Tyla has been recognised on the 2025 Gold House A100 list, honouring the most impactful Asian Pacific leaders across multiple industries

Despite facing legal issues over her hit song Water, Tyla's recognition alongside stars like Bruno Mars and Charli XCX has earned her praise from fans and critics alike

While some questioned her inclusion due to her South African roots, Tyla’s success is celebrated as a testament to her talent and cultural influence

Gold House has announced the 2025 A100 list, and our girl Tyla made it. The list honours the 100 most impactful Asian Pacific leaders across multiple industries.

Tyla has made it to the Gold House A100 2025 list. Image: Kevin Mazur and Monica Schipper

Source: Getty Images

Tyla receives top recognition

Tyla may be in the middle of a legal storm over her hit song, Water, but the singer has made South Africa proud again after being listed on the Gold House A100 list released on Thursday, 1 May 2025. According to @PopBase on X, formerly Twitter, the Grammy winner who recently set Coachella on fire with her performance was listed alongside industry heavyweights like Bruno Mars, Charli XCX, and Nicole Scherzinger. The post read:

"Tyla has been honoured on this year's Gold House's most impactful Asian Pacific A100 list."

Fans celebrate Tyla's success

Tyla's legion of fans, affectionately known as Tygas, flooded social media with heartfelt congratulatory messages for the Truth or Dare hitmaker. Many said the accolade was well-deserved as Tyla has been a trailblazer in the music industry.

However, others questioned why Tyla was listed among Asian stars when she is South African.

@ladidaix commented:

"I love how multicultural Tyla is. This is cool."

@cowboykylle wrote:

"Tyla isn't Asian, though? Why are they giving her faulty awards? I know why, they're trying to push this agenda that Tyla will be the next Beyoncé. NEWS FLASH. She won't."

@Emilyemiika said:

"Tyla is representing her country well."

@epiclad added:

"Well-deserved recognition—such an inspiring milestone!"

@XolieMahlangu said:

"She just keeps on winning man. She was born to be a superstar."

@BlueCheckMart wrote:

"Tyla's inclusion on the A100 list beautifully showcases how her music transcends cultural boundaries, blending South African roots with global pop to inspire a diverse audience."

@VinitrixG23961 noted:

"Isn't she African? I don't know anything about history."

@Wisdom_wavesX wrote:

"Tyla absolutely deserves this spotlight—her talent and impact are undeniable. So proud to see her getting this recognition!"

Tyla made it to the Gold House A100 list. Image: Christopher Polk/Billboard

Source: Getty Images

What is the Gold House A100 list?

According to the Gold House website, the A100 honours the 100 most impactful Asian Pacific leaders in culture and society over the past year, as well as special honours for unique contributions.

The list includes singers, movie and film producers, directors and stakeholders in various industries like the media industry.

