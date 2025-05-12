South African stars Tyla, Dlala Thukzin, Maglera Doe Boy, and TxC are making headlines after earning nominations at the Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards

South African stars Tyla, Dlala Thukzin, Maglera Doe Boy and TxC were nominated among the world's best acts at this year’s BET Awards, affirming the country's strong presence on the global stage.

South African stars Tyla, Maglera Doe Boy and Dlala Thukzin are making waves after scoring big BET nominations. Images: MagleraDoeBoy / dlalathukzin_ / Tyllaaaaaaa

The nominations for this year’s BET Awards were announced online on 8 May 2025. The awards will be held on 9 June at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Thanks to her huge following, Tyla is trending after being nominated for three major awards. She was nominated under Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Best International Act, and Best New Artist.

Celebrated South African singer Tyla is making major waves on the global stage. Image: Tyllaaaaaaa

Tyla has been winning big since her thrust into the limelight and seems to be picking up where she left off last year. She was one of last year's biggest stars, winning over 20 awards, including Best African Music Performance Act at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

Last year, Tyla also won two BET awards, Best New Artist and Best International Act, while Makhadzi brought home the Viewers' Choice award for Best New International Act.

Like those before her, Tyla dedicated one of her awards to Africa. With several stars dominating the list, fans are more than convinced that South African stars will win big at this year’s awards.

BET nods for Maglera Doe Boy, Dlala Thukzin, TxC

Eswatini-born Uncle Waffles, who credits the South African music industry for her continued success, was nominated under the Best International Act category alongside Tyla.

Nigerian stars Ayra Starr and Rema are among the biggest names hoping to win the Best International Act award.

Dlala Thukzin, Maglera Doe Boy and TxC were nominated for the Best New International Act award alongside Nigerian stars Shallipopi.

This will be Maglera Doe Boy's second consecutive international nod. Last year, he was also nominated in the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Speaking on the nominations, Senior Vice President and co-general manager at Paramount, Monde Twala, said:

“At BET, we are proud to continue elevating and celebrating Black excellence on a global scale. The 2025 nominations reflect the incredible creativity, influence, and impact of African artists who are shaping culture and pushing boundaries."

Maglera Doe Boy and Blxckie's international recognition

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Maglera Doe Boy and Blxckie are shining in the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards.

The two were nominated in one of the biggest categories at the awards, and the nominations have since paved their path for international recognition.

Maglera Doe Boy and Blxckie were nominated among some of the biggest acts in the music industry, including British grime MC and rapper Ghetts.

