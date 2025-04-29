Former Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 contestant Mshini bagged a major brand deal with one of DJ Zinhle's brands

A fan broke the news on social media, urging Mshini's fanbase, known as the Falcons, to celebrate and support her milestone

Fans flooded the comments with celebratory messages, praising Mshini for her progress since leaving the Big Brother Mzansi house

Mshini secured a collaboration with DJ Zinhle. Image: mshinilekwadu, djzinhle

Halala! Things are working out for former Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 contestant Mshini. The reality TV star, who lasted until Day 63 in the Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition house, bagged herself a deal with DJ Zinhle.

Mshini partners with DJ Zinhle

Mshini, real name Siphesihle Lekwadu, has largely stayed off the radar following her appearance on Big Brother Mzansi Season 5. It seems she has been chasing the bag on the low.

Social media user @sheslovableMaya announced on Monday, 28 April, that Mshini had secured a partnership with DJ Zinhle’s Peruvian and Brazilian hair brand Hair Majesty. The social media user appealed to Mshini’s fanbase, known as Falcons, to publicise the development. The post read:

“Mshini and Hair Majesty by DJ Zintle coming soon. Falcons, please come out and show love to our girl. She is really working hard. Let's make all the noise.”

Fans react to Mshini's partnership with DJ Zinhle

Mshini’s fans filled the comments with congratulatory messages. Here are some of the comments:

@Mpona11 said:

“We are proud of you, Mshini 👸🔥🔥”

@LieketsengPhok1 remarked:

“They said,’No one will want to work with her’ but look at God showing off 😭😭🔥”

@YoliswaNdl1346 replied:

“Man, this just keeps making me proud, week in week out🥺❤❤❤”

@Mpona11 said:

“We are up Falcons 🔥🔥🔥💃💃💃”

Hair Majesty announces new arrivals

Hair Majesty announced on its Instagram page that the hair pieces modelled by Mshini and others will be available starting 1 May. The hair pieces will be available on the brand’s premium collections. Hair Majesty announced:

“Something fabulous is on the way... 👀✨Just in time for Mother’s Month, we’re adding some new arrivals to one of our premium collections! Can you guess which one? 🤔 From soft glam to bold looks, this launch is one you don’t want to miss!”

Mshini blasts former housemate Ashley Ogle

Meanwhile, Mshini ruffled feathers when she criticised Ashley Ogle in an interview.

Fans celebrated after Mshini secured a deal with DJ Zinhle. Image: mshinilekwadu, djzinhle

In the interview, Mshini said Ashley controlled her boyfriend, Sweet Guluva, during the show.

According to Mshini, Sweet Guluva was more reserved and never interacted with the housemates when Ashley was still in the Big Brother house. Mshini said Ashley made it difficult for Guluva to interact with the others.

Mshini proposed to fellow housemate Uyanda

In more Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 news, Briefly News reported that Nsuku revealed that Mshini had a crush on Uyanda and was only waiting for him to make a move.

During an interview on Podcast and Chill, former contestant Nsuku revealed that Mshini had the hots for Uyanda. She speculated that Uyanda also had feelings for Mshini but never made a move because of gwababa.

However, Uyanda denied Nsuku's claim and revealed that he didn't make a move on Mshini out of respect and not fear.

