Music producers Olmo Zucca and Jackson LoMastro are continuing their lawsuit over the creative rights of South African star Tyla’s hit song ‘Water’

Both claim to be top-line producers of the hit song, and have been denied royalty claims which has led to the lawsuit

Netizens reacted on social media to say music producers need to be smart when making contributions, while some questioned the timing of the lawsuit

South African megastar Tyla’s hit single Water is the source of a lawsuit as two producers claim rights to the song.

Olmo Zucca and Jackson LoMastro say their reputation has been damaged after they missed out on credit as top-line producers for the song that made Tyla a household name worldwide.

Two producers are fighting over the creative rights of Tyla's hit single 'Water'. Image: Kayla Oaddams and Monica Schipper/WireImage.

Source: Getty Images

The duo is listed as co-writers of the song, but that title has denied them access to royalty fees as Tyla’s popularity continues to grow after her debut Coachella performance.

Lawsuit over Tyla’s hit gains momentum

The lawsuit was discussed in the tweet below:

According to the lawsuit, the producers felt they had been denied their rightful credit while Rayan El-Hussein Goufar and Samuel Awuku were named as top-line producers.

The lawsuit read:

“Zucca and LoMastro were not ‘session musicians’, and their contribution to the song was not done on a work-for-hire basis. Zucca and LoMastro never received or signed any paperwork indicating that they were session musicians for the song, and they were never paid on a work-for-hire basis for the song. Rather, Zucca and LoMastro were full producers.”

Watch clips of Tyla's Coachella performance on her Instagram account:

Tyla continues to make a name for herself

While the producers battle over creative rights for the song, Tyla is making a name for herself on the global stage and will soon release new music.

The Mzansi beauty hinted at possibly rapping in her new album after suggesting that her talents are not only limited to singing and dancing.

As her name continues to grow, the 22-year-old has rubbed shoulders with top music stars while American artist Ciara hinted at a possible collaboration in the future.

South African star Tyla made her debut at Coachella on Friday, 11 April 2025. Image: Frazer Harrison.

Source: Getty Images

Fans offer their insights on the legal matter

Netizens reacted on social media to share their insights on the legal matter while some questioned the timing of the lawsuit.

Theafolabidavid hopes the case can be a lesson:

“This also highlights the economic impact of moral rights on creators. Get your royalties and credit guys.”

Queen_Temiii gave some advice:

“The way some creatives undermine themselves is another sport on its own. Even if you think you didn’t contribute “so much”, properly document everything and get your credits.”

Ose_bpm gave some insight:

“Sometimes producers send melodies or drum loops to well known producers to get placement. it’s possible that the producers agreed on a fee or some publishing points.”

Tiribi4 is curious:

“But why they sue Tyla when she is not the producer and has zero say on who is attributed production rights?”

Manv_world asked a question:

“Who are the two people and why now?”

Tyla works on new music video ahead of second album

As reported by Briefly News, South African artist Tyla said she is working on a new music video ahead of the release of her second studio album.

The Water hitmaker took the world by storm with her first album and made her Coachella debut on Friday, 11 April 2025.

