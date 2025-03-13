Tyla made sure to turn heads at Paris Fashion Week, as she sat front row with Anna Wintour and wore a very elegant pink two-piece suit

The Grammy-award winning singer's hairdo and confidence won hearts, as she rocked a pixie cut

Fans named her Anna's favourite as she was spotted with the editorial giant on numerous occasions

At Paris Fashion Week, Tyla was among the A-listers to grace the fashion extravaganza.

Tyla attends Paris Fashion Week

Grammy-Award winning singer Tyla keeps proving that she is that girl! The Water hitmaker attended the autumn/winter Paris Fashion Week for the Chanel show. Tyla wore a chic Chanel two-piece suit, black block pumps and a pixie cut hairstyle.

Her fan page @TylaClub posted the beautiful X photo of Tyla sitting next to the Vogue Editor-In-Chief, Anna Wintour.

Tyla announced as part of Met Gala committee

In an effort to slowly cement her name in the fashion industry, Tyla was announced as part of the Met Gala 2025 Host Committee. The committee is said to be responsible for ensuring the overall show is a success using the celebs' influence.

Tyla was announced as one of the big names in music and fashion to grace this year's fashion event themed, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

Some of the names mentioned include Usher, André 3000, actress Regina King, rapper Doechii, Dapper Dan, poet Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and many more.

This would be her second appearance at the fashion event. Tyla caused a buzz with her 2024 Met Gala look, as she literally brought the theme Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion to life. She wore a sandy Balmain gown and dominated headlines.

Fans react to Tyla's outfit next to Anna

Social media users had a few points to raise about Tyla's outfit, with some saying it does not give, while others suggested ways she could have made it more enticing.

However, people are living Tyla's rising fashion influence. Here are the reactions.

@MrsMonnica disliked this outfit:

"I hate that she thinks she ate with this fit."

@dramadelinquent

"She looks stunning."

@_Thembalihle_ encouraged:

"Keep on winning."

@kiran_voice said:

"Tyla’s rising fashion influence is undeniable."

@thebeatwire_ shared:

"Absolute perfection!"

@ettaina2 exclaimed:

"Totally rocking that chic pink set!"

@nolomoifa joked:

"Oh, we know who's allowed to be late for the Met Gala: Tyla and Rihanna."

@__Temptress_ stated:

"I see why they’re mad. Look at how gorgeous and elegant she looks."

@Tee_Vuliwe shared:

"I love how Tyla can be in a room with the most influential people and still act like she’s been there before."

@Yoniem5 said:

"Congratulations to my home girl. She is stunning."

@glandheure gushed:

"This woman's Chanel outfit is amazing."

@shefalimanoj said:

"You know Tyla is that girl because Anna Wintour, the Ice Queen, is smiling in her presence. A natural superstar, her energy is intoxicating."

Tyla announces vinyl edition for debut album

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla showed off the deluxe vinyl edition of her debut album, TYLA. It features exclusive tracks, a lyric booklet, and a double-sided poster. In the vinyl, Tyla thanked her Tygers for their support.

Fans celebrated the Grammy-winning singer's announcement, praising her work ethic.

