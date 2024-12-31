Social media did not let Burna Boy breathe once peeps got a closer look at his mansion

The Nigerian superstar gave fans a tour of his massive pad, and the furniture had netizens chuckling non-stop

Peeps tore the house apart while roasting Burna Boy's and his interior designer's taste

Burna Boy’s Nigerian mansion was roasted. Images: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images, Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Eish, Burna Boy can't catch a break, and this time, his massive mansion was ridiculed online.

Burna Boy gives mansion tour

Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy, recently gave netizens a tour of his Lagos mansion in classic MTV Cribs style with Architectural Digest.

We get a look at his extravagant furnishings, from the cinema, massive backyard and pool to Burna's album plaques, vinyl collection and Grammy award for Best World Music Album for his Twice as Tall album.

His versatility as a musician compliments the eclectic interior of his house, from the paintings to the furniture, and the Tshwala Bam singer was nice enough to give fans a look at his private recording studio.

Twitter (X) user benny7gg shared the video:

Netizens weigh in on Burna Boy's mansion

Sadly, it seems the house is not everyone's style, and peeps roasted Burna and suggested that he hire an interior designer.

This comes after Nota Baloyi dragged Burna's car collection, and things just kept getting worse for the singer:

KaraboKbmags said:

"A lot is happening in that house."

basetsan wasn't impressed:

"With all that money, he should have hired a proper interior designer like Athena Calderone. Now it looks like storage. Very tacky, tbh!"

Khulaniii was shocked:

"How does it keep getting worse with every room?"

stephen_moatshe posted:

"But really? Hasn't Burna Boy been to South Africa before? I thought he'd draw inspiration. The house definitely needs an interior designer."

zamakangcobo dragged the art:

"He mustn’t let his sister put up any more of her amateur paintings; they cheapen the whole house. He needs an interior designer asap."

