MacG and Sol Phenduka discussed Bonelela 'Buzza' Mgudlwa's alleged unlawful COVID-19 PPE tender scandal

The Podcast And Chill team defended Anele Mdoda amid the drama involving her husband, providing reasons for this

Mzansi, however, is not sold on the idea that Anele Mdoda had no idea about Buzza James' dealings

MacG and the Podcast and Chill team discussed Anele Mdoda's stance on Buzza James' PPE scandal. Image: MacGunleashed, Zintathu

Source: Instagram

On the latest Podcast And Chill with MacG, the team dissected Anele Mdoda's husband's COVID-19 PPE scandal.

Speaking about this, MacG and Sol Phenduka defended the 947 radio personality and provided reasons for this.

MacG speaks on Anele's stance in Buzza James' PPE drama

On 2 April 2026, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) ordered Bonelela Mgudlwa and his former partner and business partner, Katleho Mokonyane, to repay R14.3 million regarding an irregular COVID-19 PPE tender. Instead of recognising the severity of the situation, Anele Mdoda decided to continue posting jokes and interacting with her followers like nothing had happened.

This rubbed people the wrong way, and they came for her. It wasn't until she locked her X account to shut the noise out. Defending her, MacG said Anele has a huge reputation to uphold, so she would not have been reckless by getting involved with someone with such a huge scandal.

"Do you know how meticulous Anele is? Everything is strategic. Even now, she has a five-year plan of what her life would look like. Do you think someone that meticulous would let that slide?" MacG asked.

Sol reckoned that he had a theory on what had transpired between Anele and Buzza James, and he held nothing back.

"I think maybe she was too desperate for love, but knowing Anele, she wouldn't have subscribed to this," MacG said.

Anele Mdoda’s hubby, Buzza James, was ordered to repay millions. Image: Buzza_james, Anele

Source: Instagram

Sol added that Anele had no idea about the PPE irregularities allegations, "Because she has a huge reputation to protect." Sol said she clearly did not know about this. He added that an average person also does not know their partner's past; they only know what they are told.

"You don't know your partner's browser history, you don't know their body count or the biggest lies they have ever told. Yet, you expect Anele to have known somehow, plus he is an advocate, so when she met this businessman who has money, she's not thinking he might have gotten it through a shady deal," Sol added.

Watch the clip shared by @KingMntungwa below:

Sizwe Dhlomo defends Anele Mdoda

MacG and Sol are not the only people who have publicly defended Anele Mdoda. Briefly News previously reported that Anele's bestie, Sizwe Dhlomo, defended her on X, saying people were being unfair towards her. He said she never needed a man for her lifestyle, as she got everything on her own.

"You know the SIU can track where money goes, right? So, wena, you’re a better investigator than the SIU? Anele’s never needed any man to subsidise her lifestyle. Ngiyema ke lapho."

Source: Briefly News