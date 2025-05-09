Nigerian superstar Burna Boy hosted his first-ever Met Gala after-party in New York City this week

South African Grammy winning muso DJ Black Coffee was behind the decks at the party

Attending the party were UK rapper Central Cee, Busta Rhymes, Nick Jonas, along with his wife Priyanka Chopra, Lupita Nyong'o and more

Black Coffee partied with Burna Boy in New York City for the Met Gala after-party. Image: Alessandro Levati, Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

Africa's finest was under one roof, and Mzansi is buzzing. Nigerian singer Burna Boy attended the Met Gala 2025 and had a little fun at his very own after-party.

Black Coffee plays at Burna Boy's after-party

The African Giant's Met Gala after-party took place in New York City this week after the prestigious dinner.

Burna Boy nailed the theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, when he wore a maroon suit with a mustard-yellow shirt.

Burna Boy held his first Met Gala after-party in New York City. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Attending his after-party was South African Grammy-winning music producer DJ Black Coffee, who was also his partner in vibes. The Drive hitmaker was also billed to play at the party. In a viral video, Burna Boy vibes to Black Coffee's set, and the two seemed to have had an amazing time.

Instagram blogger Everything SA Music posted the video:

Black Coffee and Burna Boy pulled a few stars to their event, including UK rapper Central Cee, US rapper Busta Rhymes, singer Nick Jonas, and his wife Priyanka Chopra, actress Lupita Nyong'o, singer and actress Hailey Bailey and a few athletes as well.

Legend Live Feed posted some of the photos from the night. See them below:

Mzansi impressed by Black Coffee's set

Here are some of the reactions from fans and social media users:

wildflowernomad_ exclaimed:

"Being AFRICAN is so cool, mara!"

ms_nozar said:

"Our African kings."

@valkar replied:

"Daaaamn this must have been sooo much fun."

@Katleho91135696 shared:

"I have been studying while listening to your music. I finally graduated. Thank you for the good vibes."

@MvulaneDo asked:

"You once made a track with Burna, going to release it?"

@MomakoeMoumak1 added:

"Kings, may God continue to bless and protect you!"

Which other SA stars attended the Met Gala?

Mzansi had quite a bit of presence at this year's event. From designer David Tlale's gown, which was worn by AFI CEO Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, to presenter Nomzamo Mbatha and singer Tyla.

There was a bit of drama online after Nomzamo's interview with Tyla, where people noticed the Water singer's weird energy.

Black Coffee tries to defend Scotts Maphuma

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Black Coffee took to X (formerly ko Twitter) to give a shout-out to amapiano singer Scotts Maphuma.

The Shayi'Moto singer faces backlash from his fans and netizens for his treatment towards his supporters. At some point, he dared people to try and cancel him, simply because he refuses to take photos.

However, despite Coffee's interference, people are not backing down and are adamant about teaching Scotts Maphuma a lesson, saying not even Black Coffee can fix things for the singer.

