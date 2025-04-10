Grammy award-winning singer Ciara has expressed her keenness to work with Tyla on new music

The Body Party singer hailed Tyla for making what she describes as infectious music, and the fans seem to agree

Many people said Tyla and Ciara in a song would work, as the two ladies have beauty and killer dance moves

Tyla and Ciara would make a bomb collaboration! American singer and dancer Ciara is eyeing South African singer Tyla, and the fans are excited.

Ciara wants to work with Tyla

The Grammy award-winning singer, Ciara, expressed her desires to work with Push 2 Start singer, Tyla. In an interview, the Body Party singer hailed Tyla and her music and style of singing, saying it is very infectious. She stated that it is very important for her to make people dance.

“If I could collab with someone, it would be super cool to work with Tyla. I think what she does, her music is really infectious, and she makes people dance through her music. For me, it’s really important to make the world dance. I think me and Tyla can whind it up a little bit,” she said doing the dance.

Her fan page @TygerAcess shared the X video:

In her British Vogue cover shoot, Tyla was dubbed The New Headliner, and rightfully so.

Fans wait in anticipation for Ciar and Tyla collab

Social media users saw the vision that Ciara was speaking about, and they said that she and Tyla have beauty and killer dance moves that would make a great collaboration.

@BreeZxiiGT said:

"This makes me happy to know."

@SophieDecault prayed:

"God, if you hear me, please make it happen."

@MatshidisoAnnen gushed:

"Oh what a time to be TYLA."

@Manny_867 stated:

"Honestly, Ciara still got it man."

@bbkgositlou shared:

"The dance moves would slap. The choreography would be insanee."

@Molebogeng_Mosa said:

"The only time I’m literally jealous of Tyla. Oh my. The way I love Ciara? Yho I’d love for them to collab."

@cinnamon_tannie added:

"It would be cute if they do something together they have sweet voices."

Tyla speaks on fame

In an interview with British Vogue for their March 2025 issue, Tyla said she finds fame overwhelming. The Water singer added that she misses being able to walk to the park or even order at a restaurant without being surrounded by fans. She admitted that she would often get emotional.

"Sometimes I even cry over it, I just miss being able to walk. Or sit in the park. Or go to Nando’s. The last time she tried, she went to order, and they all started singing ‘Make me sweat."

Tyla to perform at Coachella

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla was announced as an official performer at Coachella 2025.

Her X fan page @TygersAccess posted the announcement about her performance and was met with excitement. Fans flooded the comment section with their reactions to Tyla performing at Coachella this year.

