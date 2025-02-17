Tyler ICU is overwhelmed with gratitude after buying himself a stunning new house

The Amapiano sensation shared a photo of himself posing on his roof accompanied by a heartfelt message to the people who've supported him

Fans and fellow celebs flooded Tyler's comments section with congratulatory messages for his incredible achievement

Tyler ICU is moving up, or should we say moving in? The Amapiano star is starting the year off on a good note and a new address!

Tyler ICU buys new house

Tyler ICU couldn't wait to share the incredible news after securing his house.

The Mnike hitmaker's career took off with the success of his hit song, and things are only getting better and better for him.

Taking to his Instagram page, the newly-engaged producer/ DJ shared a cool photo posing on the roof of his stunning new house and sent a heartfelt thank you to God and the people who were instrumental in his career, including DJ Maphorisa:

"I would like to thank the Lord God for being the key player in everything that’s in my life and for bringing such amazing people who want me to prosper. Thank you to my grandma and my parents. I would like to thank @djmaphorisa - God has brought you into this life to change lives. May your cup never run dry."

When Briefly News contacted Tyler ICU to ask about his Valentine's Day plans, he said that he would be working. Little did we know that he was working on securing a beautiful home.

Mzansi shows love to Tyler ICU

Fans and followers gathered to celebrate Tyler's big win with him, many of whom were his industry peers, who congratulated him on another incredible achievement:

South African media personality, Nandi Madida, said:

"Amen! So well deserved, and here’s to many more blessings from the most high."

Mzansi disc jockey, DJ Maphorisa, wrote:

"May God continue blessing you. Well done, and congratulations!"

Local musician, Manu Worldstar, showed love to Tyler:

"Congratulations, brother. Real growth."

dwsonofficial posted:

"Congrats, brother! You deserved it all."

South African singer, Daliwonga, added:

"Congratulations, mfanaka!"

