Tyla and Doja Cat co-host 2025 Met Gala Afterparty

Tyla and Doja Cat are scheduled to co-host a star-studded 2025 Met Gala Afterparty in New York on Monday, 5 May

The Afterparty will feature performances from Kaytranada, Pedro, Kitty Ca$h and a surprise guest

Netizens were hyped about a potential musical collaboration between Tyla and Doja Cat

Yeses! Mzansi queens Tyla and Doja Cat continue breaking barriers and putting South Ah on the world map. While their fans wait for the duo to collaborate on a song, Doja Cat and Tyla will host the Met Gala Afterparty together.

Tyla and Doja Cat to co-host 2025 Met Gala Afterparty

A Doja Cat fan page on X @DojaHQs shared a receipt showing that Tyla and Doja Cat will host the Met Gala Afterparty at the exclusive Casa Cipriani in New York. The post was captioned:

“Doja Cat & Tyla are both hosting a #MetGala after party this Monday!”

According to the ticket, Kaytranada, Pedro, Kitty Ca$h and a surprise guest are expected to keep attendees on their feet.

See the post below:

While Doja Cat has a history of co-hosting Met Gala afterparties, including the 2024 event alongside Diddy and Richie Akiva, there is no official confirmation yet regarding her or Tyla co-hosting an afterparty for the 2025 Met Gala.

Fans react to Tyla and Doja Cat co-hosting Met Gala Afterparty

In the comments, fans of the duo called on the two to hop into the studio and cook something.

Here are some of the comments:

@Johnnoe30104153 exclaimed:

“Oh, this is exciting to see, I hope they collaborate on music together, South Africa is the best country. 🤎❤️‍🔥🇿🇦”

@ivorysillegal_ said:

“Doja, Tyla, and Kaytranada all in one night 😭😭”

@PinkColiflower predicted:

“Their collaboration is definitely coming 😭😭 First, Hey Neighbour, now this?”

@mehv_malik said:

“Doja Cat and Tyla co-hosting the 2025 Met Gala after-party? That’s the kind of chaos we need. Fashion, music, and mayhem—count me in.”

What you should know about the 2025 Met Gala

The Met Gala is the biggest night in fashion, with celebrities partnering with designers to serve some unforgettable looks.

The 2025 edition of the Met Gala will be held on Monday, 5 May, under the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” The Met Gala is held annually at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, and is attended by over 450 guests, but names are never confirmed.

Guests can secure a ticket to the Met Gala through an invitation from a fashion house or an organisation, in which case they will be dressed by the designer.

According to The Cut, tickets to the 2024 edition of the Met Gala cost $75,000 each, which was a significant hike from 2023’s $50,000. This year’s tickets are expected to cost much more than 2024.

Doja Cat coming to South Africa

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Doja Cat is one of several American musicians making their way to South Africa.

Doja Cat is expected in Mzansi for the Hey Neighbour Festival, sparking speculation about a long-awaited reunion with her estranged father, Dumisani Dlamini. The rapper has been open about her strained relationship with the veteran actor.

