Da LES returned to social media this week after moving to the US to fully recover from his stroke

The fan-favourite South African musician recently took part in a TikTok challenge to the track WTHelly

Fans and friends of the award-winning rapper took to the clip to praise him and to wish him a speedy recovery

DA Les attempts TikTok challenge. Image: @dales

Popular musician Da LES, who made headlines in 2024 when he suffered a stroke returned to social media this week.

The South African artist spent several weeks in hospital and moved to the US this year to fully recover as he was wheelchair-bound after hospitalisation.

The popular rapper who is currently based in the United of America surprised his followers on social media this week when he took part in a TikTok challenge. In the video, the musician is seen moving his head and smiling.

He captioned his video: "You know what I'm feeling for."

A source reveals to Zimoja reveals that DA LES has relocated to Houston in the US to be with his mother, Priscilla Mampe and to receive better medical care.

South Africans took to his TikTok account to wish him a full recovery.

Social media reacts to his latest video

thatothooe0 said:

"God is always with you Da LES."

Tumza_Jovis responded:

"The North god. It's good to see you making nice recovery."

T Man replied:

"Wherever Kiernan and your dad are I know they got your back bro, that's for sure."

Hive024 wrote:

"I know if AKA was alive, he would have helped you different."

Saved by Grace replied:

"Been there, still partly there but gets better with time. You gotta accept your new self and grow your new self into a greater version of your new self. Push."

Tsundzu responded:

"What the helly. Da LES where’s tippy toes on your TikTok music list?"

Quintoncpt said:

"We are back baby. Good to see you are getting strong brother."

Collen responded:

"Like I was telling you on WhatsApp Les, I am very proud of your progress. Keep fighting."

-NAIRB ALEBOKAM replied:

"Big shout out to Pink Cadillacs, Russell the Love Muscle, Boogey Harry, Aldo Mr Who’s-who, Grant Shikwane, Shibabadu Shibabu."

Music producer and artist JRafrika responded:

"Relax wena American! I miss you champ."

OG said:

"Gucci snakes is the most underrated song in Africa! What you and Maggz did?"

Qual761 responded:

"North god what up my guy? Strongs bro, we will wait till you comeback."

DA Les attempts a TikTok challenge after surviving stroke. Images: @dales

Da LES at Rehab Facility

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the award-winning rapper, Da Les broke his silence after he suffered from a stroke in July 2024.

The star shared a statement where he gave an update on his health after he left the hospital by posting on his Instagram page.

In a video posted by @stroke_rehab_africa facility, Da LES was sitting in his wheelchair while getting help from a physician. In the clip, the rapper was trying his best to move his fingers once more.

