Burna Boy is catching strays online after a video of his yard and car collection surfaced online

The jokes were flying as many South Africans roasted the Nigerian singer's property

Mzansi bashed Burna's taste, saying they expected far better from an internationally acclaimed musician

South Africans said Burna Boy's house is nothing like they expected. Image: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images, Harry Durrant/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Eish, Burna Boy can never catch a break with South Africans, and this time, they fired shots at his house.

A look at Burna Boy's Nigerian mansion

Burna Boy has been the main topic of discussion since giving fans a glimpse of his life in Nigeria, from his lively shows to his massive mansion.

While the star hosts his alleged new girlfriend, Chloe Bailey, peeps are seeing more of his house's features, including his unconventional furniture and huge front yard.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Fans also got a look at the star's insane car collection that boasts several Ferraris and a purple Tesla Cybertruck.

Twitter (X) user BENNY7GG shared a video of the On The Low hitmaker's garage in Lagos, showing netizens just how rich the "African giant" truly is:

Here's what South Africa said about Burna Boy's yard

Mzansi said Burna's lifestyle and house did not match:

mixedracedUncle said:

"This rich looks so poor."

1xthovo asked:

"Is it the video quality, or does Nigeria really look like this?"

Doobsie_Dons was confused:

"So, the whole Nigeria is a village? If Burna Boy stays here, where does the average Nigerian live?"

pshift846 wrote:

"The cars look like they were stolen and then placed in a random person's backyard."

South Africans said Burna Boy’s yard was extremely underwhelming for a top celebrity. Image: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

BoogieHarrySA posted:

"There's something off with Nigeria architecs."

MontecarlloV was shocked:

"I have never seen rich, look so poor!"

mzuzups was unimpressed:

"Is this how celebs live over there? I was expecting a large estate with tennis courts and parks with acres of land."

ManimoDj added:

"I’m sure he misses South Ah daily. I mean, what is this?"

Burna Boy wants to visit Da L.E.S

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Burna Boy wishing he could visit Da L.E.S, who recently suffered a stroke.

The Nigerian singer said he wanted to fix things with South Africa so he could see his friend.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News