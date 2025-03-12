Boity Thulo, Kabza De Small and Maglera Doe Boy graced Paris Fashion Week wearing Laduma Ngxokolo’s creations

Maglera Doe Boy revealed that he just didn't attend the event but had a career defining moment on the catwalk

Mzansi showed love to the trio in the comments after Maglera Doe Boy shared photos of the even on his socials

Boity Thulo, Kabza De Small and Maglera Doe Boy attended the Paris Fashion Week. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images, kabelomotha_, Mindy Small

Source: Getty Images

Boity Thulo and Maglera Doe Boy aren’t only cooking bangers in the studio. The duo is representing South Africa at the Paris Fashion Week and turning heads with their stunning outfits.

Boity, Kabza De Small and Maglera Doe Boy impress at Paris Fashion Week

Boity Thulo, Kabza De Small and Maglera Doe Boy were among the South African stars who rubbed shoulders with the who’s who of the international fashion and entertainment industries at the Paris Fashion Week. The 018's Finest hitmakers and Kabza De Small rocked MaXhosa Africa’s Umbulelo collection.

Taking to her Instagram page, Boity Thulo shared snaps of her and Maglera Doe Boy rocking MaXhosa Africa’s creations, leaving Mzansi in awe. Maglera also shared photos of himself wearing Laduma Ngxokolo’s collection at the Paris Fashion Week. He revealed that he performed on the catwalk and curated music for the show.

He captioned the images:

“PARIS FASHION WEEK 2025. Thank you, MaXhosa, for the opportunity. I was given the taste of performing my music. I also curated the music for the whole show. Big love to my brother, Laduma Ngxokolo. Big love to my family from Hennessy South Africa and Hennessy for hosting us so well. After Party is at Cova in Paris tonight.”

Fans can't get enough of Boity, Kabza De Small and Maglera's outfits

Social media users showed nothing but love for Boity Thulo, Maglera Doe Boy and Kabza De Small. Music industry colleagues also flooded the comments section with praise for the duo. Here’s what South Africa had to say:

stogie_t said:

“We Believe You 🔥”

zoocci_coke_dope remarked:

“MAXHOSA DOE BOY”

nj3bz_mthe.018 said:

“One thing about Maglera, he doesn't compete; he meets 🔥🙌❤️”

Chriskardamilakis recalled:

“To think that I was called to model for MaXhosa in 2016 in PE e rooftop gardens 😭🫠 missed opportunity 😪 but we move 🙏🏽”

Sadietorquato joked:

“Where do I download your abs? Please, it’s urgent. I need them before the weekend.”

prod_hash suggested:

“Last picture for the next album🔥🙏”

sthandwa.gwala gushed:

“Stunning. Gorgeous. The moment. A style icon❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Tyla dazzles at Paris Fashion Week

Boity, Maglera Doe Boy and Kabza De Small aren't the only entertainers who represented South Africa well at the Paris Fashion Week.

Tyla also graced the Paris Fashion Week in Chanel. Image: Arnold Turner

Source: Getty Images

Global music sensation Tyla turned heads when she stepped out in a stunning outfit at Paris Fashion Week.

She oozed elegance in a Chanel look at Paris Fashion Week. The Grammy Award winner accessorised the purple three-piece suit with black sling-back heels and a Chanel bag.

Netizens gush over Boity and Bonang as they spend time together

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Boity and Bonang Matheba had many fans gushing over them after hanging out together.

Netizens swarmed the comments section with compliments after Boity shared a picture of them together on X.

