3 May, and Kamo Mphela was the biggest winner on the night, followed by Priddy Ugly and Dlala Thukzin

The awards also honoured iconic South African musicians such as ProVerb, Zonke, Zola 7 and Spikiri

The Urban Music Awards also honoured international musicians with Uncle Waffles being crowned the best DJ in Mzansi

Kamo Mphela, Priddy Ugly and Dlala Thukzin win big at the 20th Urban Music Awards. Image: kamo_mphelaxx, priddy_ugly, dlalathukzin

Source: Instagram

Versatile choreographer Kamo Mphela was the biggest winner at the Urban Music Awards held at the Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria on Saturday, 3 May, walking away with three accolades.

Urban Music Awards winners announced

The Amapiano star scooped the Best Female Act, Best Live Performance and Best Music Video for her hit song Dalie which features Khalil Harrison, Tyler ICU and Baby S.O.N. Reigning South African Music Awards (Samas) Best Hip-Hop Album winner Priddy Ugly, solidified his status in the genre, taking home the Artist of the Year and Best Hip-Hop Act awards.

Dlala Thukzin’s winning streak continued, with the iPlan hitmaker winning two accolades: Best Gqom Act and Best Producer (South Africa).

The 20th Urban Music Awards also honoured icons such as Letta Mbulu, DJ Ready D, Zola 7, ProVerb, Zonke, Boom Shaka and Spikiri.

Upcoming musician and producer Mawelele, who won big at the Metro FM Awards ceremony hosted on the same day, won Best Newcomer. The Urban Music Awards also honoured Nigerian artists Davido, who won the International Artist of the Year (Africa) award and Burna Boy, who was the joint winner of the Best International Collaboration (South Africa x Global) award together with TitoM and Yuppe for the Tshwala Bam (Remix) featuring S.N.E.

Popular radio station Metro FM was honoured at the event and won Best Radio Station (South Africa) while its show The Midday Link-up won the Best Radio Show (South Africa).

Mellow & Sleazy claimed Best Group (South Africa). Woodblock DJs won the Best Collaboration award for their smash hit Skuta Baba, which features Buzzi Lee, Kane Keid, Cassper Nyovest and many others.

25K won the Best Album (South Africa) for his 2024 offering, Loyal to the Plug. DJ Maphorisa walked away with the Best Amapiano Act while the Urban Music Awards crowned internationally acclaimed wheel spinner, Uncle Waffles, the Best DJ (South Africa). Another notable winner was Black Coffee, who won in the Best House Music Act category. Langa Mavuso, who recently impressed South Africans with his trimmed physique, won the Best R&B Act (South Africa).

Here is a list of the other winners

Best Male Act (South Africa):

Mthunzi

Best Afro-Pop Act:

Blaq Diamond

Best Jazz Act (South Africa):

Simphiwe Dana

Best Gospel Act (South Africa):

Soweto Gospel Choir

Best Maskandi Act:

uGatsheni

Best Reggae & Dancehall Act:

Nkulee Dube

Best Music Television Show

Mzansi House Countdown (Mzansi Magic)

Best Online Music Platform (South Africa):

SlikourOnlife

Best Viral Breakthrough Song (South Africa):

Mr Pilato, Ego Slimflow & Tebogo G Mashego for the song Biri Marung

Naledi Aphiwe makes history at Metro FM Awards

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Naledi Aphiwe made history at the Metro FM Awards ceremony on Saturday, 3 May at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga.

The budding musician broke a record in the South African music industry. The 18-year-old songstress bagged two awards at the ceremony, but that wasn't her greatest feat.

