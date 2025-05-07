African stars such as Ayra Starr, Tems, Tyla, Burna Boy and Nomzamo Mbatha graced the 'Met Gala' in New York on Monday, 5 July 2025

The event’s theme, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style', was the perfect platform for the African stars as they turned heads with their stunning outfits while Tyla performed at the after party

Local netizens reacted on social media to praise stars such as Tyla and Nigerian singer Ayra Starr for their eye-catching dresses that impressed fans worldwide

South African singer Tyla was one of the headline stars at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, 5 July 2025.

The Water hitmaker was among a host of African stars such as Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Tems and Nomzamo Mbatha who rubbed shoulders with some of the world’s elite celebrities.

Ayra Starr and Burna Boy flew the Nigerian flag high at the 2025 Met Gala. Image: Savion Washington/Getty Images and Kevin Mazur/MG25.

Source: Getty Images

While Nigerian stars such as Ayra Starr and Burna Boy represented Nigeria, Tyla earned praise from local fans after going blonde at the star-laden event.

African stars impress at the 2025 Met Gala

Watch Tyla reveal her blonde look in the video below:

In addition to turning heads with her outfit, Tyla also impressed fans by performing at the event’s after party alongside American rapper Doja Cat.

Burna Boy impressed fans with his look, according to the video below:

The African ladies were not the only ones to earn accolades from fans after Nigerian rapper Burna Boy earned praise for his sleek looks after he was recently roasted by Mzansi netizens.

Burna Boy is no stranger to making an impression on South African fans as he often collaborates with Mzansi stars and is a constant visitor to the Rainbow Nation.

South African star Tyla turned heads with her blonde look at the 2025 Met Gala. Image: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Netizens are impressed with Met Gala outfits

African netizens reacted on social media to praise stars such as Tyla, Burna Boy and Ayra Starr, saying their outfits impressed not only at the event but also inspired their own fashion ideas.

T_bbler was impressed:

“I luvvvvvvvvvvvvvvv❤️❤️.”

Tylaxtygers is a Tyla fan:

“THE BADDEST.”

With_naldo praised Tyla:

“Pretty girl from Jozi😍.”

Miztyla was inspired by Tyla:

“Look so amazing, Tyla! OMG!😭😭.”

Ulalia_mony_landers loved the song on Tyla’s clip:

"The Lebo Mathosa track is the sweetest touch to this visual👏🏽👏🏽❤️.”

April_soniagh praised Ayra Starr:

“🌟 The star is staring 🔥❤️.”

Ofentse_m33 was impressed by all the stars:

“WE ARE PROUD AFRICANS😘.”

Babyboy.http said the Africans earned people’s respect:

“THE DIAMOND OF EVERY SZN!! 💍😍.”

Total_wrestling._ liked all the looks:

“So cute and chic!”

Babyboy.http backs the stars to continue making their mark worldwide:

“Consistently gagging em!! 🤭🐅❤️.”

Tyla makes the Asia Pacific A100 List

As reported by Briefly News, South African singer Tyla impressed local fans after making the Asia Pacific A100 List, for her contributions to worldwide media and her musical impact.

Following the success of her hit song, Water, Tyla has made the world stand up and notice her talents while her reach has seen her share the stage with top stars at the 2025 Coachella.

